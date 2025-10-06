The Vatican’s new pope and the UN’s migration chief are moving in lockstep to sanctify open borders. Now President Trump can end their crusade by defunding the IOM, withdrawing from the UN’s migration network, and restoring America’s sovereign borders.

VATICAN CITY — The Vatican’s throne has become a pulpit for globalism. What the media calls “compassion,” the rest of the world is beginning to see for what it is — a calculated open-border migration scheme designed to destabilize Western nations under the guise of humanitarianism.

Days before publicly rebuking President Donald Trump’s border policies, Pope Leo XIV (born Robert Francis Prevost) — the newly elected, U.S.-born pontiff — met privately with Amy Pope, Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the United Nations’ migration arm long accused of operating under the influence of powerful Islamic-supremacist networks.

The timing was no coincidence. In 2023, the Biden State Department had formally installed Amy Pope — a loyal Obama-Biden insider — as head of the IOM, effectively merging Washington’s open-border agenda with the UN’s migration apparatus. Now, with a new U.S.-born pope blessing that same agenda from the Vatican, the world’s two most influential institutions — spiritual and bureaucratic — are marching in lockstep toward a single goal: the erasure of national sovereignty under the banner of moral virtue.

Amy Pope is no neutral bureaucrat. She is a career political operative and globalist insider who has spent years engineering policies that erased borders in the name of “humanitarianism.” Before taking the helm of the IOM, she served as Deputy Homeland Security Advisor under President Obama and later as Senior Advisor on Migration for President Biden—two administrations defined by open-border zeal.

In 2015—days after the Paris Islamic terror attacks—Pope fronted the Obama White House’s “#RefugeesWelcome” push, a media blitz to shame opposition and recast mass resettlement as a moral duty. Writing on the official White House blog, she blasted GOP governors trying to pause Syrian placements and declared America “can and must” welcome refugees while staying safe. It was her early template: fuse national-security language to globalist migration policy—a narrative she later scaled through the UN.

As Obama’s Deputy Homeland Security Advisor (2015–2017), Pope helped design and oversee the administration’s disastrous “Countering Violent Extremism” (CVE) program — a politically correct national-security scheme that forced law enforcement to detach Islamic ideology as the driver of jihadist terror. Rolled out in 2011 and showcased at Obama’s 2015 Global CVE Summit, the initiative poured millions into “community engagement” projects in cities like Minneapolis and Boston that quickly collapsed under backlash from the very Islamic groups they aimed to appease. One CVE-funded Somali “youth leader” later tried to join ISIS.

Behind the scenes, the Obama White House, through its Homeland Security Council, where Pope served as Deputy, oversaw what national-security analysts called a “purge” of counterterrorism training materials. Hundreds of FBI, Pentagon, and intelligence-community documents were stripped of any reference to “Islam,” “jihad,” or “Muslim extremism” after lobbying from Islamist pressure groups such as CAIR and ISNA. Counterterror instructors who had warned about jihadist ideology were dismissed, and federal training programs were rewritten to emphasize “community partnership” instead of ideological threat awareness. The result, military and intelligence officials later admitted, was devastating: U.S. forces were left unable even to name, study, or investigate the very enemy they were supposed to fight.

Meanwhile, the program’s propaganda arm — the State Department’s “Center for Strategic Counterterrorism Communications” — imploded after producing grotesque ISIS-themed videos and failed Twitter campaigns that experts said legitimized jihadists instead of dissuading them. By 2016, the CVE initiative Amy Pope helped administer had become a symbol of bureaucratic delusion: denounced by law enforcement, rejected by Muslim partners, and ridiculed by security experts. It was a textbook example of the destructive, deliberately self-defeating globalism Pope now exports worldwide — one that disarmed America at home before dismantling borders abroad.

After leaving the Obama White House in 2017, Pope resurfaced in the Biden administration as Senior Advisor on Migration, helping shape the same policies that dismantled Trump-era border protections.

The photo above captures Pope during her years working alongside Barack Obama—an image symbolic of her rise through the same political machine that now drives global migration policy.

What most of the media ignored is how she got the job. In 2023, the Biden administration launched an aggressive, behind-the-scenes lobbying drive to unseat Portuguese Director General Antonio Vitorino, a long-time European ally, and replace him with Amy Pope.

In a striking breach of UN protocol, Pope did what no deputy in the organization’s seventy-year history had ever done — she challenged her own sitting boss for the top position. Veteran UN analysts called it “unprecedented” and a clear sign of Washington’s growing political interference inside multilateral institutions. Even insiders wondered how she could continue working under the man she was actively trying to depose.

Pope toured Africa to court votes for her candidacy, reportedly meeting with officials in Mali and South Africa — trips some insiders suspected were financed by the IOM itself, blurring the line between official duty and political campaigning.

U.S. diplomats crisscrossed capitals, delivering formal diplomatic pressure notes — known as demarches — to governments that had planned to back the incumbent. Even establishment analysts admitted the campaign infuriated Europe and exposed Washington’s obsession with keeping an American at the helm of the IOM — a UN agency that now commands more than 17,000 staff, 175 member states, and over $2.5 billion in annual revenue.

