Florida has designated the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR as foreign terrorist organizations, marking a historic shift that opens the door to unprecedented scrutiny of their finances, networks, and influence across the state.

In a stunning escalation following months of revelations and pressure generated by RAIR Foundation USA’s investigative reporting, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has formally designated both the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as foreign terrorist organizations under state authority — an unprecedented move that mirrors Texas’s historic action earlier this year.

The Executive Order, signed Monday, marks the first time in Florida history that the Muslim Brotherhood’s sprawling U.S. network has been acknowledged by the state as a dangerous extremist infrastructure engaged in violence, coercion, and ideological subversion. It also directly identifies CAIR — the Brotherhood’s most visible American arm — as an organization whose associates have been convicted of providing material support to terrorism.

EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

Florida is designating the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as foreign terrorist organizations. Florida agencies must now undertake all lawful measures to prevent any unlawful activity by these groups or their supporters.

The announcement comes just weeks after RAIR’s multi-part investigative series exposed the Muslim Brotherhood’s deep institutional penetration of Florida through taxpayer-funded schools, refugee networks, mosque infrastructure, and political influence operations. RAIR’s reporting documented the Brotherhood dynasty led by Magda Elkadi Saleh, her leadership roles in Brotherhood-aligned institutions, and the expansive funneling of Florida voucher dollars into Sharia-run educational systems.

For months, RAIR’s investigations warned that Florida had become a primary target of Muslim Brotherhood expansion inside the United States. Today’s Executive Order is the first acknowledgment by state government that this threat is real — and that RAIR’s reporting was accurate.

DeSantis Follows the Evidence: Florida Cannot Ignore the Brotherhood’s Violent History

DeSantis’s Executive Order reads like a line-by-line confirmation of RAIR Foundation USA’s findings.

The order states that the Muslim Brotherhood:

“has long engaged in and supported violence, political assassinations and terror attacks on civilians”

Seeks to establish a “global Islamic caliphate”

Operates fundraising arms inside the United States

Runs ideological programs incompatible with American constitutional values

These conclusions match RAIR’s documented evidence that Brotherhood-linked institutions in Florida, including Bayaan Academy, the American Youth Academy, and Radiant Hands, have been quietly shaping Sharia-aligned enclaves across the state, financed by Florida taxpayers and shielded by political naivety.

The order also explicitly identifies CAIR, noting that multiple individuals connected to the organization have been convicted of providing material support to foreign terrorist groups, including Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, consistent with RAIR’s long-standing reporting.

RAIR’s Pressure Campaign Forced the Issue Into the Open

Over the past year, RAIR exposed:

The multigenerational Brotherhood dynasty of Magda Elkadi Saleh

The use of Florida voucher programs to build Sharia-compliant schools and enclaves

CAIR’s political infiltration and its role shaping state policy

Brotherhood-linked educators embedded in Florida institutions

Municipal governments honoring Brotherhood leaders

The alarming rise of Islamic ideological networks in Tampa, Pasco, and Hillsborough County

For months, state leaders remained quiet — until now.

DeSantis’s order represents the first direct response to the national security concerns raised repeatedly by RAIR and an admission that Florida has been unwittingly subsidizing the Brotherhood’s civilizational project.

CAIR Responds With Fury — Proving RAIR’s Warnings Correct

CAIR and CAIR-Florida immediately issued an angry joint statement accusing DeSantis of serving “Israeli interests,” attacking him personally, and presenting themselves as victims of persecution.

DeSantis hit back with a statement that sent shockwaves across the political landscape:

“I look forward to discovery — especially the CAIR finances. Should be illuminating!”

With that single line, DeSantis signaled that Florida is prepared not only to defend the designation — but to force CAIR into legal discovery, potentially exposing decades of hidden financial and organizational activity.

The rhetoric from CAIR was indistinguishable from standard Muslim Brotherhood messaging, confirming precisely the ideological alignment RAIR has exposed for years. Their outrage reveals how deeply this designation threatens their political and financial infrastructure inside Florida.

Attorney General Uthmeier: Florida Is Ready for Enforcement

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier responded immediately to the Executive Order, stating:

“Great news! Thanks for this important Executive Order, Governor. We are ready to support!”

But Uthmeier escalated even further when CAIR threatened to sue, publicly challenging them with a simple, devastating response:

“Bring it on.”

This is not symbolism. This is the chief law enforcement officer of the State of Florida openly signaling that the state is prepared — even eager — to confront CAIR in court, force discovery, and expose details the organization has concealed for decades.

Florida’s law enforcement establishment now has the authority and mandate to scrutinize, investigate, and strip state privileges from Muslim Brotherhood affiliates — including CAIR-Florida, its partners, and any entity providing material support to Brotherhood institutions.

With DeSantis publicly anticipating the discovery process — “especially the CAIR finances” — the message from Florida’s leadership is unmistakable:

The era of CAIR operating in darkness is over.

What This Designation Enables

While the designation is at the state level and not a federal FTO listing, it empowers Florida to:

Deny CAIR and Brotherhood-linked groups state resources

Block them from contracts, grants, and partnerships

Investigate financing tied to extremist ideologies

Audit Islamic schools receiving taxpayer vouchers

Examine migrant-resettlement operations tied to Brotherhood networks

Restrict CAIR from influencing state agencies, law enforcement, or legislators

Reverse proclamations or recognition tied to CAIR or its affiliates

Most importantly, it allows Florida to deplatform CAIR from state government and prevent the organization from using public institutions as political shields.

The Next Phase: Cleaning House

RAIR will now push for:

Full audits of Brotherhood-linked Islamic schools

The end of taxpayer funding for Sharia-run institutions

The repeal of Muslim Heritage Month in Florida

Deep investigations into CAIR’s political and financial influence

Complete removal of CAIR from all Florida government partnerships and engagement

The state has finally acknowledged the threat.

Now it must act decisively on it.

