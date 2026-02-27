The Islamic conversion campaign targeting the FIFA World Cup 2026 is a deliberate, high-visibility dawah operation on American soil—the doctrinal prelude to jihad that first invites the masses to convert under the guise of peaceful outreach, then sets the stage for cultural and civilizational conquest as outlined in classical Islamic jurisprudence and the Muslim Brotherhood’s long-term strategy.

As Americans gear up for the thrill of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, a beacon of national pride, athletic prowess, and unity under the Stars and Stripes, shadowy forces are mobilizing for a far more insidious game. The Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA), with well-documented ties to extremist-linked groups like its ideological parent Jamaat-e-Islami (which has historical connections to militant activities), is ramping up aggressive proselytizing through its dedicated dawah arm, WhyIslam. This isn’t mere “education”; it’s a calculated conversion strategy designed to infiltrate and transform American society from within.

WhyIslam operates as a systematic outreach machine across North America, prioritizing dawah, invitation to Islam, as ICNA’s core mission for decades. Their arsenal includes toll-free hotlines for non-Muslims, mass distributions of free Qurans, literature mailings, billboards, bus ads, campus and prison programs, event booths, and high-visibility campaigns at major public gatherings. These efforts aim to invite, and often pressure, diverse audiences toward Islam, exploiting moments of curiosity or vulnerability.

Dawah is far more than benign “outreach” or peaceful proselytizing—it is the obligatory first step in classical Islamic doctrine before waging jihad against non-Muslims. According to the authoritative manual Reliance of the Traveller (Umdat al-Salik), endorsed by Al-Azhar University as conforming to orthodox Sunni practice, “The caliph makes war upon Jews, Christians, and Zoroastrians provided he has first invited them to enter Islam in faith and practice… and the war continues until they become Muslim or else pay the non-Muslim poll tax (jizya)” (Book O, o9.8). This sequence is explicit: first comes dawah—the invitation to convert—then comes jihad if refused. What Western audiences are sold as “sharing the beauty of Islam” through free Qurans, street preaching, billboards, and event booths is, in doctrinal terms, the preparatory phase of submission or conquest.

ICNA’s history of targeting mega-events is unmistakable. For the Super Bowl in the San Francisco Bay Area (February 7–8, 2026), WhyIslam mobilized volunteers for outreach booths, distributing brochures, Qurans, and engaging fans under slogans like “Is Life Just A Game?” Similarly, their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign (June 11–July 19, across 11 U.S. host cities: New York/New Jersey, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Seattle, Kansas City, San Francisco Bay Area, and Boston) is branded as “the biggest dawah opportunity of a lifetime” and “a once-in-a-generation dawah moment.”

According to WhyIslam’s own campaign video and website, “Millions will descend on American cities… This is not just a sporting event—it is an unprecedented chance to share the message of Islam with people who may never otherwise encounter it.” Invoking Quran 16:125 (“Invite all to the way of thy Lord, with wisdom and beautiful preaching”), they outline an ambitious plan to reach the expected 5 million+ visitors from 48 nations:

20 nationwide billboards in host cities, featuring provocative questions like “What’s Your Goal?” and “What Is Your Purpose In Life?” to bridge soccer enthusiasm to spiritual inquiries, funneling inquiries to their hotline or website.

300 dawah booths strategically placed at stadiums, fan zones, transit hubs, and tourist hotspots, staffed by trained volunteers handing out free Qurans (albeit in English, Spanish, and other languages, and often omitting much of the more odious and unpleasant passages), brochures, and literature.

50,000 free Qurans and literature pieces targeted for distribution.

40 dawah workshops to equip volunteers with professional techniques for “effective” proselytizing.

5,000 volunteer t-shirts designed as soccer jerseys: the front reads “What’s Your Goal?” to spark fan conversations, while the back declares “GOD IS #1” (with hotline and website details; available in English and Spanish).

11+ masjid open houses in host cities to draw in curious visitors.

Enhanced 24/7 hotline and digital outreach, including social media campaigns aiming for “millions” in total reach.

Their fundraising is explicit:

$100 sponsors a social media push reaching 2,000 people.

$500 funds 300 Qurans.

$2,500 covers a full day of booth operations.

$5,000 places a highway billboard viewed by hundreds of thousands.