By 2021, U.S. taxpayers were underwriting nearly 67 percent of the IOM’s total budget — roughly $668 million of its $998 million in funding — giving Washington de facto control over the organization’s agenda and priorities. Pope’s selection ensured that the Biden White House retained direct ideological and financial command over the world’s migration apparatus. That makes the U.S. by far the agency’s dominant patron, outspending every European contributor combined.

Pope’s résumé reads like a blueprint for the transnational elite: partner at the London law firm Schillings, positions in the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Senate, and advisory roles at global think tanks such as Chatham House.

Before her coronation as Director General, she served as the IOM’s Deputy Director General for Management and Reform, where she reorganized the agency’s budget, risk management, and field operations—transforming it into a slicker, better-funded engine for mass relocation.

On the campaign trail, Pope promised to focus on climate change, data-driven migration systems, and public-private sector partnerships (PPPs) — a blueprint straight from the Davos playbook of technocratic globalism.

She now styles herself as the first woman ever to head the IOM, a milestone that lends a progressive gloss to an organization still driven by the same border-erasing agenda.

Her candidacy was championed by GWL Voices, an elite network of global women leaders who framed her rise as a victory for gender equality — a convenient moral shield for a campaign driven by power politics and U.S. influence.

Celebrated by the World Economic Forum as a “dynamic leader” shaping “inclusive solutions for migration,” Pope moves easily among the Davos set, championing migration as an “inevitable global reality” that governments must “manage, not resist.” Her public writings and speeches echo the WEF’s talking points about “climate-driven displacement” and “global mobility,” repackaging mass migration as moral inevitability. In short, the woman who helped undermine U.S. sovereignty from inside the White House now runs the world’s largest migration machine—funded by the very taxpayers she is helping to replace.

Together, Pope Leo and Amy Pope are advancing a single agenda: the sanctification of borderlessness. What the IOM builds with bureaucracy, the Vatican now blesses with theology—and the result is a coordinated moral and political assault on the sovereignty of Christian nations.

Who Funds the IOM — and Why It Matters

Founded in 1951, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) began as a post–World War II resettlement agency but quickly evolved into a global migration corporation — financed largely by U.S. taxpayers. Today, the IOM manages the worldwide movement of labor for multinational industries and governments, effectively acting as a UN-backed head-hunting operation.

A New York Times report described the group as “the who-you-gonna-call outfit for 132 member countries grappling with migration,” noting its $1.4 billion annual budget, half of which comes from Western donors. Every IOM director has been American, yet the agency operates outside U.S. oversight.

Critics have long warned that the IOM’s mission is not humanitarian but economic and political — engineering cheap labor pipelines and mass-migration routes that benefit global corporations while eroding Western sovereignty. Canada used it to recruit meat-packers; Britain to screen migrants for tuberculosis; and Washington to run overseas “jobs programs” that did little to stem illegal immigration.

In short, Americans bankroll a system designed to reshape their own demographic landscape — an unelected bureaucracy turning migration into a permanent industry.

Even President Trump tried to put a stop to this global racket. In 2018, he nominated Ken Isaacs, a Christian humanitarian leader from Samaritan’s Purse, to lead the IOM — the first serious challenge to the UN’s open-borders machine in decades. The global establishment exploded in outrage. The Washington Post branded Isaacs “Islamophobic” for quoting the Quran after a London terror attack, and Obama-era insiders like Eric Schwartz, a Soros-backed refugee lobbyist, declared him unfit to serve. Under pressure from the UN and its media allies, the IOM Council rejected Trump’s nominee — the first time a U.S. candidate had ever been denied the position. The message was clear: anyone who questions the global migration agenda will be destroyed. The IOM would remain firmly in the hands of those who see borders as obstacles, not duties.

That October 2 meeting set the tone for Pope Leo XIV’s weekend sermon, where he scolded the West for its “coldness” toward migrants and called mass migration a “new missionary age.” In reality, it was the rollout of a coordinated campaign to sanctify open borders — using the Church’s moral authority to advance a political agenda that undermines national sovereignty across the Christian world.

How the UN Pipeline Hits U.S. Towns: Ann Corcoran’s Findings

Each year, Washington quietly funnels hundreds of millions in taxpayer dollars into IOM operations — money that subsidizes the transfer of foreign populations into the very communities already struggling under mass migration.

As researcher Ann Corcoran, founder of Refugee Resettlement Watch, discovered more than a decade ago, this global machine operates through a network of federal contractors and international agencies — many under direct UN influence.

“It’s been over seven years since a church group from another state brought a couple hundred refugees to the rural county where I live,” Corcoran recalled. “I wanted to know how they could do this — what was the governmental process that allowed the resettlement of refugees to a county ill-prepared to assimilate them.”

What she uncovered was staggering:

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) — heavily influenced by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) — was choosing most of the refugees sent to the United States.

The U.S. State Department then distributed these refugees to nine major federal contractors, six of them “religious charities,” all heavily funded by American taxpayers.

These contractors and their 350 local affiliates placed refugees into more than 190 towns and cities across America — many small, rural, and overwhelmed by the sudden influx.

