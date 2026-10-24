A violent communist Utah group called the People of Provo Against ICE (POPAI) was caught on a leaked audio calling for the murder of Republican politicians and their children. They also want reeducation camps for MAGA supporters. This group has multiple links to radical communist organizations.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

There’s a violent anti-ICE communist group in Provo, Utah, that hates capitalism and anything MAGA-related, called the People of Provo Against ICE (POPAI). Leaked audio from a meeting of the group in early October caught leadership members discussing the necessity of killing conservative politicians along with their children as a way to defeat capitalism, while suggesting “reeducation” for MAGA supporters. Paging the FBI, DHS, and DOJ.

Killing Conservatives and Their Children

The Cougar Chronicle has been reporting on the group for some time, but for some reason, they failed to catch anyone’s attention… until now. The media outlet obtained the recording in which Venna Anne and Ashton Hirschi, both identified as POPAI leaders, spoke during the meeting.

Someone was talking with Anne about capitalism and said, “You just can’t get away from capitalism.” That ignited a “final solution” suggestion.

“No, unless we kill everybody,” Anne viciously responded while others laughed.

Hirschi asserted that they only needed to kill “some” people and initially settled on “500” after discussing percentages.

“You also have to kill their children and their [line of succession],” Anne put forth.

“We need to get the politicians,” Hirschi adamantly added.

Hirschi was asked whether ICE agents could integrate back into society, which prompted the alarming response, “If you’re talking about politicians or billionaires? No. Those f**kers gotta go. Period and point blank.”

He went on to state, “There’s a possibility for reintegration [into society]. It would have to come through reeducation,” concerning “counterrevolutionaries or MAGA people.”

“Shoot Trump, Be A Hero”

In August, The Cougar Chronicle reported that members on POPAI’s Discord praised stickers urging “Shoot Trump, Be A Hero” and “Shoot Trump, Be A Hero, Become Unforgettable.”

Anne called the stickers “sick af” and told group members to put them up around Provo. Hirschi and other members said they were “beautiful” and urged the maker to “double down.”

On October 16, a POPAI member and Venezuelan national named Hector Mujica, who created and distributed the murderous stickers, was arrested by ICE in downtown Provo and taken into custody.

Reports of Mujica’s arrest first emerged from the Provo chapter of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, which reported that federal agents arrested him at the Java Junkie in downtown Provo.

POPAI also targeted a Turning Point USA memorial event for assassinated conservative Charlie Kirk with the intent of disrupting it.

Tied to Democrat Candidate David Chappell

This isn’t a fringe, extremist group. Democrats are directly involved with it. Democratic candidate David Chappell, who is running for Utah House District 62, is a POPAI member who posted in the group’s Discord. He is running against Republican incumbent Norm Thurston.

Chappell now claims he is no longer active with the group, but that is a standard line for communist Democrats. He says he hasn’t been involved with them for “several months,” but screenshots show him posting as recently as September 22 that he planned to return to meetings after Election Day, according to the Gateway Pundit. He is trying to distance himself from the radical group just long enough to get elected. Chappell has not fully disavowed the group or Mujica.

From The Cougar Chronicle:

Chappell has also collaborated with other communist agitators in the area during his campaign. One of them is Sav Kubensis, who drew controversy in April after photographs showed her displaying a pinata of Mike Lee and selling a painting of President Trump’s decapitated head at a pride event hosted by the Cougar Pride Center, an organization which Chappell founded. Chappell has featured Kubensis on multiple campaign videos and officially sponsored multiple protests that Kubensis organized. Other sponsors include POPAI; Indivisible Utah County, a supposedly nonviolent group led by Sarah McConkie; Students for a Democratic Society at UVU, led by POPAI member Collin Grannis; FRSO Provo, led by POPAI member Chase Barrett; and Party for Socialism & Liberation Salt Lake. Chappell’s affinity for communism is also apparent in his campaigning. His campaign website flaunts a number of endorsements from various communist and socialist organizations, including Mormons with Hope, the Working Families Party, and the Utah State Progressive Caucus. Additionally, he is endorsed by Planned Parenthood and the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund. Chappell’s listed policy priorities make it clear how he earned these endorsements. One of his goals is to implement a “Renters’ Bill of Rights” in Utah, which would radically increase regulation in Utah’s housing market. In explaining what this would look like, his website defers to the National Low Income Housing Coalition’s “Tenants’ Bill of Rights,” which calls for rent caps, the elimination of application fees, and the banning of tenant screening based on factors such as criminal history or credit score. Similarly, he aims to create a “Workers’ Bill of Rights,” which would include expanded workplace regulations, substantial minimum wage increases, and a “Right to Time Off.”

His stances are mainstream Democratic ones, and it sounds a lot like Muslim communist Zohran Mamdani’s platform.

Targeting ICE Agents

POPAI organized a number of anti-ICE protests in Provo, including one on July 15, where members brandished signs reading “ICE DESTROYS FAMILIES,” “REPEAL 287(g)!” and “HONK IF YOU HATE ICE.”

The activist group has been linked to other violent left-wing organizations and has a substantial Instagram presence.

Utah has an extreme problem brewing between violent communists and Islamic supremacists infiltrating its halls of power and educational system. The federal authorities need to stomp on this group before someone gets killed.

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