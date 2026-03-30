Once signed, Florida will have a clear, fact-based tool to cut off public support for groups supportive of or engaged in terrorist activity – exactly as the Executive Order intended.

By Renee Nal

Florida has struck a powerful blow against terrorism. In a decisive victory for public safety, the Florida Legislature has passed landmark anti-terror legislation that will cut off state support for designated terrorist organizations.

On March 12, 2026, the Florida House approved HB 1471 and sent it to Governor Ron DeSantis for his signature. The Senate had already passed the bill along with its companion bills HB 1473, SB 1632, and SB 1634.

HB 1471 / SB 1632 create a new state mechanism to designate terrorist organizations (domestic and foreign), impose serious consequences (criminal penalties, funding bans, student expulsions, and foreign/religious law restrictions), and codify protections against ideologies the bill views as inconsistent with American principles.

HB 1473 / SB 1634 creates a public records exemption for the designation process. While the fact that an organization has been designated (and the basic notice) must be published in the Florida Administrative Register, the detailed evidence or sensitive intelligence behind the designation can be kept confidential.

Governor Ron DeSantis is almost certain to sign the bills into law. His administration drafted the original version of the legislation, and the measures directly codify and strengthen the protections he established by executive order in December 2025.

The History Is Clear

On December 8, 2025, Governor DeSantis signed Executive Order (EO) 25-244. The order explicitly designated the Muslim Brotherhood – including any chapter or subdivision – and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as foreign terrorist organizations.

The EO cited the Muslim Brotherhood’s founding in 1928, its history of violence, its goal of a worldwide Islamic caliphate, and its creation of Hamas. It documented CAIR’s founding by Muslim Brotherhood operatives and its status as an unindicted co-conspirator in the largest terrorism-financing case in U.S. history.

View the EO here: EO 25-244

The order directed all state agencies, Cabinet agencies, counties, and municipalities to cut off contracts, funding, employment, and benefits to these groups and anyone providing them material support.

Leftist Lawfare Pipeline: Militant Groups and Activist Judges

CAIR and its allies immediately sued in federal court to stop the order. The lawsuit was filed by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), CAIR Legal Defense Fund, Muslim Legal Fund of America (MLFA), and the law firm Akeel & Valentine.

On March 4, 2026, Obama-appointed U.S. District Judge Mark E. Walker blocked the entire executive order from being enforced. Walker, a partisan activist judge, ruled that the governor could not unilaterally label a major civil-rights group a “terrorist organization”.

View the preliminary injunction here: cair-desantis-order-granting-preliminary-injunction

The pattern is clear: when elected leaders try to defend the state from terrorism, voter fraud, riots, or indoctrination, the same network of organizations and judges steps in to stop them. These groups are often funded by taxpayer grants and/or private grants from leftist “philanthropic” groups such as the Tides Foundation, the Ford Foundation, the Movement Voter Project or the Wellspring Philanthropic Fund.

Here are some of Judge Mark Walker’s controversial findings:

Extended deadlines and criticized Florida’s handling of signature mismatches on ballots (2018) . Walker extended the deadline for voters to fix mail-in ballots rejected due to signature discrepancies and sharply criticized Florida officials for failing to anticipate and handle election problems properly. This occurred during a high-stakes recount period. (Filed by the Democratic Executive Committee of Florida and Bill Nelson for U.S. Senate)

Blocked Florida’s 2021 anti-riot law . Judge Walker struck down the DeSantis-supported law aimed at curbing violent protests, ruling it vague, overbroad, and a threat to First Amendment rights.(Filed by the Dream Defenders, The Black Collective Inc., Chainless Change Inc., Black Lives Matter Alliance of Broward, the Florida State Conference of the NAACP Branches and Youth Units, and the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville Inc.)

Struck down major portions of Florida’s 2021 election law (SB 90) . In March 2022, Judge Walker ruled that key parts of the DeSantis-signed election overhaul including limits on drop boxes, restrictions on giving items to voters waiting in line, and new rules on third-party voter registration groups were unconstitutional. He found the law intentionally discriminated against black voters to help Republicans. (Filed by the League of Women Voters)

Blocked portions of Florida’s 2023 elections law . Judge Walker issued a preliminary injunction against parts of the new elections law signed by DeSantis, including provisions banning non-citizens from handling voter registration forms and restricting third-party voter registration activities. (Filed by Hispanic Federation and Poder Latinx)

Blocked portions of Florida’s 2024 “Stop WOKE Act” (Individual Freedom Act) in private workplaces and universities. Walker ruled the DeSantis-backed law unconstitutional under the First Amendment, calling it “positively dystopian” and a viewpoint-based restriction on speech. He issued preliminary and permanent injunctions preventing enforcement in businesses and higher education. (Filed by Honeyfund.com Inc., Primo Tampa LLC, Whitespace Consulting LLC d.b.a. Collective Concepts LLC, and Chevara Orrin)

Some of these organizations are connected to communist or terrorist organizations. For example, Dream Defenders was “credited with putting the Trayvon Martin case on the national radar”. It was founded by Ahmad Abuznaid, Gabriel Pendas and Phillip Agnew. Ahmad Abuznaid’s father Nabil Abuznaid was an advisor to Yasser Arafat of the Palestine Liberation Organization.

This is the standard leftist lawfare playbook in action. Militant activist groups, often backed by wealthy progressive foundations, routinely run to friendly Obama-appointed judges like Mark Walker to block Florida’s common-sense efforts to protect public safety and American values.

Florida Fights Back

In response to Mark E. Walker’s ruling, the Florida Legislature passed HB 1471, which creates a precise process for designating domestic or foreign terrorist organizations:

The Chief of Domestic Security (the executive director of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement) issues a written recommendation with a summary of the basis.

The Chief must provide notice to the Governor and the Cabinet.

After at least seven days, the Governor and Cabinet vote by majority to approve or reject the designation.

If approved, the designation is published in the Florida Administrative Register within seven days.

The bill also:

prohibits Florida courts and agencies from applying foreign or religious law in ways that violate constitutional rights;

bars public funds, contracts, or support for designated organizations;

student promotion of designated groups results in expulsion from public colleges and universities.

allows administrative dissolution of corporations designated as terrorist organizations;

further expands criminal penalties for providing material support, receiving military-type training, and membership in designated organizations.

Read the bill here: HB 1471

The Ridiculous Criticisms Exposed

Radical opponents, led by CAIR Florida and the ACLU of Florida, unleashed hysterical attacks. They labeled the bills “police state bills.” They claimed the legislation is “draconian“, creates “state terror for disagreeing,” turns Florida into a “police state,” and represents “modern-day McCarthyism” that will shut down every nonprofit and silence all dissent.

These claims are unfounded and purely political. The process includes multiple layers of review and explicit avenues for appeal. Further, the Department must maintain and publish a current list online. These safeguards are written directly into the enrolled bill text.

The Legislation Is a Necessary and Constitutional Defense

Once signed, Florida will have a clear, fact-based tool to cut off public support for groups supportive of or engaged in terrorist activity – exactly as the Executive Order intended. The bills target conduct involving violent acts dangerous to human life intended to intimidate civilians or coerce government. They affirm American law over ideologies incompatible with the Constitution. DeSantis will hopefully sign them, and the law will take effect July 1, 2026.

This is responsible governance. Florida refuses to subsidize threats to its citizens. The political hysteria from CAIR and the ACLU, etc. only proves why these protections are urgently needed.

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