As Corcoran explained, “They’re not passing the plate on Sundays for the billion-dollar price tag of refugee resettlement — and that figure doesn’t even include the welfare benefits refugees receive.”

She warned that the system had effectively become a pipeline of Islamic migration, feeding what Islamic doctrine calls hijra — migration for the purpose of spreading Islam. “Mohammed told his followers to migrate and spread Islam in order to dominate all the lands of the world,” Corcoran wrote, “and that’s exactly what they are doing now — with the help and support of the UN, the U.S. State Department, and the Christian and Jewish groups assigned to seed them throughout the country.”

Corcoran’s conclusion was chillingly prophetic: “If we cannot stop this migration and stop it soon, there’s no reason on earth we should have brought over 100,000 Somalis and another 100,000 Iraqi Muslims to America. Over time, this migration will be more devastating to your children and grandchildren — and to our country — than any terrorist attack could ever be.”

The IOM’s Role in the Globalist Network

The IOM is no neutral humanitarian agency. It is the logistical engine behind the mass transfer of populations — overwhelmingly from Islamic nations — into the United States and Europe. Critics warn that the agency’s refugee pipelines function as the vanguard of hijra, the Islamic doctrine of migration for conquest.

As one expert explained, “Mohammed told his followers to migrate and spread Islam in order to dominate all the lands of the world — and that’s exactly what they’re doing now.” This is not random displacement; it’s demographic warfare disguised as charity.

After her Vatican audience, Amy Pope bragged to Vatican News that the Church “brings moral authority to uphold migrants’ rights” and can help “integrate communities” worldwide. Translation: the UN’s open-borders architects now have the Catholic Church serving as their spiritual cover and community-mobilization arm.

Trump Targeted for Doing His Job

So when Pope Leo attacked President Trump’s border policies a few days later, it wasn’t a spontaneous act of moral concern — it was messaging coordination. The goal was to shame nations that defend their borders while rewarding those that collapse them.

But Trump’s duty — like any leader’s — is not to please global bureaucrats or Vatican diplomats. It is to protect its citizens and enforce the law. Every illegal alien who crosses the U.S. border commits a crime, and deporting them is not cruelty — it is justice. America is not the world’s orphanage or welfare state.

If these “migrants” truly need refuge, they can choose among the 55 Muslim-majority countries that already share their faith, culture, and worldview. The United States and Europe have no obligation to destroy themselves in order to absorb endless waves of unvetted strangers — many of whom reject Western values altogether.

The Orchestrated “Missionary Age”

Pope Leo’s call for a “new missionary age” is not about spreading Christianity — it’s about spreading globalism. The Vatican is no longer a shield of faith but a conduit for the same supranational forces dismantling borders, erasing national identities, and silencing anyone who resists.

We keep seeing his globalist colors on full display — most recently when Pope Leo XIV became the subject of widespread ridicule after blessing a block of ice at the Raising Hope for Climate Justice conference near Rome, a bizarre spectacle that perfectly captured his transformation from shepherd of souls to mascot of climate globalism.

The elites who orchestrate this invasion never live with its consequences. They issue sermons from marble halls while ordinary citizens face higher crime, collapsing schools, and cultural displacement.

A Coordinated Betrayal

This is not hypocrisy, it’s strategy. A coordinated betrayal of Christian nations under the banner of “compassion.” The Vatican’s continued alliance with the IOM exposes their longstanding war on Western sovereignty — one where spiritual authority is weaponized to disarm resistance.

Until the Pope opens the gates of the Vatican to house the migrants he demands others accept, America owes him nothing — least of all obedience. Protecting our borders is not a sin. It is an act of national survival.

A civilization that forgets how to say no will soon forget what it stands for. The West cannot survive if it confuses surrender with virtue, or obedience to global power with faith. Compassion begins at home — with the defense of the nations and families we were given to protect.

A Call to Reclaim Sovereignty — Now

President Trump has returned to face the same globalist machine he challenged years ago — only now it’s larger, richer, and more openly hostile to national sovereignty. The International Organization for Migration (IOM), under Amy Pope’s direction, has become the UN’s enforcement arm for open borders, and the Vatican under Pope Leo XIV is blessing its mission with moral cover.

The time for half-measures is over. President Trump can — and must — act decisively:

Cut all U.S. funding to the International Organization for Migration.

Withdraw America from the IOM’s governing council.

Terminate every IOM contract and partnership within the State Department, USAID, and Department of Homeland Security.

Launch a full audit of all taxpayer funds that have flowed through UN migration programs since 2009.

The IOM is not a humanitarian agency; it is the infrastructure of globalism — the pipeline for demographic warfare against Western nations. Every dollar America sends to it subsidizes her own undoing.

Trump has the authority to stop it now. With a single executive order, he can sever the financial lifeline keeping the UN’s migration empire alive and expose the bureaucrats who built it. The same courage that secured our borders once before is now needed to protect the very survival of the Christian West.

Until the IOM is defunded and dismantled, the invasion will continue — sanctified by Rome, financed by Washington, and executed by the UN.

It’s time to draw the line.

Defund the IOM. Withdraw from the UN’s migration network. Reclaim America’s borders — and her future.

