The Socialist Rifle Association (SRA), a 10,000-member-strong Marxist-Leninist group, advertised a range day for Middle Eastern origin participants in a September 11th Instagram post. The date was surely no accident, and the poster is eerily reminiscent of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terrorist Leila Khaled.

Transgender militants offer training day

The sketch appears to resemble a portrait of Khaled that is often utilized by extremists in activist posters used for recruiting and propaganda. The primary difference between the Khaled sketch and the poster is that the latter wears her keffiyeh over her lower face.

From Wikipedia:

Leila Khaled (Arabic: ليلى خالد [ˈlajla ˈxaːled]; born April 9, 1944) is a Palestinian activist and former militant who is a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). She is famous for her role in two plane-hijackings and was the second woman to be involved in such an operation. Khaled gained her prominence for her role in the TWA Flight 840 hijacking in 1969 and one of the four simultaneous Dawson’s Field hijackings the following year as part of the campaign of Black September in Jordan. After being imprisoned, she was released in a prisoner exchange for civilian hostages kidnapped by other PFLP members.

The range day is scheduled for September 21st, and the poster for SRA features sketches of people of Middle Eastern extraction brandishing firearms, according to The Jerusalem Post. Another person on the poster resembles the deceased Hamas spokesperson Abu Obeidah.

This isn’t coincidence. It’s a textbook case of the Red–Green Alliance — Marxist militants fusing with Islamic imagery and causes. Their worldviews may diverge, but they share the same enemies: America, Christianity, Israel, and the West itself. And both glorify violence as the engine of revolution.

Obeidah wears military fatigues and a red keffiyeh around his face that looks a lot like the sketch in the Maryland SRA poster.

“The range day provides participants of South and West Asian and North African extraction with the opportunity to learn basic firearm safety and first aid training,” The Jerusalem Post noted.

Extremist transgender Marxist-Leninist groups

SRA is one of a number of militant transgender Marxist-Leninist groups that are as bad or worse than Antifa. President Trump is formally branding Antifa as a terrorist organization here in the United States. SRA’s members have been linked to at least four major crimes, according to the Daily Wire. That includes firebombing of Tesla dealerships.

From the Daily Wire:

Members stock up on assault rifles and tactical gear like gas masks and receive membership cards bearing an image of Karl Marx and the quote, “Any attempt to disarm workers must be frustrated, by force if necessary.” Videos show them preparing for engagements that look more like war than self-defense, running through the woods and hitting long-range targets. A common logo is the transgender flag with an assault rifle and the phrase, “defend equality.” SRA members say their interest is to defend against fascists and Nazis. But according to court documents, they apply those labels loosely, citing incidents like the January 6 Capitol protests, where guns were largely absent, as reason to prepare for war.

The Charlie Kirk connection

Violent transgender groups are being looked into by the FBI and the Department of Justice in connection with conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination. The Socialist Rifle Association has a chapter in Utah where Kirk was shot.

More from the Daily Wire:

It advertises “inclusive firearms education,” with a rainbow-colored target and the tagline “women-friendly, BIPOC-friendly, queer-friendly.” One of its posters says, “I will die fighting for this cause,” a quote attributed to John Brown, “a radical abolitionist who was murdered by the capitalist slave-owning class.” On June 19, the Utah chapter asked members to “Support Arturo Gamboa, an Antiracist accused of murder.”

SRA is claiming that Tyler Robinson, who shot Kirk, was not a member. But they are staying mum on whether his transgender-identifying boyfriend, Lance Twiggs, was, citing confidentiality policies.

The militant transgender organization has actively spread lies about Kirk being a threat. On Reddit, years ago, they claimed that “Charlie Kirk, CEO of Turning Point USA, is openly calling for the lynching of transgender individuals.”

After Kirk was assassinated, SRA members mocked him and celebrated his death. They also remarked that they wished the guy who almost took President Trump out had similar marksmanship.

According to the Daily Wire, “Four of the 13 national leaders currently listed on SRA’s national web page go by ‘they’ pronouns. On September 13, hours after Kirk’s assassination, the organization put out a statement that did not mention Kirk, but instead said, ‘The Socialist Rifle Association opposes in the strongest terms the stripping away of gun rights for our trans comrades.’”

