RAIR exposed the development, Texans demanded answers, regulators uncovered violations, and today Attorney General Ken Paxton shut the EPIC City scheme down—exactly how accountability and leadership are supposed to work in Texas.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — The State of Texas has taken sweeping legal action to halt the highly controversial “EPIC City” project after state regulators uncovered violations of Texas securities law, marking a major victory for Texans who demanded accountability following RAIR Foundation USA’s exposure of the massive Islamic development. The lawsuit, filed on December 5, 2025, targets the East Plano Islamic Center, Community Capital Partners, and several leaders who promoted and financed the proposed 400-acre project in Hunt and Collin Counties.

RAIR Foundation brought the development to public attention earlier this year, documenting the dramatic scale of the project and the sharp contrast between how organizers publicly described the development and how it was promoted internally to potential investors.

RAIR’s reporting revealed that internal promotional materials characterized EPIC City as nothing less than the future “epicenter of Islam in North America,” a description that contradicted public assurances that the community was intended to be open, secular, and broadly inclusive. These revelations ignited an immediate public response, with Texans urging regulators to examine the project’s financing, governance, and intentions.

Once the Texas State Securities Board began its review, investigators uncovered significant violations. According to the Attorney General’s complaint, EPIC and Community Capital Partners solicited investments for the project in ways that violated state law and failed to verify the accredited status of numerous investors, an essential legal requirement.

Regulators also found that the entities involved made misleading representations about the purpose and nature of the development and that investor funds were diverted for personal financial benefit rather than being used in accordance with the promises made to supporters.

Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the lawsuit with an unusually forceful statement that underscored the seriousness of the violations. He stated that the leaders behind EPIC City had engaged in a radical plot to take control of hundreds of acres of Texas land while enriching themselves at the expense of investors. Paxton vowed to bring the full force of Texas law against anyone who attempted to ignore regulations and harm Texans. He made clear that the unlawful land project known as EPIC City will be stopped and that those responsible would be prevented from establishing similar operations in the future.

The legal action represents the culmination of a sequence that began with public exposure, followed by citizen activism, regulatory investigation, and now enforcement by the highest law enforcement authority in the state. RAIR Foundation was the first outlet to fully document the development and to highlight the discrepancies between its public messaging and its internal ambitions. Public concern intensified as residents and community leaders questioned the legality, transparency, and intentions of the project. Their demands prompted the State Securities Board to launch an investigation, which ultimately revealed the legal violations now at the center of Paxton’s lawsuit.

The Attorney General’s complaint describes a development effort that relied on improper investment practices, misleading promises, and an ideological framing that was carefully obscured from the broader public. It asserts that organizers used deceptive methods to solicit funds and to shape a development that was neither what investors were led to believe nor what Texans were told publicly. It further asserts that large sums of money were diverted into the personal control of project leaders rather than being used for the development they claimed to be building.

This moment stands as a clear message that the State of Texas will enforce the law and hold accountable any entity that attempts to misuse investor funds, sidestep regulations, or mislead the public about the nature of a land development. It also demonstrates the power of informed citizens and independent investigative reporting. A project initially introduced under the guise of community development has now been halted at the state level after regulators confirmed allegations Texans feared might be true.

The EPIC City case now moves into the courts, where the Attorney General is seeking injunctive relief to prevent any further attempts to advance the project, financial restitution for investors, and civil penalties for the individuals and entities involved. The lawsuit also seeks to bar the organizers from engaging in similar conduct in the future.

RAIR Foundation USA will continue to monitor this developing case and report on the progress of legal proceedings as the State of Texas works to ensure full accountability for one of the most controversial land-development efforts in recent memory.

