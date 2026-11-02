By Vlad Tepes

There is a unit of the New York Police Department whose entire reason for existing is speed. The Strategic Response Group was built in 2015, under police commissioner Bill Bratton, in direct response to the Bataclan massacre in Paris, where Muslim attackers murdered 89 concertgoers while French police took hours to assemble a force capable of breaking the siege. The SRG replaced the old Hercules teams that had been set up after Mumbai, and it was given the training, the weapons and the standing deployment to do one thing: arrive before the killing is finished. Its officers train for suicide bombers, for heavily armed teams moving through crowds, for the specific nightmare that Paris and Mumbai and Beslan made real.

We know as of this week, because Politico confirmed it, that this unit now waits for permission from a politician before it can act. In the first months of his administration, Mayor Zohran Mamdani issued a directive requiring the NYPD to get City Hall’s sign-off before the Strategic Response Group can be deployed to make arrests. The mayor’s office has the final say. A force whose only value is that it moves in minutes has been converted into an instrument that moves at the speed of big city bureaucracy, And an Islamic-communist one at that.

Daniel Greenfield has assembled what this means, and his reporting on the mayor and the network that produced him is solid enough to build on. His latest piece makes the strategic case: the unit Mamdani cannot yet abolish, he can paralyze. But there is a deeper layer under the tactical one, and it is the layer the enemy has worked hardest to bury.

The Words that Hide the Threat

Begin with a fact that our entire public vocabulary is engineered to avoid stating. The most authoritative collection of hadith in Islam, Sahih al-Bukhari, records Muhammad saying: “I have been sent with the shortest expressions bearing the widest meanings, and I have been made victorious with terror, cast in the hearts of the enemy.” Terror is named, in the canon itself, as the instrument of victory. This is the religion’s own account of itself, and the whole of our official language when dealing with Islamic jihad exists to prevent that sentence from ever meeting a news report. This is a preferred tactic of Islam, but is not limited to Islam. Terrorism by itself tells you nothing about the event other than the imputed tactic used.

The state & media’s chosen word is “terrorism,” a content-neutral and motive-free rhetorical device, and because it is just a tactic the state can assign it anywhere it likes. When a Muslim detonates a bomb in a crowd in the name of Islamic jihad, the word “terrorism” keeps the motive, the purpose, the information needed for individuals and groups to defend themselves, out of the report. It becomes a plus-and-play term to disconnect the attacks from those who did it, and why it was done.

New York under Bill de Blasio built a special unit to hunt “racially and ethnically motivated extremism,” announced days after black nationalists massacred Jews at a Jersey City kosher market, and billed it as a defense against the right. The language used is a misdirection, and it works the same way arguing for gun control does when the news cycle is about a shooting: rage about the tool, never name the shooter, and above all never ask why the group or people under an ideological banner, makes the attacks in the first place.

What we are talking about is jihad.

The sooner that word is restored to the sentence, the sooner every policy question can find an actual answer. And historically, this was always the case. When a people was attacked, everyone knew why and who to blame, and who to defend themselves from. It may be a brand new thing in history that the leaders and media of a nation deliberately obfuscates enemy action such that no effective response can be made. Which tells us a lot about the system we live under where this is the case.

The Rockets with No Point of Origin

These rhetorical cons have a second, equally important component: the “lone wolf.” Every attack is isolated, random, self-radicalized, no pattern, nothing to connect. A disturbed individual. A failure of the mental health system. A grievance. And never what it actually is, which is classical Islam as it has always been and still is, waging war on the unbeliever.

Imagine being a Londoner in 1944 and hearing that a V2 rocket was a random and isolated event, A ‘lone rocket’ if you will, that no central agency existed behind it, that each explosion was its own inexplicable tragedy demanding its own unrelated explanation. Perhaps a case of ballistic extremism. Or insufficient rocket control regulations. But in reality every rocket that fell on London had a launch site, a chain of command, a doctrine and a strategic goal behind it, and the entire point of calling the strikes random or isolated events, would have been to make the points of origin and the agency behind them untouchable, and even unmentionable. In 1944 the idea that opposing the Nazi invasion of France was Naziphobia would have been rightfully risible. Today though, it’s the mandatory view.

That is precisely the function the concept of the lone wolf performs now. It severs the act from its source, and once severed, there is nothing to identify, nothing to retaliate against, nothing to defend against. You cannot fight a war against an enemy who officially does not exist, and that is the point of the phrase, and the other leftist rhetorical weapons which have tied our hands together.

What would historically be called “war” becomes a losing game of Whack-A-Mole.

The authorities in New York have just been given a demonstration of what the metaphorical V2 launch site looks like when you find it in today’s context. On March 7, two Muslim teenagers, Emir Balat, 18, and Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, drove from Pennsylvania to a protest outside Gracie Mansion carrying homemade bombs. The protest was Jake Lang’s “Stop the Islamic Takeover of New York City” rally.

According to the federal indictment records using what the dashcam in their car captured: Balat had “calculated it,”being the damage it would do, and the bombs thrown on that day were “gonna kill about 8 to 16 people,” rising to as many as 60 if the crowd was dense. Kayumi told him, “I want to start terror, bro.” Balat threw one device at the protesters, dropped a second near police officers, and in the precinct wrote out his allegiance to Islamic jihad in his own hand: “I pledge my allegiance to the Islamic State. Die in your rage yu kuffar!” Kuffar of course, means essentially, hated unbeliever in Islam. Killing the Kuffar is pretty much the noblest aim for an Islamic jihadi and a golden ticket to the curiously lascivious Islamic version of the afterlife for Mohammad’s warriors.

