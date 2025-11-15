On Thursday, the Trump administration took another step in declaring war on Antifa and its offshoots. The State Department designated four “violent Antifa” European networks as foreign terrorist organizations.

The four Antifa groups are from Germany, Italy, and Greece: Antifa Ost, the International Revolutionary Front, Armed Proletarian Justice, and Revolutionary Class Self-Defense, and according to the State Department, these groups “use force against those they identify as opponents of their Marxist and anarchist projects.”

Before going further, it should be noted that Antifa is not just a US domestic terror organization. It is worldwide and has been in play since at least WWII, and actually before that, led by communists and Democratic Socialists.

Antifa’s history

From KeyWiki – a little history on Antifa:

By 1945, Hitler’s Third Reich lay physically destroyed and politically exhausted. On the Left, many Communists and Social Democrats had either been outright murdered by the Nazis or died in the ensuing war. Despite its failure to stop Hitler in 1933 and veritable dismantling in subsequent years, Germany’s socialist labor movement and its decidedly progressive traditions outlived Hitler in the factories of its industrial cities and began gathering up the fragments as soon as open political activity became possible. Of all sectors of the population, it was industrial workers in the major towns that showed the greatest immunity to Nazism. Many trade unionists and socialists were able to maintain their traditions and beliefs, at least in some form, through the Nazi era. A courageous minority, including some 150,000 Communists, took part in illegal resistance. Wider layers avoided danger but were able to keep labour movement values and memories alive amongst groups of friends, in workplaces and on housing estates. These groups, oftentimes launched from the aforementioned housing estates, were generally called “Antifaschistische Ausschüsse,” “Antifaschistische Kommittees,” or the now famous “Antifaschistische Aktion” – “Antifa” for short. They drew on the slogans and orientation of the prewar united front strategy, adopting the word “Antifa” from a last-ditch attempt to establish a cross-party alliance between Communist and Social Democratic workers in 1932. The alliance’s iconic logo, devised by Association of Revolutionary Visual Artists members Max Keilson and Max Gebhard, has been since become one of the Left’s most well-known symbols. After the war, Antifas varied in size and composition across the former Reich, now divided into four zones of occupation, and developed in interaction with the local occupying power. Emerging seemingly overnight in dozens of cities, most formed immediately after Allied forces arrived, while some such as the group in Wuppertal “liberated” themselves in street battles with Hitler loyalists before the Allies could. Pivotally, these circles were not spontaneous instances of solidarization between traumatized war survivors, but the product of Social Democratic Party (SPD) and Communist Party (KPD) veterans reactivating prewar networks. Albrecht Lein reports that the core of the Braunschweig Antifa was made up of KPD and SPD members in their forties and fifties who had avoided the front, though Catholic workers’ organizations and other forces were also involved.

Antifa operates internationally

In recent years, Antifa attacks in Europe have escalated with goon squads in Germany, Italy, and Greece carrying out dozens of attacks that not only include physical assaults, but bombings of government buildings and shootings. America’s Antifa is cut from the very same cloth.

“The anarchists, Marxists, and violent extremists of Antifa have waged a terror campaign in the United States and across the Western world for decades, carrying out bombings, beatings, shootings, and riots in service of their extreme agenda,” State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott noted in a statement.

“The State Department is committed to identifying and dismantling these terror networks that conspire to ruthlessly suppress the will of the people and violently undermine the very foundations of the United States and Western Civilization,” he added.

Hammering Antifa across the globe and at home

According to the New York Post, the designation will also keep the communist radicals from accessing the US financial system and aid in prosecuting those who support them.

The foreign terrorist organization evidently has more teeth under US law than just being dubbed a domestic terrorism group. It enables the government to implement sanctions against those associated with Antifa, as well as asset freezes, travel bans, and impose criminal penalties for membership or providing material support to the groups. The designation makes it a federal crime to belong to these four violent Antifa/anarchist groups and places them alongside groups such as al Qaeda and ISIS.

