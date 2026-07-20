On July 14, 2026, 48-year-old Peter Michael Larsen was arrested after allegedly stabbing a Muslim kiosk worker, Syed Sohail Uddin, multiple times at Valley Fair Mall. Police say Larsen told investigators he targeted the victim because he “intends to kill Muslims,” viewing himself as a “catalyst.”

Unlike other violent assaults in America, the story has dominated national headlines. Yet amid the rush to condemn “Islamophobia” and those who dare warn about Islam, a glaring omission stands out: much of the legacy media – led by the New York Times – has almost entirely ignored Larsen’s recent violent criminal history:

In 2022, he “pleaded guilty in November to assault on a police officer and arson in exchange for eight other counts being dismissed.” This, after he set fires in his yard and a neighbor’s property, threatened to shoot firefighters, and pointed a shotgun at Salt Lake City police officers. He was sentenced to one to 15 years at the Utah State Prison.

Also in 2022, Peter Michael Larsen was convicted of aggravated assault in a separate case for pulling a gun on a security guard at a Salt Lake strip club.

More recently, the local outlet KSL reported that “after being released from prison, Larsen was re-arrested for an incident with his ex-wife and her new boyfriend …”

See the probable cause declaration here:

Download: Peter Larsen Probable Cause Declaration

Why was Peter Michael Larsen free to stab an innocent man at the mall? Why was he out of prison? But the legacy media has no use for these questions. When it was mentioned, Larsen’s recent violent criminal history was treated as a footnote.

For example, Kanishka Singh of Reuters glossed over Larsen’s criminal record by putting it in the third paragraph, almost as an afterthought. In a Quick Take titled “Reuters Whitewashes Terror Ties of Muslim Groups Attacking ‘Sharia-Free America’ Hearing”, RAIR reported that the same Reuters “journalist”, Kanishka Singh ignored the documented, terror-tied histories of Muslim groups represented by the U.S. Council of Muslim Organizations (USCMO) in his quest to push a narrative:

In a fake news article at Reuters titled ‘Muslim American groups say Republicans are weaponizing congressional hearings’, the failed legacy media organization ignored the well-documented terror-tied history of the Muslim organizations. These groups, led by the U.S. Council of Muslim Organizations (USCMO), lashed out at Part II of the House Judiciary Subcommittee hearing ‘Sharia-Free America: Why Political Islam & Sharia Law are Incompatible with the U.S. Constitution.’ RAIR founder Amy Mek and her guest, Marco Hunter-Lopez, a 16-year-old sophomore from Wylie East High School in Texas, testified at the hearing. The Reuters author, India-born Kanishka Singh, whose X account is locked down, based his entire article on the short statement by Oussama Jammal, the terror-tied leader of the USCMO who was recently profiled at RAIR for his role in ‘Muslim Advocacy Day’ held at the Capitol in April. ‘With today’s hearing, the committee has elected to endanger the lives of our 4.5 million American Muslim neighbors by promoting lies and hate during a time of record-setting harassment and discrimination against this community,’ Jammal wrote in part, echoing a debunked report by the Hamas-linked Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR).

Almost immediately after Peter Michael Larsen allegedly committed his vile deed, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) stepped in to shape the narrative, ignoring Larsen’s recent violent history entirely.

“According to District Attorney [Sam] Gill, the suspect openly admitted to law enforcement that he attacked the victim because of his Muslim identity and wanted to spark more violence against American Muslims, who he viewed as an ‘infestation’ of people planning to take over the country,” CAIR wrote in a press release.

CAIR continued to connect the horrific attack to the Sharia-Free America Caucus, who hosted a hearing in May where RAIR Foundation USA founder Amy Mek testified. “This hateful, deranged rhetoric is no different than the language we have heard from many elected officials, including members of the anti-Muslim hate caucus,” CAIR stated. “Hate speech can very easily lead to hate crimes,” the press release continued.

Watch a local news report, that quotes Shuaib Din, the Iman of the Utah Islamic Center where Syed Sohail Uddin is a member, who said in part that the stabbing “proves beyond the shadow of doubt that Islamophobia is on the rise…”

Incidentally, Shuaib Din was targeted in a shooting attack earlier this year in February, but escaped uninjured. Initial reports speculated that it was a hate crime, naturally. “I can’t think of anyone who would want to hurt me so it makes sense to investigate this as a possible hate crime,” Din said at the time. CAIR offered a $5,000 reward for information. It turned out that the perpetrator was Abdul Raouf Afridi, who evidently knew Din. When it was no longer a “hate crime”, the criminal act stopped getting media attention.

The militant Imam Omar Suleiman wasted no time putting out a post on Instagram showing a spurious image of the perpetrator wearing a MAGA hat.

The pattern is both clear and predictable: coverage spikes when a narrative can be assigned, but vanishes the moment reality complicates the script. This selective framing does a profound disservice to actual victims of violence, reducing real human tragedies to mere data points for political leverage. True accountability requires a single, unyielding standard of justice – one that applies regardless of who the perpetrator is or how inconvenient the facts might be to a preferred headline.

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