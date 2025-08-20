US Warships Patrol Waters Around Venezuela Over Cartels as Maduro Deploys 4.5 Million Militiamen
The US has sent three destroyers and will send four thousand Marines to patrol the waters around Venezuela in another step toward taking out the drug cartels, as promised by President Trump. In response, dictator Nicolas Maduro has reportedly activated 4.5 million militiamen.