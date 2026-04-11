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William Voelz's avatar
William Voelz
3h

Hey Shadi. Kiss my grits. Your steadfastness in refusing to assimilate into the culture you chose willingly to invade leaves the men of the host nation very few options. We won’t bow to Islam. You won’t bow to the laws of our Homeland. Looks like a confrontation is due. Courtroom? Shallow temporary victories. Soft Sharia: Financial Jihad. Migration Jihad. Deception Jihad . Political Jihad. Propaganda Jihad Lawfare Jihad. Betrayal Jihad……. Muzzies are deep behind the wire in many of those battle spaces. Shaping operations preparing human and physical terrain. But soon your information influence operation will run your mouths dry. And real Americans whom you have not yet met will greet you. Your first shots will be your last. American response will put every Mosque Muzzie in a big hurt.

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