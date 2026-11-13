A Viennese principal with 400 pupils, more than half of them Muslim, sat down with historian Raymond Ibrahim and described how fourteen years of transformation have changed his school, his city, and the children Austria still pretends it is educating. The students are not hiding their intentions. “They are very open in this,” he says. “We just need to listen.”

Christian Klar has taught in Vienna for nearly four decades and has been a principal since 2012. He is 63; he taught sports and mathematics before running a middle school in Floridsdorf, a working-class district in the north of the city, and he has written a book about what he sees there, Was ist los in unseren Schulen? Ein Schulreport (What Is Going On in Our Schools? A School Report, Seifert Verlag, 2024). In a newly published interview, he tells the historian and Islam-critic, Raymond Ibrahim what that book documents: a school of roughly 400 pupils in which more than half are Muslim, in which about 40 of the 400 are, in his words, “real Austrians,” and in which the boys state their program to his face.

Raymond Ibrahim is a specialist in Islamic history and doctrine, an Arabic speaker of Egyptian Coptic origin, the author of Defenders of the West and Sword and Scimitar, and a fellow of the Middle East Forum, and he came to Vienna to document in real time the fall of the West due to mass Islamic migration westward. Klar’s school is a concentrated version of Vienna and an excellent exemplar of what is befalling the West, and, as RAIR documents daily, also the United States.

A 2025 survey confirmed to Reuters by the office of Vienna’s vice-mayor found that 41 percent of pupils in Vienna’s state schools are Muslim, already the largest religious group in the system, ahead of Catholics. In six of the city’s 23 districts, more than half of all school pupils are Muslim.

Klar dates the change to 2015:

“It was a big change in 2015 when it was coming from the ISIS conflict in Syria. A lot of Islamic kids. A lot of them without parents, without anybody, and very difficult kids.”

Austria processed more than 100,000 asylum applications from 2015 to 2017, at the peak of the wave that German policy under Angela Merkel sent through the heart of Europe. The demographic effect hit schools within a year, and it has compounded since.

The first thing that changed was the teaching itself. Mathematics and German lessons are pitched far below the level of twenty years ago, Klar says, because the class cannot absorb the material. The Austrian children are shortchanged with everyone else, and no one in the system will say so. The second thing that changed was the culture of the school:

“The majority makes the culture of the school. So if it’s Arabic culture, it’s Arabic culture for everybody.”

The Austrian and Polish children now talk in “wallah” and “alhamdulillah.” Klar calls it, without smiling, “a new German.”

The violence changed too. Fights in his school days ended when one boy gave up. Now, he says, they end when blood runs, and they are rarely one against one:

“It is five kids are going on one.”

Girls bear the worst of it. Klar says he has never once had a case of sexual assault involving a covered girl:

“If you are not Muslim, or maybe Muslim but not covered, then you are in danger already.”

His son, also a teacher, called him one day about a 13-year-old in his class who had nearly raped a girl outside the school. The boy was taken to the police with his father. The police told him this was not nice. He went home laughing. The boy was under 14, the age of criminal responsibility in Austria, and the principal of the school, because the assault happened outside the building, ruled that it was not his problem. The boy and the girl stayed in the same class. The next morning, Klar’s son called again: five girls in the class had put on the hijab overnight. Their fathers had told them to cover so that what happened to the other girl would not happen to them.

A Somali boy told him his father has four wives and more than 20 children. Klar asked how a man without money feeds such a family:

“No, he has no money. Austria is paying everything, and I will do the same when I’m old.”

A 10-year-old from another school walked into Klar’s building carrying a handgun, and when the police arrived, the officer greeted the boy like a regular, because the police pick him up all the time:

“We have a 10-year-old boy who is terrorizing a district, and nobody can do anything.”

He is asked how many of his students sympathize with the Islamic State:

“I know that a lot of my kids have this in their head. They find it good what ISIS is doing, and killing.”

On the Holocaust, the same students are equally open:

“If you talk about the Nazi time in history, they say, ‘Oh, what a good guy. He killed 6 million.’”

Klar taught for 12 years at a Jewish school in Vienna. He says a mother once came to him to enroll her son and begged him never to reveal that the boy was Jewish. Asked whether there are Jews in his school today, he answers:

“If they are, they don’t tell it, because otherwise you would be dead.”

