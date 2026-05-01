Another “mostly peaceful” deranged university student attacked a TPUSA table, this time at Kent State. The militant woman stormed the table, wielding scissors and then violently stabbed balloons while calling members “neck gushers” and telling them to “go f*ck yourselves.”

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

A radicalized and unhinged Kent State University student stormed a TPUSA table on campus with scissors, symbolically popping balloons, while calling members “neck gushers” in an apparent attempt to intimidate them with violence and mock the assassination of founder, Charlie Kirk. Then she told all of them to “go f*ck yourselves.”

Another “Mostly Non-Violent” Incident

The Ohio incident occurred on April 28th and was caught on video, which went viral on X.

The video was captured by Brady McGiffin and shared on Tuesday by @FrontlinesTPUSA. In it, a militant female student conducted the attack. A female member of TPUSA attempted to stop her and removed balloons to a second table. She was followed by the nutjob, who continued to stab the red, white, and blue balloons while commenting on Kirk, as a male student filmed the encounter.

“No, thank you,” one female club member was heard saying in the clip as she frantically tried to move the balloons out of the woman’s path.

“Go f*ck yourselves, and you’re f*cking neck gushers too,” the student declared, referencing Kirk’s assassination, as she turned and left. The video has been viewed over 628,000 times as of this writing.

According to the Post Millennial, “The agitator said in a mocking tone, ‘Ooooh, it sounds like’ Charlie Kirk’s killing.”

“Whoa,” another bystander said as the enraged student, sporting a buzzcut and dressed in a floral-embroidered denim jacket, aggressively popped approximately a dozen balloons, according to Frontlines TPUSA’s X post.

The leftist student was one of two who attacked the table that day. The other aggressively swiped the balloons downward. But it was the one with scissors that made her violent intentions clear, along with others online who wanted to inflict harm on TPUSA.

“She mentioned Charlie being shot and destroyed 12 of our balloons,” a chapter member told TPUSA HQ concerning the second student’s actions. “She called us ‘neck gushers.’”

The students were holding an “Axe the Tax” tabling event at the Ohio school, where the group shed light on the number of taxes the average American pays in the United States.

Kent State Takes Action, but Not Enough

Kent State was quick to issue a statement and, to its credit, go after the female who threatened TPUSA:

Kent State University is aware of an incident today in which a person confronted a student organization that was exercising its right to free expression on the student center plaza. The individual used scissors to pop the group’s balloons and directed profanities at the students. This disruptive and violent behavior has no place at Kent State, and university police are now investigating the matter. 4/30/26 UPDATE: The individual from this incident has been identified and criminally charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.

That’s a move in the right direction, but the student should be expelled, and it should go on her permanent record.

One of a Long List of Attacks Against TPUSA

This is just one of many, many incidents where Turning Point USA chapters have been attacked on college campuses. Usually, the university in question ignores it entirely and hopes it will go away. This time, the school involved actually did something about it, albeit minimally.

One example occurred in October 2025, when a teacher’s assistant at Illinois State University appeared to flip over tables and tear down flyers promoting a Turning Point USA event on the campus, according to video obtained by Fox News at the time.

Charlie Kirk was only 31 when he was assassinated during a speaking event at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. He was shot in the neck and immediately bled out. His attacker, Tyler Robinson, 22, now faces either the death penalty or life in prison for his actions on multiple murder charges, including aggravated murder. Robinson was dating a transgender male at the time of the murder and was reportedly upset with Kirk over his stance on the issue.

The married father of two, who co-founded TPUSA in 2012, helped turn it into one of the most influential conservative organizations among young Americans. He was a close friend of President Trump and many in his administration. Kirk was also a devout Christian and strongly believed in free speech and debate.

Since then, the Left has idolized the assassination, with many of them, including Democrat leaders, inciting more violence. The evil woman who committed this heinous act learned well from the voices in the Democratic Party who have been pushing for years for this violence and chaos against President Trump and conservatives in general.

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