WhyIslam boasts a proven track record, in the last 12 months alone:

Over 100,000 Qurans distributed.

1 million+ brochures in four languages.

1,500+ booths and events.

10 million+ total outreach.

More than 1,000 reported shahadahs (conversions) via booths and the hotline.

While no public announcements have yet surfaced for a specific 2028 Olympics campaign, the pattern is crystal clear: international spectacles on U.S. soil, drawing massive, multicultural crowds, are prime targets for dawah networks. From state fairs and shopping malls to the Super Bowl and World Cup, these events are weaponized for maximum exposure under the guise of “sharing the beauty of Islam.” The 2028 Olympics, with its global spotlight on Los Angeles, fits perfectly into this playbook, potentially turning patriotic celebrations into recruitment grounds.

This aggressive external strategy of visible dawah dovetails with an internal track of quiet infiltration and subversion, aligning with the Islamic supremacist “dual-track approach” outlined in the Muslim Brotherhood’s 1991 Explanatory Memorandum (entered as evidence in U.S. courts during the Holy Land Foundation trial). This document describes “civilizational jihad”: a stealthy process of destroying Western civilization from within by embedding influence in institutions while openly calling others to Islam. The ultimate goal? To convert, dominate, and reshape America into an Islamic state, one sector at a time.

Evidence of this penetration is everywhere. Walk into your local Walmart, Costco, or Target, and shelves are stocked with halal-certified products—meats, snacks, and everyday items—normalizing, and ultimately prioritizing Sharia-compliant standards in the American food supply. Tune into the State of the Union, and witness Islamic supremacists’ sympathies ascending to congressional seats and advisory roles, echoing the Brotherhood’s long-game of institutional embedding.

Even national symbols are eroded: at public events and ceremonies, the American flag increasingly shares space with foreign banners from Turkey or Pakistan, signaling alliances that undermine U.S. sovereignty. From schools to banks, the infiltration is pervasive.

Take the explosive February 2026 scandal at Wylie East High School in Wylie ISD, Texas. Four adult representatives from WhyIslam, invited by the Muslim Student Association (MSA)—itself with origins tied to the Muslim Brotherhood—set up an unauthorized table during lunch. They distributed hijabs to numerous girls, free Qurans, pamphlets titled “Understanding Shariah,” and branded gift bags filled with Islamic propaganda. A viral video by the president of the High School Republicans exposed aggressive targeting, highlighting a lack of proper oversight.

The district acknowledged a “procedural breakdown,” placed a staff member on leave, issued apologies, and pledged tighter protocols. Yet, in a stunning follow-up, they rolled out district-wide halal-certified menu items, subsidizing ritual Islamic slaughter with taxpayer dollars.

This built on existing accommodations: daily Dhuhr prayers inside the school, Friday Jumuah congregational prayers, “World Keffiyeh Day” events promoting Palestinian solidarity, and Principal Tiffany Doolan personally celebrating “World Hijab Day” by wearing a hijab alongside MSA students, posting enthusiastically: “I LOVED this experience!” The MSA explicitly linked such events to dawah objectives: “to give dawah to non-Muslims about Islam.” This is blatant proselytizing in public schools—recruitment masquerading as “cultural inclusion.”

Beyond education, Islamic networks have infiltrated financial systems, with Muslim Brotherhood affiliates influencing policies amid claims of discrimination. Reports detail their push for Sharia-compliant banking and advisory roles that advance broader agendas.

This isn’t paranoia; it’s a documented campaign following the Brotherhood’s blueprint for subversion. America, there’s no escape anymore; every corner of daily life is targeted. When we gather for patriotic rituals like the Olympics, shop at supermarkets, vote in elections, attend school board meetings, or cheer at sports events, we must vigilantly guard against this increasingly perpetual, dawah onslaught.

ICNA/WhyIslam’s operations make the call to Islam inescapable, converting neutral spaces into ideological battlegrounds. Wake up before every flag bears a foreign shadow, every institution bows to Sharia creep, and our freedoms are surrendered without a fight.

Your vigilance is the antidote: demand transparency from schools, expose these patterns on social media, contact legislators about external Muslim Brotherhood and radical-tied groups in public institutions, and push back at local events. Our children, our communities, and our country depend on it. Don’t let dawah become the new normal. Stay alert, stay engaged, and reclaim America.