What Klar describes inside one school has an exact city-wide footprint. Roughly 15 percent of Vienna’s total population is Muslim, and the share rises sharply as the ages fall. A population that is a minority in the retirement homes is a majority in the first-grade classrooms. Klar’s students can do that arithmetic:

“We are getting five, six, seven kids. The Austrian families are getting two kids. In 20 years, we are the majority, then we will take the land and we will bring Sharia law and everything.” How a city walks into this with its eyes open can be understood by the school’s own textbooks. Klar, a Catholic, describes the teaching materials his own school uses. Christianity is presented through the Crusades, slavery, and the treatment of indigenous peoples. Islam is presented as the religion that ended slavery. His own history books handle the two great Islamic sieges of Vienna, in 1529 and 1683, as a pleasant sensory event: the people of Vienna looked over the walls and it smelled nice, the Orient was coming, bringing the coffee.

That is the city’s inheritance being erased in the classroom. In 1683 an army of Islamic jihadis under Kara Mustafa, fighting for global Islamic manifest destiny, (in other words, total world domination for and by Islam which is a core precept of Islam itself) besieged Vienna for two months. On September 12, the Polish king Jan III Sobieski came down from the Kahlenberg heights at the head of the Holy League and smashed the siege camp with the largest cavalry charge in recorded history, 18,000 horsemen with the Winged Hussars at the tip. The lifting of the siege marked the beginning of the end of Islamic domination in eastern Europe. The people of Vienna understood who was at those gates when real history was allowed to be known, and what the Muslim army was commanded to do there. The word “Ottoman” has since replaced the fact that this was Islamic jihad as if the motive was typical geopolitical historical war. Klar’s Muslim students, at least, are not confused. They say state clearly that it is Islamic jihad, and what that will mean to the ‘Infidel’ non-Muslim Viennese.

There is a photograph that is not as widely seen as it should be with that history in mind. In July 2017, on the second foreign trip of his first term, President Trump visited Warsaw. At the Royal Castle, standing beside President Andrzej Duda, he was photographed directly beneath the great painting of King Jan III Sobieski. That same evening, in Krasinski Square, he gave the speech that asked whether the West has the will to survive. A US president choosing to stand under the man who saved Vienna says that President Trump knew what the painting meant, and endorsed it. The Austrian textbooks Klar described show what happens to a country that chose to forget those history shaping events.

Klar’s own prescriptions to try and pull Austria from the ashes is short. Restore Borders. No prayer rooms in schools or any official building. No headscarves. No welfare payments as a business model for polygamous families. Teachers trained to be strong instead of accommodating. A state that is firm on what the rules are and enforces them. On the headscarf, Austria has just moved in his direction: a ban on the Islamic headscarf for girls under 14 took effect in Austrian schools on September 1 of this year, passed by the ruling coalition, and the Constitutional Court, which for some reason, struck down a similar ban for under-10s in 2020, is expected to rule on it in the first half of 2027. Klar knows the machinery he is up against. He asked his own superior for backing against a prayer room and was told that if a father complained, the ministry would not be on his side, because it was a matter of religious freedom:

“Principals like me, we are very lone.”

He knows, too, who is doing this to his country, and he splits the responsibility deliberately:

“It’s a group of people. It’s the Muslims. They want to make the world Islamic. We should just stop it. But it’s also Europeans, mostly on the left side, who want to destroy their own world. And I think this is more stupid.”

The Austrian state keeps the schools, writes the textbooks, pays the welfare, and prosecutes nobody under 14. Principle Klar says the politicians and the media should stop being surprised that the parties they dislike keep winning votes, and instead:

“Go to the normal Vienna restaurant in the poor district and just listen.”

His last word is a demand for pride, and it doubles as the diagnosis:

“We Austrians need to start to be proud again on our culture and on our country and on our system, on our good life. If you want to take part of our society, come here, make education, work, pay taxes and just accept our rules and our society, then everything is fine. And if you don’t do this, we will put you back.”

The men who rode down the Kahlenberg in 1683 did not have better laws than modern Austria. But they did have a sense of their own value, a belief in their own culture and a will to survive and continue their own existence as a people. The gates of Vienna are being given away this time, in ministries, one accommodation at a time, by a state whose own school principals have to ask the parents’ permission to be proud of the country that allowed them to enter, pays all their bills, cuts down its own laws to accommodate them and punishes itself for its own noble history.

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