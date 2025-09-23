Lisa Ling draping herself in a hijab for CBS’s glowing Islamization propaganda piece is the perfect symbol of today’s media—willing to embrace and promote Islamic supremacy while refusing to extend the same deference to Christianity, proving once again that their so-called “neutrality” is nothing more than calculated enemy propaganda.

A disturbing trend is emerging across the United States as left-wing media outlets celebrate and promote the increasing Islamization of the prison system. A prime example of this process can be seen in a recent segment from CBS Mornings titled Why Thousands Convert to Islam in Prison Each Year, part of The State of Spirituality with Lisa Ling. Instead of investigating the broader implications of this rapid conversion phenomenon, or the reasons behind it, the segment portrays it as a positive development, conveniently ignoring the realities of Islamic dominance within prison systems worldwide.