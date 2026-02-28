After weeks of unsuccessful negotiations with a regime unwilling to let go of terrorism, brutal killings of its people, and an insatiable appetite for destruction, America and Israel launch strikes against Iran.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details emerge. Please see our thread here for all the latest updates: https://rairfoundation.com/usa-israel-launch-preemptive-strikes-iran-open-thread/

At around 9:00 am local time in Iran, Saturday, February 28, reports began pouring in from residents of Tehran as dozens of air strikes hit regime targets. Israeli Defense Minister Katz stated they had initiated preemptive strikes against Iran, now formally known as operation “Roaring Lion.”

Israel’s Channel 12 first reported the attacks were a joint operation between Israel and USA. At 2:30 am EDT, President Trump confirmed the strikes on his Truth Social account, calling the Iranian regime “the world’s number one state sponsor of terror,” highlighting the countless attacks and deaths of Americans in its 47-year history.

In his speech, President Trump reaffirmed the United States’ stance that the Iranian regime will not be allowed to have nuclear weapons:

“This terrorist regime can never have a nuclear weapon. I’ll say it again, they can never have a nuclear weapon.”

The President further emphasized strikes against Iran are being taken to protect American national security, and will do so with the full might of the U.S. military:

“The United States military has undertaken a massive and ongoing operation to prevent this very wicked and radical dictatorship from threatening America and our core national security interests.” We are going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground – and it will be totally, again, obliterated. We are going to annihilate their navy. We are going to ensure that the regions terrorist proxies can no longer destabilize the region or the world, and attack our forces.”

Iranian state media outlet, Fars News, confirmed that targets have been hit in Tehran, Qom, Isfahan, Karaj, and Kermanshah. The initial targets appear to be residences of IRGC officials, including Ayatollah Khamenei.

Reuters has reported that Khamenei was not at his residence at the time of the strikes. Unconfirmed reports emerged that the commander of the Iranian army, Amir Hatami has been eliminated.

Israeli jets were captured on video flying over the skies of Iran shortly after the strikes, seemingly unimpeded by any air defense systems:

To add insult to injury, even the regime’s new agencies appear to have been hacked before going offline. Before being disabled, the site of IRNA (Islamic Republic News Agency) read, “Horrifying hours for the security forces of the Ayatollah’s regime, the IRGC and the Basij, who have suffered a crippling blow.”

At 11:45 am Iran local time, reports were received of widespread internet outage across Iran: whether it was shut down by the regime, or a result of the strikes, remains to be seen.

By 11:55 am Iran local time, videos of more strikes emerged, this time from the area of the Strait of Hormuz, a key logistical stronghold for the regime. The videos below show strikes in Hormozgan province and Minab, respectively:

At around the same time, video emerged of strikes in the gulf city of Bushehr, home of one of the regime’s nuclear sites – though it is unclear at this time what site was specifically hit:

In preparation for retaliation from Iran, Israel Home Front Command issued guidelines effective 8:00 am February 28 through 8:00 pm on March 2, limiting activity in Israel to essential activity only – no school, gatherings, or work except for essential services.

By 10:00 am local time in Israel (11:30 am Iranian time), red alerts were announced in Israel as missiles were launched from Iran. However, only two missiles were reported to have launched from Iran. Residents in northern towns of Israel were instructed to go to bomb shelters, with missiles eventually being intercepted.

Thirty minutes later, more red alerts were announced in central Israel – once again with a small number of missiles launched, and once again intercepted by Israeli defense systems.

This is a pattern that will continue in the days ahead, a pattern that Israelis are used to, and a pattern they are willing to endure to finally achieve regional peace.

Will Iran be able to ramp up their retaliatory strikes, or will the full might of the American military cripple them before they can regroup? Will Iran’s terror proxies in the region join?

Whatever unfolds, let us hope that, once and for all, the deaths of our service members in Beirut are finally avenged – and the chants of “Death to America” become a distant memory in the near future.

____________

Update: Reports that Mohseni Ejei, the regime’s chief judge responsible for hundreds of thousands of executions, has been eliminated.

Iran International is also reporting that thousands have been killed or wounded on IRGC bases.

Word coming in that Iran has struck al-Udeid Air Base, Bahrain’s base, Kuwait, and the UAE.

Prince Sultan Base in Saudi Arabia has also reportedly been attacked.

Share