“Today, building on @POTUS’s historic commitment to uproot Antifa’s campaign of political violence, the Department of State is designating four Antifa groups as Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists,” Secretary Marco Rubio wrote on X. “The United States will continue using all available tools to protect our nation from these anti-American, anti-capitalist, and anti-Christian terrorist groups.”

Antifa Ost (East)

Antifa Ost, known as the Hammerbande (“Hammer Band”), is based in Germany and uses hammers and batons during assaults.

From The Post Millennial:

Once led by Lina Engel and her boyfriend Johann Guntermann, the cell of about 20 known militants have carried out a string of near-fatal beatings from 2018–20. Victims, who were accused of being far-right, suffered broken bones, concussions and skull fractures. Engel and her group used burner phones, disguises, and fake IDs (for equipment rentals) to evade detection. Arrested in November 2020, Engel’s prosecution became a flashpoint for Antifa in Germany and around the world. Over the next three years, Antifa rioted repeatedly in Germany, threatening judges, investigators and prosecutors involved in the case. At one point, authorities had to transport Engel by helicopter due to credible threats of attacks on law enforcement. In May 2023, Engel was convicted and sentenced to five years in prison for attempted murder. Her comrades rioted again in retaliation.



The group has also operated outside Germany. In February 2023, Antifa Ost militants carried out a series of ambush beatings in Budapest, Hungary, targeting victims they accused of being far-right. One attack caught on video showed the victim’s head split open by batons before the assailants sprayed mace into his wounds.

The State Department pointed out that Hungary declared Antifa Ost to be a terrorist organization in September. President Trump met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán at the White House last week.

Federazione Anarchica Informale (FAI)

This group is also known as the Informal Anarchist Federation or International Revolutionary Front and operates out of Italy. FAI is an extremely violent anarchist network that has been behind bombings and shootings that have targeted democratic institutions and corporate leaders.

The Post Millennial wrote, “In 2012, FAI militants shot the CEO of the nuclear energy firm Ansaldo Nucleare in both knees in Genoa. Multiple violent anarchist cells operate internationally under the FAI banner, and they have carried out bombings targeting liberal democratic institutions, such as the EU.”

They also carried out a letter-bomb campaign against European Union officials between December 2003 and January 2004, according to West Point’s Combating Terrorism Center. One of the letters exploded in the hands of the European Commission’s president at his home in Bologna. He was uninjured.

Armed Proletarian Justice

This group is a very secretive, violent, revolutionary, anti-Zionist, anti-state anarchist group that operates out of Greece. They have taken credit for at least one bombing that occurred in December 2023 when they conducted an IED attack on the police headquarters in Goudi.

“On Dec. 18, armed fighters from our organization approached the Central Camp of the MAT/EKAM (Attica Police Operations Directorate) on Kokkinopoulou Street and placed a bomb under the target’s outpost,” the group claimed in a statement. “This time you were lucky; the same will not be true next time. We dedicate our energy to those who have been murdered, tortured, beaten, and raped by the Greek Police.”

Thankfully, the bomb was discovered and defused before detonation.

Revolutionary Class Self-Defense

Another newer Greek Antifa group also carried out bombings on the Greek Ministry of Labor in February 2023 and the Hellenic Railway in April 2025.

From The Post Millennial:

The group’s “communiqués” cite opposition to capitalism, the state, and support for Palestinian nationalism as motivations. The group may be linked to or inspired by the Organization for Revolutionary Self-Defense, another armed Greek far-left terrorist group that was dismantled in late 2019.

President Trump declared Antifa a “major” terrorist organization back on Sept. 17 of 2025. That was just six days after the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The President also cited Antifa’s “pattern of political violence designed to suppress lawful political activity and obstruct the rule of law.”

“All relevant executive departments and agencies shall utilize all applicable authorities to investigate, disrupt, and dismantle any and all illegal operations — especially those involving terrorist actions — conducted by Antifa or any person claiming to act on behalf of Antifa,” Trump’s order stated, “or for which Antifa or any person claiming to act on behalf of Antifa provided material support, including necessary investigatory and prosecutorial actions against those who fund such operations.”

The new designations are slated to go into effect Nov. 20.

