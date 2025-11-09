In the span of one election, CAIR’s decades-long blueprint for political domination has come to life — forty-two Muslim candidates, backed by a Hamas-linked network, have seized key offices across America, proving that the Muslim Brotherhood’s plan to infiltrate from mosque to city hall is no longer a warning, but a reality.

They told us the plan. Now we’re watching it unfold — in real time.

This week, terror-linked Islamic organizations are celebrating a stunning milestone: a record forty-two Muslim candidates elected to public office across the United States, the most significant wave of Muslim political victories in American history.

According to the Council on American-Islamic Relations’ (CAIR) own data, the newly elected officials span at least nine states — New York, Virginia, Michigan, New Jersey, Maryland, Washington, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina. The list includes five mayors, four state legislators, two judges, and dozens of city council, county, and school board members.

While establishment media frame this as “representation,” the organizations behind it are anything but benign. CAIR — named by the U.S. Department of Justice as an unindicted co-conspirator in the largest terrorism-financing trial in American history — is openly boasting that their decades-long political strategy is succeeding.

CAIR’s Founder Publicly Revealed the Plan

Just weeks ago, RAIR Foundation USA exposed CAIR founder Nihad Awad preaching from a California mosque, where he unveiled a decades-long blueprint to embed Islamic influence inside America’s core institutions.

“We have 4,000 mosques in the country… If each mosque funds five students in journalism, filmmaking, political science, and law… by 2050, we will have 100,000 of each — and we will run for office at all levels of government.”

That was not a sermon. That was a mobilization order. Awad instructed American Muslims to stop donating to overseas relief and instead fund political power inside the United States.

He declared that “political engagement must become the norm” and named CAIR as the vehicle to carry out the strategy.

The Political Machine: CAIR’s New Super PAC

To turn Awad’s vision into political reality, CAIR quietly launched its own federal Super PAC, the Unity & Justice Fund, giving the Islamic network a powerful financial engine to capture U.S. elections.

Within months of its creation, the PAC was already funneling six-figure sums into key races — including the New York City mayoral election that propelled Zohran K. Mamdani to victory, making him the city’s first Muslim mayor.

Awad and CAIR leaders have openly taught congregants how to use mosques as political launchpads — leveraging tax-exempt religious institutions and CAIR’s 501(c)(4) network to build campaign infrastructure. The result is a political machine operating from the pulpit to the ballot box, financed through the same Islamic centers that claim to be apolitical houses of worship.

From the Pulpit to Power: Who They Just Elected

The 2025 elections shattered every record for Muslim representation in American politics — marking a historic leap from mosque activism to municipal and state power.

Among the most prominent victories:

Zohran K. Mamdani (New York City, NY) — the first Muslim mayor of New York City , a self-described socialist who campaigned on housing reform, police defunding, and immigrant rights.

Ghazala Hashmi (Virginia) — the first Muslim lieutenant governor in U.S. history and the first Muslim woman ever elected statewide.

Abdullah Hammoud (Dearborn, MI) and Mo Baydoun (Dearborn Heights, MI) — mayors of Michigan’s two largest Muslim-majority cities.

F aizul Kabir (College Park, MD) — software engineer turned activist, now mayor.

Ted Green (East Orange, NJ) — reelected with CAIR Action backing.

Adam Alharbi (Hamtramck, MI) — officially certified November 9, 2025, winning the state’s closest race and ensuring Hamtramck remains under Muslim leadership.

Ajmeri Hoque (Franklin County, OH) and Soma S. Syed (New York) — newly elected judges.

Yusef Salaam (New York City Council, District 9) — one of the “Exonerated Five,” now a major progressive voice in city politics.

CAIR celebrated these victories as the culmination of a decade-long campaign to embed Muslim activists across the civic and political mainstream. In 2010, fewer than twenty Muslims held elected office nationwide; by 2020, that number had tripled. In 2025, it has more than doubled again — a transformation powered by relentless organizing and strategic messaging.

