Salt Lake City’s City Hall was turned into a mosque during Ramadan, with Islamic prayer, hijabs, and designated religious space inside a taxpayer-funded government building.

Another red state is falling — right here in Utah.

Utah, the deepest of deep-red strongholds — Republican trifecta, R+13 lean, voted GOP in every presidential election since 1968, Trump landslide in 2024, overwhelming conservative Mormon values — is watching its own capital city erode from the inside.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall just hosted an official Ramadan Iftar inside taxpayer-funded City Hall, turning our historic government building into a venue for Islamic religious rituals.

Evidence from the March 2026 event (photos and videos shared by attendees):

The official program card welcomes Mayor Erin Mendenhall and Salt Lake City Police Chief Brian Redd (in full uniform), lists a poem, messages of support, and prominently features the Sheikh’s Call to Prayer by Sheikh Ali Yussuf. It’s framed in an ornate Islamic-arch design, ends with “Ramadan Mubarak” and the official Salt Lake City seal.

Mayor Mendenhall appears wearing a full blue hijab (name tag: “Hello, my name is Erin”), speaking at a microphone in the grand rooms of City Hall, surrounded by attendees in traditional Islamic attire.

She poses arm-in-arm with Muslim women in hijabs and abayas in group photos, smiling in front of historic portraits in the ornate hallways.

The Islamic Call to Prayer (Adhan) is performed live inside the building — under the arched “OFFICE OF THE MAYOR” sign — with people seated at banquet tables breaking their fast.

A prominent sign on the floor designates a “Prayer room with the qibla” — complete with the Arabic text “القبلة” and a mihrab-style arrow pointing toward Mecca — turning a secular government space into a designated Islamic prayer area.

While Iranian women are beaten, imprisoned, and killed fighting to remove forced hijabs and reject Sharia oppression, our mayor voluntarily dons one at an official city event and opens City Hall for prayers, adhan, and a marked qibla zone.

Where is the reciprocity? Show me one city council in Iran — or any Islamic nation — hosting an Easter service where officials wear crosses, Christians pray inside government halls, and leaders join in. It doesn’t exist. There is zero.

This isn’t inclusion. It’s one-sided surrender of our secular public spaces to one faith’s rituals — in the heart of one of America’s reddest states.

Mayor Mendenhall and Chief Redd: Whose values are you prioritizing? Why allow our government buildings to host religious practices that claim physical and symbolic space for Islam, while ignoring the global struggle against the very symbols and ideology you’re embracing?

Utah — if this can happen here, in the reddest of red states, nowhere is immune. Demand separation of mosque and state. Demand reciprocity. Before “tolerance” becomes full submission.

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