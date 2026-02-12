RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Voelz's avatar
William Voelz
11h

The McCarran-Warner Act of 1952 specifically forbade any Muslim running for any federal or state government office. 1996 along came legislation in the US Congress sponsored by a group of senators who knew today’s outcome was just what was needed to crush America. That legislation was sponsored by: Gore. Kerry. Pelosi. Obama. Biden. McCain and Shumer. Bastards and bitches all. Today’s Muslim shit show is laid at this group and all who voted aye in that chamber. The MB was even by then deeply influential and American traitors were easily bought, honey-potted, controlled and persuaded.

Today? Take a guess. Our entire Legislature is corrupted. Islam’s progress causes handwringing and nothing more. The city Councils and County Commissions fold like wet cardboard the the people of Houston. Austin. Dallas. Hamtramck. Minneapolis, Orlando, Oklahoma City and Tampa get a smiley-faced screwing. The Red/Green Axis grinds on.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 RAIR Foundation USA · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture