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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1h

John Carpenter imagined a Manhattan so abandoned that Washington walled it off. Watching Mamdani, the prequel is getting easier to picture. His pledge to dismantle the SRG offers activists a political trophy while leaving ordinary New Yorkers to wonder what protection survives the celebration. Specialized policing requires training, coordination, and capabilities that cannot be recreated when a crisis becomes inconvenient. Putting arrest deployments under City Hall’s political supervision also gives the mayor ownership of every resulting delay and judgment call. He cannot campaign against the machinery, tighten his grip on it, and disclaim responsibility when it fails. New Yorkers need a functioning police department before Mamdani turns Snake Plissken into the city’s last remaining public-safety plan.

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Unknown's avatar
Unknown
5h

The guy is pure poison like SAID and her whole family of Satan! All demon seed.

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