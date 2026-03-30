RAIR Foundation USA

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

Let’s cut through the spin. This is a power struggle—state sovereignty versus activist lawfare dressed up as civil rights. Florida lawmakers saw a judge freeze executive action and responded the only way that sticks: legislation with teeth. Critics scream “police state,” but the real question is simple—should taxpayer dollars ever flow to entities tied to violence or coercion? The new framework forces transparency, accountability, and consequences. That’s not tyranny. That’s governance. The opposition’s hysteria only underscores the stakes. If you’re confident in your innocence, you don’t fear scrutiny. Florida isn’t backing down—it’s doubling down, and that changes the battlefield going forward.

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William Voelz's avatar
William Voelz
3h

Florida Fabulous. Now let’s break out the D-9 CAT bulldozers and level every Mosque and Muzzie Community Center in the State. Haul the debris to the Gulf and build reefs for fish habitat. Next: TEXAS.

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