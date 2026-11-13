RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

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Mary T's avatar
Mary T
1h

This is an incredibly important article! Can you post it on X? All Americans need to read this! It's terrifying to see how quickly any country can succumb to Islam and lose their entire culture and safety.

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Rusty Schalin's avatar
Rusty Schalin
1h

Leadership and patriotism is almost non-existent due to the liberalism that extinguished the desire to have a country to be proud of. Listen to the left. They hate their country and wish for change, either communism or Islam. Is it too late for Austria to stop the plague of the Islam? And this also becomes the death to White people as Islam accelerates in growth of the population and eventually the citizens of Austria will become a minority.

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