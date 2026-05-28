In a major win for parents and students fighting back against Islamic infiltration in America’s public schools, Wylie East High School Principal Tiffany Doolan is stepping down.

Doolan called her resignation a “difficult and bittersweet” decision after “weeks of praying and reflecting on what is best for her family.”

This outcome follows months of relentless pressure after the school allowed an unapproved “Why Islam?” dawah operation to target students during the school day.

The Courageous Stand of a Texas Teen

Marco Hunter Lopez, President of the Wylie East High School Republicans, refused to stay silent. He exposed the blatant double standards at his school: an Islamic group was given free access to hand out Qurans, Sharia law pamphlets, and hijabs to girls across campus, while his own approved Republican Student Club was stonewalled and treated poorly for simply speaking out.

Marco stood tall against a school administration that failed him and its students. He testified before Congress, bringing national attention to the dangerous infiltration happening in Texas classrooms. His courage has now delivered real results.

Congressman Chip Roy went to bat for this brave young patriot, protecting him and amplifying his fight to keep Texas schools free from terror-tied indoctrination.

This is a victory for every Texas parent and child who wants safe, neutral schools free from Islamic terror-tied indoctrination.

We celebrate this progress today – and the fight to protect our kids continues.

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