Numbers Behind the Milestone

According to CAIR’s updated report, 76 Muslim candidates ran for office nationwide and 43 have been declared winners, with three races still pending recounts or certification.

Breakdown of wins:

Mayors: 6 (including Mamdani, Hammoud, Baydoun, Kabir, Green, Alharbi)

Statewide & Legislative Offices: 4

City & Town Councils / Commissioners: 20

Judicial & County Offices: 2

Education & School Boards: 6

Other Positions: 3

CAIR and its political arm, CAIR Action, say totals may still rise as final certifications are completed.

The “Normalization” Strategy

CAIR’s narrative is that these wins represent a triumph of “democracy over hate.” But behind the language of “justice” and “representation” lies a deliberate effort to normalize Islamic political power within the U.S. system — replacing integration with influence.

In Western ears, words like “justice” and “representation” sound civic and inclusive. But within Islamic political thought, they carry a far deeper — and more strategic — meaning. Justice (ʿadl) is not equality under secular law; it is the realization of divine order under Sharia. Representation does not mean pluralism; it means advancing the Ummah’s collective strength to secure space for Islamic interests inside non-Muslim societies. When CAIR leaders invoke “justice” and “representation,” they are speaking in dual language — offering Americans a vocabulary of rights while signaling to their base a mission of ideological empowerment.

Awad and his affiliates have reframed mosque participation as a political duty. Muslim Network TV, which heavily promoted the election results, hailed the rise as proof that American democracy is “big enough for all of us.” But CAIR’s own founders and international partners trace their lineage directly to the Muslim Brotherhood — an organization whose stated goal is to establish global Islamic governance under Sharia.

This is why CAIR invests so heavily in the four key fields Awad himself identified: media, education, law, and politics. These are the pillars through which culture, legislation, and public perception are reshaped from within — not to integrate Islam into the American system, but to gradually transform that system to accommodate and eventually defer to Islamic authority.

How They’re Doing It

CAIR’s “civil rights” facade conceals a coordinated infrastructure:

Mosques as political hubs: Awad’s speeches in Texas and California instruct imams to train and fund political candidates under the mosque’s 501(c)(3) umbrella, a direct violation of tax-exempt rules.

CAIR Action and the Unity & Justice Fund: Twin advocacy arms designed to fund campaigns, produce media, and conduct voter mobilization.

Media arms: Muslim Network TV, Islamic Relief, and Yaqeen Institute amplify the narrative of “Muslim empowerment,” providing free airtime and press coverage for endorsed candidates.

University networks: Muslim Student Associations (MSAs) and aligned campus groups groom the next wave of activists who will “run for office at all levels of government.”

This is not spontaneous civic engagement — it’s an orchestrated movement.

The Results: An Islamic Bloc in American Politics

The forty-two Muslim officials elected in 2025 now occupy positions in some of the most influential jurisdictions in the country — from the New York mayor’s office to Virginia’s executive branch, from Michigan’s heartland to local school boards.

Each of these victories represents a node of influence in a growing political network that transcends state lines. CAIR and its affiliates are already preparing a 2025–2026 Directory of Elected Muslim Officials and expanding civic-education programs to mobilize even more candidates before the 2026 midterms.

What the media calls a “historic first,” CAIR calls “phase one.”

America’s Institutions Are Being Rebuilt — by Design

The United States is witnessing a quiet political revolution. Under the banner of “inclusion” and “representation,” the Muslim Brotherhood’s ideological heirs are advancing a long-term strategy to embed Islamist influence in every layer of American governance.

They are not waiting for 2050. It is happening now.

While political leaders and journalists applaud the surface optics of “diversity,” they ignore the deeper infrastructure behind it — a network of mosques, PACs, nonprofit fronts, and activist pipelines engineered to transform America’s institutions from within.

The question is no longer whether this will happen. It’s whether Americans will wake up in time to stop it.

RAIR Foundation USA will continue to document CAIR’s political infiltration strategy — from its use of tax-exempt mosques to its manipulation of “civil rights” rhetoric — exposing how this Hamas-linked organization is quietly reshaping the civic landscape of the United States.

