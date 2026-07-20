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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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This is how narrative journalism corrupts public safety. When the facts fit the approved storyline, the press floods the zone. When the facts complicate it, the same press suddenly discovers nuance, footnotes, and selective amnesia. The victim deserves justice. Everyone deserves protection from actual violence. But Americans also deserve the full record of the accused attacker, including prior violence, charging decisions, prison release, supervision failures, and whether the system had multiple chances to stop him. CAIR and the media want this case used to smear critics of political Islam. No. Hate crimes should be prosecuted. Violent criminals should be incapacitated. And public debate about Sharia, immigration, Islamism, and constitutional liberty must not be chilled because a dangerous man allegedly committed a brutal crime.

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