Violence connected to SRA is politically motivated.

SRA militants on a crime spree

The Daily Wire’s Luke Rosiak did tremendous research on the militant organization:

On July 4, a group of militants allegedly swarmed law enforcement at an ICE facility in Alvarado, Texas, and “opened fire at the unarmed DHS correctional officers.” One of them, Benjamin Hanil Song, is charged with shooting a police officer in the neck. Song was a member of the Socialist Rifle Association’s Dallas-Fort Worth chapter, a fellow group member told KERA. Of the 10 co-defendants charged with attempted murder of a federal officer, at least two claimed to be transgender: Cameron Arnold, who went by Autumn Hill, and Bradford Morris, who went by Meagan Morris. Authorities recovered nine firearms in the home where Arnold lived with about six other transgenders. On March 18 in Las Vegas, Paul Hyon Kim set on fire and shot up five Teslas, leaving a Molotov cocktail inside one, charging documents said. Tesla had, of course, been treated as a political symbol by the left because of Elon Musk’s support for Donald Trump. The court papers said, “Kim has an Instagram page where he follows the Socialist Rifle Association’s page. In a post from October 2018, on the Reno Socialist Rifle Association’s Instagram page, is a picture of a subject that appears to be Paul Kim training with firearms.” Law enforcement said it retrieved a bolt-action rifle, an AK style rifle, and a newspaper article “about a mass shooting incident” from his apartment.

SRA has had President Trump in its sights for a long time. They are extremely dangerous and violent.

More from the Daily Wire on their members:

On January 20, the day Donald Trump was sworn in as president, Adam Matthew Lansky allegedly threw Molotov cocktails at a Tesla dealership in Salem, Oregon. He returned to the same dealership a month later and shot it up using a semi-automatic rifle with a suppressor, according to court documents. “Lansky is a competitive shooter and a former member of the Socialist Rifle Association. He is skilled and well-practiced in the use of firearms and combat scenarios. The [improvised incendiary devices] used by Lansky were all manufactured by him,” prosecutors said. In October 2021, Daniel Alan Baker of Florida was sentenced to 44 months in prison for threats. After the pro-Trump Capitol protest on January 6, 2021, Baker offered “cash rewards for information leading to the verified identification of an and every individual in this video. Don’t worry, I wont ne [sic] going to the cops. We have decided to handle this ourselves.” Prosecutors said “Baker has made multiple violent threats to those he claims are white supremacists, fascists, United States persons with different ideologies than his, and allies of the United States. In addition, Baker has promoted the killing of United States military officers.” In 2017, Baker joined “a sub-affiliate of Kurdistan’s Working Party, which has been designated a Foreign Terrorist Organization,” they said. As the 2020 election approached, he wrote, “God I hope the right tries a coup Nov 3rd cuz I’m so f–king down to slay enemies again.” On December 14, 2020, he posted a photo to his Instagram account that read “Hospitalize your local fascist” and “#stabnazis.” Baker told prosecutors that he was a member of the Socialist Rifle Association, and said, “I believe that the philosophy of an anarchism leads to socialism. And I believe that the government should provide for everyone’s housing, healthcare, food. I even believe that the government should distribute weapons to people who are loyal citizens.”

SRA’s roots

The SRA was started in 2019 in Kansas by Alexander Tacket. He would later identify as a woman named Alex Norma Tackett.

The communist co-founder, Faye Ecklar, was blunt about being armed: “I believe firearms ownership is necessary because, as a transgender socialist, half the country wants me dead, and the other half is happy to watch. Plus, the means of production won’t seize themselves.”

Ecklar asserts that SRA’s members are 30% anarchist, 30% Marxist-Leninist or Maoist, 30% Democratic Socialist, and 10% are listed as “other.” A third of them are “LGBTQ” and 8% are transgender. But that was six years ago – the transgender percentage has surely increased.

The group is known for using the social media platform Discord to organize, just as Robinson did before he killed Kirk. The chapter’s treasurer describes himself as “a non-binary, trans-femme, commie gun-owner” who likes “video games and martial arts.”