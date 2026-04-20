“The Project” lays out a patient, multi-generational roadmap for advancing Islam worldwide. It serves as the operational manual that has guided Muslim Brotherhood networks for over four decades.

By Renee Nal

A 1982 Muslim Brotherhood document titled “Towards a Global Strategy for Islamic Policy”, known as “The Project”, outlines a long-term plan to establish Islamic dominance worldwide by infiltrating Western institutions and creating parallel Islamic governance structures.

RAIR Foundation USA exposed the Muslim Brotherhood’s subversive blueprint for turning America into an Islamic state, the secret 1982 document known as “The Project”, and entered it into the official congressional record for the February 10, 2026, hearing titled “Sharia-Free America: Why Political Islam & Sharia Law Are Incompatible With the U.S. Constitution.”

The Project bluntly instructs followers to create “parallel” societies within their host countries – explicitly rejecting all assimilation into Western societies – to use “Palestine” as a vehicle for the global Islamic State using jihadi cells, and to engage in “temporary cooperation” with “Islamic movements” and anti-“colonialist” movements (i.e., the Red/Green Axis – a “convergence of Marxism and Islam“), and to permanently refuse friendship or coexistence with Jews.

But it is not just about Jews. The Project is about achieving Islamic rule over the entire world – which includes Christians and all non-Muslims.

The Project was written by exiled disciples of the Muslim Brotherhood founder Hassan al-Banna, the ideological godfather of global jihadism and admirer of Hitler. The Muslim Brotherhood is an innocuously named but sinister global network, which created the ideological backbone for Hamas, the Islamic State, Al Qaeda and many other jihadi groups while inspiring thousands of terror attacks around the world.

The subversive document outlines a multi-generational plan, designed to incrementally impose global Islam on the West. “[W]e should not look for confrontation with our adversaries,” The Project instructs.

One of The Project’s most enduring American vehicles is the notorious International Institute of Islamic Thought (IIIT) in Virginia, a Muslim Brotherhood operation founded to institutionalize the rejection of Western knowledge and embed parallel Islamic structures. The IIIT has enjoyed tax exempt status as a 501(c)(3) organization in America since 1982.

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