The vocabulary that our press would apply to this event was on display four months later, when a man named Raul Morales stabbed two New Yorkers near synagogues on the Upper West Side while shouting Allahu Akbar. The district attorney indicted him on hate crime charges. The mayor’s own statement reached for “mental health may have been a factor”. The perpetrator announced his motive aloud, in the words his religion supplies for the purpose, and yet every official within reach worked to make that motive inadmissible.

Greenfield’s own count, which we point out is his analysis, is that Islamic terror attacks in the city are up 243% in Mamdani’s first year, with three of the four plots of the last three years clustering around his rise, the worst surge since 2017. Numbers like that have a way of answering the random-isolated-unconnected question on their own. An election is desirable terrain after all, like any other terrain, and armies fight for terrain. A city that elevates a man from the enemy ideology to its highest office, whose chief counsel led the defense of a convicted al-Qaeda operative before a military commission, whose own security clearance took nine months to arrive, has signaled to everyone watching that the enemy now controls the levers of power. The March bombers read the signal correctly. They did not attack the mayor. They attacked his critics, outside his own residence, because they understand who the city now belongs to.

The Control Case

Anyone tempted to believe that the enemy language describes something real, can run the experiment where the vocabulary does not exist. Sub-Saharan Africa has no “counterterrorism discourse” and no hate crime statutes, no press corps laboring over the correct term, because there is no state strong enough to manage the language. What it has instead is jihad in the open, and with scores of dead on an ongoing basis.

Open Doors, whose World Watch List 2026 is the closest thing to a systematic count that exists, reports that 4,849 Christians were murdered for their faith in the most recent reporting year, 13 a day, and that 93% of those killings, 4,491 of them, took place in sub-Saharan Africa. Nigeria alone accounts for 3,490 dead. The perpetrators are known and state them plainly: ISWAP, Boko Haram, the Fulani jihadis. Some of the victims are made to dig their own graves first. More than 224,000 Christians were driven from their homes in the same period. The Vatican’s own news service calls the region the epicenter of the violence and observes that the center of gravity of world Christianity has shifted to the continent where Christianity is being slaughtered.

Is it terrorism? Who cares. Nobody in the villages being burned asks what to call it. This is what the exact same war looks like where no state stands between the jihadis and their victims, managing the vocabulary on the jihadis’ behalf.

The Gate and the Guard

Which returns us to the directive. Why does a mayor whose city has just absorbed a bombing and a stabbing spree, both with the motive announced aloud, want the one rapid-response force that exists for such events to wait on his personal permission?

The narrative answer is that the SRG brutalizes protesters. The now sidelined Rapid Response unit shows reality as it is. The unit that answered the Gracie Mansion bombing is the unit that protects Mamdani’s opponents from the mayor’s own supporters. Mamdani, who wanted to abolish that unit on the day he announced his candidacy, who pledged to do so on X before he had any power to do it, has now found a way to achieve the abolition in effect without ever achieving it in law. The unit still exists. It moves when he allows it. That is a worse condition than abolition, because a city that disbands its guard knows it is undefended, while a city that keeps a guard on a political leash believes it is defended.

His chief counsel, Ramzi Kassem, built his career defending Guantanamo detainees, including Ahmed al-Darbi, a Saudi al-Qaeda operative who pleaded guilty to war crimes for the bombing of the French tanker Limburg and worked for the mastermind of the USS Cole attack. I want to be exact about this, because the enemy’s habit is to blur it: the lawyer is entitled to his clients and the mayor to his lawyer. The point is structural. The official who holds the veto over the counterterror force is embedded in the same network as the people the counterterror force exists to answer.

Aristotle observed in his treatise on the state, Politics, that tyrants prefer foreigners to citizens, because a ruler who cannot trust his own people arms those who have no stake in his downfall and no rivalry with him. New Yorkers are being governed, and guarded, on that principle.

Mamdani has said the quiet part himself, this week, standing in front of reporters: “I have made that promise, I will fulfill that promise. The only question is the timeline of it.” The consequence of that action we already know. The Bataclan attack, Charlie Hebdo and a few dozen other examples in the West which would have been far less severe had they a rapid response unit similar to New York’s.

Postscript

The Bataclan is not a hypothetical in this argument. It is the documented case.

On the night of November 13, 2015, the gunmen entered the concert hall around 9:40 PM. Officers of the BRI, the Paris police intervention unit, were inside the hall by 10:15. The final assault came after midnight. For roughly three hours the siege continued while armed officers held position inside, because the machinery that decides who is authorized to act was still deciding. The official timeline is on the record, and it moved thirty survivors and victims’ families to file a legal complaint against the police response itself.

France responded by building fast response units so that the next Bataclan would be met in minutes rather than hours, a reform documented by West Point’s Combating Terrorism Center in its ten-year retrospective on the attacks. New York studied the same lesson and built the Strategic Response Group in the same year.

France learned what the delay costs, and built an appropriate answer. New York chose to undo that rational answer and return to a pre-Bataclan state of unpreparedness.

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