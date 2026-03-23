In a jaw-dropping act of surrender that should send shockwaves through every patriot in America’s reddest strongholds, Utah Republican Governor Spencer Cox has thrown open the doors of the people’s Governor’s Mansion to Islam — hosting the first-ever Iftar dinner and allowing the historic residence to be converted into a temporary mosque complete with prayer mats and full Islamic rituals.

This isn’t “outreach.” This is conquest — plain, simple, and captured on video for the world to see.

Footage from the 2024 event shows the opulent Governor’s Mansion in Salt Lake City draped in Islamic hospitality: elegant dining tables set with name cards for Muslim leaders, lavish chandeliers overhead, and then the unmistakable prostration of Muslim men on prayer rugs laid out across the hardwood floors.

A woman in a white blazer addresses the crowd beside a bearded imam in a traditional thobe and turban. The final group photo features Governor Cox himself smiling alongside the delegation, including women in hijabs and men in Islamic attire. Outside, another hijab-wearing attendee proudly poses with a “Ramadan Kareem” gift basket in front of the mansion gates.

Cox’s own words confirm the betrayal: “Grateful to break the fast with Utah Muslim Civic League tonight. Ramadan Kareem.”

Grateful? For what — handing over a symbol of American state authority to the very ideology that declares the United States must submit to Allah?

This is textbook Muslim Brotherhood strategy in action — the “grand Jihad” from within, as outlined in their own 1991 Explanatory Memorandum and “The Project.” The Internal Front builds parallel Sharia societies: halal-only zones, Islamic schools, Sharia finance, and insular enclaves where Western law is sidelined. The External Front deploys smiling “civic leaders” and interfaith photo-ops to infiltrate government halls, cry “Islamophobia” at any resistance, and extract special accommodations that pave the way for dominance.

The Utah Muslim Civic League (UMCL) fits the pattern perfectly — polished, civic-minded on the surface, but operating within the broader ecosystem of networks advancing Islamic settlement in America. No different from the patterns RAIR has exposed in Texas towns proclaiming Ramadan for entire cities or Georgia counties rolling out crescent moon displays as territorial markers.

Islamic nations don’t fly crosses over their palaces or import holy water for Christian prayers. Saudi Arabia doesn’t host Christmas Iftars in the Royal Court. Reciprocity? Zero. This is one-way colonization — enabled by smiling Republicans in deep-red states who should know better.

Utah is a GOP trifecta stronghold. Trump won it in a landslide. Yet its own governor is leading the surrender from the top, legitimizing the very forces working to replace American constitutional supremacy with Sharia step by step.

This is how red states fall — not with tanks and bombs, but with Iftar dinners, “Kareem” greetings, and politicians too weak or too compromised to say no.

Utahns, this is your warning. Your Governor’s Mansion — the people’s house — was claimed for Allah while you slept. The long march toward Sharia is accelerating, and “grateful” governors like Spencer Cox are holding the door wide open.

Click here to understand the two-front internal/external playbook: Islam’s Insidious Two-Front Strategy to Conquer America: Internal Sharia Fortress, External Infiltration

Share