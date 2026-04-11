Washington Post columinst Shadi Hamid is rejecting assimilation into American society as a Muslim and claiming that those of his faith can’t disavow Sharia law even if they wanted to. The un-American rant looks for America to adapt to Islam, not the other way around.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Muslims in America should not be forced to assimilate and are not capable of disavowing Sharia law, according to Washington Post columnist Shadi Hamid, who penned an op-ed that was a combination of whining and truth concerning Islam.

Rejecting assimilation

“The assimilation defense — look how well we’ve integrated — is satisfying to make. But it concedes a premise I no longer accept: that a minority community’s right to be in the United States depends on its willingness to converge with the cultural mainstream. It shouldn’t depend on that. It shouldn’t depend on anything,” Hamid wrote in WaPo on Wednesday.

Hamid is telling Americans how Muslims truly feel and indicating their actual intentions. They did not come here to assimilate… they came here to conquer.

The Muslim author titled his piece, “I’m tired of proving I belong in America.” It’s a statement of disdain after anti-Sharia GOP lawmakers such as Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) and Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) have taken strong stances against Islamists in America. Ogles wrote on X that “Muslims don’t belong in American society,” and Tuberville bluntly stated that “I’m ready to get rid of the Muslims.” These are not fringe opinions either… many, many Americans feel this way and see the threat of Islam in America as an existential threat to our way of life and survival.

Declaring Islam superior

“Over the past decade, surveys have shown that American Muslims are patriotic, civically engaged, and more likely than the U.S. general public to say that political violence is never justified. You’d think that would be enough. Except it shouldn’t have to be. And this is where it gets uncomfortable — for me, at least,” Hamid said, attempting to school Americans on how Muslims are superior.

“Muslims are different in certain ways. How could they not be?” he asserted. “Islam shapes how its adherents think about family, sexuality, and what it means to live a good life. Simply put, Islam is also a more public religion than Christianity. Muslim prayer is visually striking and often communal. If a Muslim doesn’t drink alcohol or fasts during Ramadan, that will be more noticeable to others.”

There’s the dig against Christians and the premise that Muslims believe they are better than those who follow Christ. He’s correct about Islam shaping how its followers think about family and sexuality. He probably should not have gone there since there is a ton of information on marrying off little girls, sexually abusing little boys, raping women who are non-Muslim or are about to be executed, beating their wives, and the list goes on and on and on in Muslim doctrine.

“Moreover, practicing Muslims — despite being repeatedly asked to — can’t disavow ‘sharia’ even if they wanted to. Sharia, roughly translated as Islamic law, includes guidelines on how to pray, fast, and otherwise observe what it means to submit to God in daily practice,” Hamid continued.

Sharia law is anathema not only to Jews and Christians, but to the entire American way of life and our Constitutional founding. This is why many believe that Muslims should be kicked out of the US. They refuse to assimilate and shun their barbaric laws and practices.

Defending Islamic diversity

Hamid goes on to insist that Muslims have “increasingly integrated into American civic life” while maintaining their religious commitments versus other minority groups. He contends that the issue begs the question “Why do Muslims need to be like everyone else?” Then he cherry-picks data he claims shows the rate of Catholicism falling among Latinos, while also dissing Jews and blathering about intermarriage rates.

“What strikes me about these stories is how much they resemble each other,” Hamid commented. “The deal is always the same: You can stay, but you have to become less yourself. Less distinctively Muslim, less traditionally Jewish, less recognizably Latino. The specifics of your faith and culture — the things that make your community a community rather than a collection of individuals — are treated as obstacles on the path to real Americanness. The left and the right enforce this expectation. The right says: Assimilate or get out. The left, more gently: Assimilate, and we’ll celebrate you. But the endpoint is the same.”

He has deliberately missed the whole point that America was built on immigrants who assimilated into an agreed culture that formed a union. In Islam, you either submit to their theocratic dogma, or you die. They aren’t great at assimilation, to say the least.

The author went on to intimate that Muslim Americans are “more resistant to the secular pull of American culture” and their defense “should not rest on how ‘mainstream’” they become.

Again, he is anti-assimilation but wants to convert all of America to Islam instead. He doesn’t even try to hide it in his op-ed.

Comparing the incomparable

“A Muslim who prays five times a day and believes homosexuality is sinful is not less American than a Muslim who drinks alcohol and hasn’t been to a mosque in years. An evangelical Christian who believes marriage is between a man and a woman and home-schools his children is not less American than a mainline Protestant who marches in Pride parades. These are deep disagreements about how to live, and a country that is serious about pluralism shouldn’t treat them as problems to be solved,” he claimed, pushing a false premise for all he’s worth, while engaging in raging whataboutism.

“America was not founded on the assumption that its citizens would eventually come to agree on foundational questions. It was founded on the more radical proposition that they wouldn’t — that people who disagree about God, religion and the good life could share a country anyway. Not because they would converge over time, but because convergence was beside the point. The question isn’t whether Muslims, Jews or Latinos will change. They will. The question is whether America will let them do it on their own terms,” he added.

That is twisting the intent of the Founding Fathers, and he knows it. It is a lie wrapped in multiculturalism BS.

Assimilate or leave

Perhaps Hamid should take to heart the wisdom of former President Teddy Roosevelt:

In the first place, we should insist that if the immigrant who comes here in good faith becomes an American and assimilates himself to us, he shall be treated on an exact equality with everyone else, for it is an outrage to discriminate against any such man because of creed, or birthplace, or origin. But this is predicated upon the person’s becoming in every facet an American, and nothing but an American…There can be no divided allegiance here. Any man who says he is an American, but something else also, isn’t an American at all. We have room for but one flag, the American flag… We have room for but one language here, and that is the English language… and we have room for but one sole loyalty, and that is a loyalty to the American people.

Conservative author Robert Spencer nailed it in answer to the op-ed:

The bad faith that is manifest in this and all other recent defenses of Sharia against the supposedly bigoted “Islamophobes” who are trying to oppose it is that all these defenses of Sharia completely ignore the political, supremacist, expansionist, and violent aspects of Sharia, and bank on their audience’s ignorance of the fact that those aspects even exist. Shadi Hamid, as a professor at Georgetown’s Saudi-funded Islamic apologetics mill, the Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Center for Muslim-Christian Understanding (ACMCU), certainly knows that Sharia isn’t simply about “guidelines on how to pray, fast and otherwise observe what it means to submit to God in daily practice,” and that it asserts authority over non-Muslims and institutionalizes discrimination against non-Muslims in numerous ways. Yet he doesn’t come even close to hinting that those aspects of Sharia exist. Anyone who isn’t sure whether Hamid or I are telling the truth about this need only look at the fact that Iran, Saudi Arabia, and several other Muslim countries are Sharia states. Their entire systems of law are based on Sharia. If Sharia were simply religious governing one’s observance of Muslim practices, that would make no sense. Shadi Hamid, however, as a Georgetown professor and Washington Post columnist, is a cosseted member of the leftist establishment. That establishment has decreed that anyone who is outside that establishment and questions anyone within it is simply a racist “Islamophobe,” and thus safely ignored. Shadi Hamid is thereby freed of any obligation to confront the reality of Sharia or his disingenuousness in this article. He can and will simply wave it away as “bigotry.” And the whole charade will go merrily on.

You cannot be an Islamist and an American. The two don’t mix, just as our Constitutional law and Sharia law oppose each other.

It is not Islamophobic (a made-up term by leftists and Islamists to censor detractors) to say that Islam does not belong in America because it is not compatible with our way of life. If we don’t wake up soon and face that fact, America will go the way of Europe, and Islam will conquer all.

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