Proving that violence on the Left is not an anomaly, but a long-held trend, a Virginia attorney general candidate, Democrat Jay Jones, is in a panic trying to walk back comments he made on August 8, 2022, that involved putting “two bullets in the head” of a GOP leader, while taking a “piss” on the graves of other Republicans.

Backtracking on his death wish for a GOP leader

Jones wished death on VA House Speaker Todd Gilbert and his children. He’s a peach.

“I am so deeply, deeply sorry,” he groveled, “for what I said. And I wish that it never happened. And I would take it back if I could.”

“I want to issue my deepest apology to Speaker Gilbert and his family. Reading back those words made me sick to my stomach. I am embarrassed, ashamed, and sorry,” he said. “I have reached out to Speaker Gilbert to apologize directly to him, his wife Jennifer, and their children. I cannot take back what I said, I can only take full accountability and offer my sincere apology.”

The fact that Jones was not forthcoming about the texts that exposed his murderous urges until he was caught by the National Review is telling. He also did not apologize to the family he joked about murdering until after the report was published.

National Review has the receipts

National Review got hold of the texts from 2022 that show Jones’ predilection for killing Speaker Gilbert.

From National Review:

Jones, who at the time had recently resigned from the state house after a brief stint representing Norfolk, had strong feelings about how the political class was eulogizing recently deceased former state legislator Joe Johnson Jr., a moderate Democrat with a long tenure in Virginia politics. Republican legislators like House Speaker Todd Gilbert had begun making public statements honoring Johnson’s memory and political legacy, and some of those statements were making the rounds in state legislative group chats.

Jones texted GOP House Delegate Carrie Coyner at 8 a.m. that day, showing his contempt for Johnson. He brazenly wished for Gilbert to be shot to death. He also wondered what “that POS” Gilbert “would say about me if I died.”

Johnson sent the texts to Coyner but claimed they were meant for someone else. Coyner was horrified when she received them and asked Jones to stop it.

“If those guys die before me I will go to their funerals to piss on their graves,” Jones wrote in a text. “Send them out awash in something.”

“Three people, two bullets. Gilbert, hitler and pol pot. Gilbert gets two bullets to the head. Spoiler: put Gilbert in the crew with the two worst people you know and he receives both bullets every time,” Jones hatefully commented.

Jones actually called Coyner and told her, “The only way public policy changes is when policymakers feel pain themselves, like the pain that parents feel when they watch their children die from gun violence. He asked her to provide counterexamples to disprove his claim.”

At one point in the call, a source told the National Review that he wished Gilbert’s wife could watch her own child die in her arms so that Gilbert might reconsider his political views. In response, Coyner hung up the phone in disgust.

Jones just wouldn’t stop… he started texting Coyner again. She pointed out to Jones that he was “talking about hopping jennifer Gilbert’s children would die” [sic]

“Yes, I’ve told you this before. Only when people feel pain personally do they move on policy,” He responded to Coyner. “I mean do I think Todd and Jennifer are evil? And that they’re breeding little fascists? Yes.”

Condemnation of Jones

Since that occurred, Coyner has understandably had nothing to do with Jones unless they have a brief exchange on policy.

“On August 8, 2022, I had a text conversation with Jay Jones, what he said was not just disturbing but disqualifying for anyone who wants to seek public office,” she told National Review in a statement. “Jay Jones wished violence on the children of a colleague and joked about shooting Todd Gilbert. It’s disgusting and unbecoming of any public official.”

Given what transpired and the clear evidence that it happened, as well as his admission to doing so, Jones’ apology rings extremely hollow. Suddenly, he has changed because he is running for office… I think not. But he’s giving it the old revisionist try. And, of course, he’s blaming Trump for his actions.

From the Post Millennial:

He gave a comment to a local NBC affiliate, blaming President Donald Trump for the dust up over his yen for his colleague’s brutal murder. After saying he has “regret” over sending the messages, he claims that he “believe[s] that violent rhetoric has no place in our politics.” He claimed that his words now make him “embarrassed, ashamed, and sorry.” Then he went on to blame “Trump-controlled media organizations,” saying, “Let me be clear about what is happening in the Attorney General race right now: Jason Miyares is dropping smears through Trump-controlled media organizations to assault my character and rescue his desperate campaign.” To another outlet, he elaborated on that comment, saying, “This is a strategy that ensures Jason Miyares will continue to be accountable to Donald Trump, not the people of Virginia. This race is about whether Trump can control Virginia or Virginians control Virginia.”

Republican gubernatorial candidate Winsome Earle-Sears remarked that the texts from Jones are “wholly disqualifying.”

“This is horrible to read and should be wholly disqualifying of someone running for an office that protects the people of Virginia,” she posted to X. “Jay Jones’ horrific comments are a symptom of the entire Democratic Party, and his running mate, Abigail Spanberger, needs to call on him to drop out.”

Spanberger has been blasted for telling supporters, “Let your rage fuel you.”

“Attorney General Jason Miyares has served the people of Virginia with honor and dignity, and will continue to do so come November,” Winsome Earle-Sears added on X. “Jay Jones can never be Attorney General of Virginia.”

The Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA) also called on Jones to resign from the upcoming election on X. “Conservatives are being executed for their beliefs, and text messages like these are part of the problem,” RAGA Executive Director Adam Piper said. “Virginia deserves far better.”

“Instead of taking accountability for his actions, it appears that my opponent submitted a letter to the Court stating that he performed 500 hours of ‘community service’ for his own PAC, which isn’t a charitable organization under state code, to dodge potential jail time,” Republican Virginia Attorney General Miyares said in an X post. “This raises serious, troubling questions about Jay Jones’ judgment, his ability to uphold the law, and, ultimately, his qualifications for Attorney General.”

Jones is the true face of the Democrats. Persuasion and lies are not working for the leftists, so they have now turned to and embraced violence aimed at conservatives such as President Trump, Charlie Kirk, and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

For Democrats/communists, “Political power grows out of the barrel of a gun.”

