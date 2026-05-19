MODENA, Italy — New revelations show that Salim El Koudri, the 31-year-old man who deliberately drove his car into pedestrians in central Modena on May 16, 2026, had expressed extreme anti-Christian hatred years before the attack.

According to documents obtained by Italian newspaper Il Tempo, in April 2021, El Koudri sent a series of angry emails to the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia. In one particularly violent message, he wrote:

“Bastardi cristiani di merda, voi e il vostro Gesù Cristo in croce lo brucio” (“You Christian bastards, you and your Jesus Christ on the cross, I’ll burn him.”)

The emails began with demands for a better job position (he wanted office work instead of warehouse duties) and quickly escalated into open insults against Christians and Jesus Christ.

This new evidence directly challenges the narrative pushed by some authorities and media that El Koudri was simply a “mentally ill lone wolf” with no ideological motive. The combination of a deliberate vehicle ramming, followed by a knife attack on civilians who tried to stop him, now appears alongside documented anti-Christian animus from years earlier.

Context:

On May 16, El Koudri plowed his car at high speed into a group of pedestrians, injuring eight people (four critically).

After crashing, he exited the vehicle and stabbed at least one man before being subdued by brave citizens.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni publicly thanked the civilians who stopped the attacker.

The emergence of these 2021 emails raises serious questions about how much was known about El Koudri’s mindset and whether authorities properly assessed the risk he posed.

Please see RAIR’s original report on the attack here.

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