A Belgian convert groomed in Saudi Arabia to spread Sharia across Europe has defected, reclaimed his identity, and now risks his life to expose from the inside how Western converts are manufactured into agents of Islamization — warning the West that “behind every smile lies the will to spread Sharia.”

Bruno Guillot, once known as Soulayman Abou Issa, rose from a Belgian teenager converted to Islam into an authoritative Salafist imam educated in Medina—the same Saudi stronghold that trains preachers to Islamize Europe.

After witnessing the brutality of Sharia firsthand, from public executions to child marriage proposals, he renounced Islam, reclaimed his birth name, and now risks his life to warn the West: “Behind every smile lies the will to spread Sharia.” His courageous testimony exposes the machinery of radicalization operating quietly across Europe—and the moral void at its core.

Watch the video — translated into English and subtitled by RAIR Foundation.

Few voices speak with the moral authority of those who have lived inside radical Islam and escaped it. One of them is Bruno Guillot, once known as Soulayman Abou Issa, a Belgian-born convert who became a respected Salafist imam trained in Saudi Arabia’s most prestigious Islamic university—and who now risks his life to expose the system he once served.

Raised in a non-religious Catholic family near Brussels, Guillot converted to Islam at fifteen after befriending Moroccan neighbors during Ramadan. Drawn by their seeming warmth and sense of belonging, he quickly pronounced the shahada—the Islamic declaration of faith—and immersed himself in mosque life. Within months he was dreaming of studying Arabic and theology in the Muslim world.

By sixteen he had married a fellow convert, adopted the austere Salafi dress code, and renounced Western culture. His zeal and intelligence earned him admission to the University of Medina, a Saudi institution funded to “Islamize populations, particularly Western ones.” There he learned that the goal of the program was not merely religious education, but the systematic propagation of Islam across Europe. “It is clearly to send those students back to France, Belgium and elsewhere,” he explains.

From Cairo to Brussels to Medina, Guillot witnessed the transformation of Western converts into agents of ideological colonization. “France,” he says, “was taught to us as the prostitute of Europe—the archetype of the country to be Islamized or abandoned.” The concept of al-wala wal-bara—loyalty to believers and rejection of unbelievers—created, in his words, “a hatred for everyone outside Islam.”

As a young preacher in Belgium, Guillot knew personally many of the men later involved in the Paris and Brussels terror attacks. He recalls clandestine mosques, extremist tracts distributed freely, and the quiet indifference of authorities. “We all knew,” he says. “When their names appeared on TV, we thought, finally—they’ve done something.”

His break with Islam began in 2014 during a pilgrimage to Mecca. Witnessing chaos, deaths, and sexual assaults around the Kaaba shattered his illusions. Soon after, his seven-year-old daughter was twice proposed for marriage—an accepted practice under Sharia. “Living it is another thing,” he said. When his Catholic father died peacefully, Guillot realized the God of Islam was not the God of love his father knew. “A god who constantly punishes hardens the heart,” he concluded.

He left Islam, embraced Christ, and now speaks openly despite death threats and fatwas. His forthcoming book, Adieu Soulayman — Itinerary of a Salafist Imam, recounts his journey from zealot to whistleblower. “To dismantle radical Islam, you must use its own sources,” he insists. “Behind these smiles of tolerance lies the will to spread Sharia. I prefer a declared enemy to a hidden one.”

For Guillot, warning Europe is an act of love. “I speak for the sake of man, for my neighbor,” he says. “Radical Islam is a scourge—not only for the West, but for Muslims themselves.”

Share