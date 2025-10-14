CAIR-Florida’s Advocacy Hubs burrow deep into Florida’s political machine, blending Islamic goals with far-left activism. Florida stands firm as a red state under Governor Ron DeSantis today. Fail to crush this threat now, and the Sunshine State will quickly devolve into a Red/Green hellscape.

CAIR-Florida is executing a political takeover of the Sunshine State. “Advocacy Hubs” are a well-organized plan to embed Hamas-linked CAIR’s influence into every corner of Florida’s governance structure.

With 30 electoral votes and a history of razor-thin margins, the effort can tip Florida’s balance toward a one-party state. “Advocacy Hubs” will serve as a model for Islamic and far-left alliances across America.

‘Advocacy Hubs’

Launched late last year, the initiative explicitly promises to “empower Muslims to have significant impact on government decisions”. According to CAIR-Florida’s own sign-up form:

“Muslim voting power will be built through organized teams that advocate in all the various geographical/governmental divisions of Florida.”

The same form vows:

“Through the connected Advocacy Hubs, we will grow the power of the Florida Muslim Caucus, and be a powerful voting block [sic] for decades to come!”

CAIR-Florida Policy & Advocacy Coordinator Terri Falbo-a longtime far-left activist – oversees the project, which “aim[s] to have an Advocacy Hub team in every congressional district!!”

Volunteers are to represent “a Muslim perspective anytime there is a public discussion on any important issue.” Their duties include researching legislation, lobbying local and federal officials, meeting with lawmakers in Tallahassee and Washington D.C., recruiting candidates to run for office, and mobilizing members of their masjids to join the effort.

Those who sign up can expect to do the following and beyond:

“Represent a Muslim perspective anytime there is a public discussion on any important issue – team members will split up themes of expertise

Research legislation, candidates & /or elected officials

Meet in your local district with various officials (local, State, & federal) regarding issues, legislation, etc.

Meet with State officials in Tallahassee [State Capital]

Meet with US officials in Washington D.C.

Make calls &/or write emails & letters to elected officials

Recruit candidates to run for office (or be willing to run yourself)

Engage friends, family, neighbors, and members of your masjid in the above activities

Write editorial letters for publication”

The form requests that the applicant provide their “Masjid(s) or Islamic Center(s)”. It appears that for political Islam, there is no such thing as the “separation of mosque and state”.

Imam Abdullah Jaber Promotes Advocacy Hubs

With this blueprint for grassroots infiltration now in place, CAIR-Florida’s leadership is wasting no time, as evidenced by Executive Director Imam Abdullah Jaber’s fervent Instagram pitch.

Jaber pushes “Advocacy Hubs” on Instagram:

“Every day, every week at Jummahs [communal prayer] and other places, people are asking, ‘How do I be part of the solution? How do I get engaged with CAIR-Florida? How do I make a real change?’ Think CAIR-Florida advocacy hubs. This is where the power is in your hands to engage not only at your city and district level, but think from Tallahassee to Washington DC. If you want to be part of the solution, stop the complaining and be part of the solution. Think CAIR-Florida Advocacy Hubs. Connect with us right now and we’ll get you the training, the talking points, everything that you need to make a real change.”

Watch:

The Advocacy Hubs initiative seeks to establish teams in every one of Florida’s 28 U.S. congressional districts. This will “grow the power of the Florida Muslim Caucus” into a monolithic voting bloc poised to dictate policy for decades.

With CAIR’s well-documented Hamas affiliations providing the ideological backbone, this effort threatens to reshape Florida’s political landscape.

Far Left Activist and CAIR Representative Terri Falbo

At the helm of this expansion is Policy & Advocacy Coordinator Terri Falbo, whose deep roots in far-left activism make her the perfect bridge between Islamic agendas and progressive coalitions.

Falbo has a long history of left-wing activism, dating back to when she was at university. In addition to her work at CAIR-Florida, Falbo is on the board of the DSA-allied Medicare for All Florida, Inc.

Democrat politician Guerdy Remy with Terri Falbo

A brief glance at her X account reveals an unhinged leftist, whose bio includes a shout-out to “Black Lives Matter”, “Medicare 4 ALL!” and “#GND” [Green New Deal].

Her posts show that she is a virulent anti-Israel activist.

Falbo, originally from Pennsylvania, migrated to Orlando, Florida where she became active in far-left politics. According to her Facebook profile, she has been a member of “Progressives for Democracy in America – Florida”. Falbo is tagged on the following 2022 watch party post for democrat candidates Maxwell Frost and Anna Eskamani.

The administrator of the group is James G. Langford, a member of the Board of Directors at the Democratic Progressive Caucus of Florida. Despite his activism within the Democratic Party”, Langford does not hide the fact that he is more than a mere “democrat”. In the following photo, he wears his “Fight for Democracy; Fight for Socialism” shirt:

Jim Langford wearing his ‘Fight for Socialism’ shirt via Keywiki

In 2024, Terri Falbo served as a co-sponsor of the Central Florida Democratic Progressive Caucus’s “Black Liberation & History Forum Monthly Meeting”.

Falbo’s far-left activism and leap into CAIR-Florida illustrate once again that the Red-Green Alliance is very real.

CAIR-Florida Gala in Orlando

While Falbo does not appear to be Muslim, she donned Sharia-adherent Islamic garb for the CAIR-Florida gala in Orlando last month. In the following photo, she poses with left-wing activist Steven Mangual, who has worked as a “Justice Advocate Coordinator” with LatinoJustice PRLDEF. Mangual became “involved in religious and spiritual programs as a member of The Nation of Islam and Liberation Theology” during a 14-year prison sentence:

LatinoJustice PRLDEF engages in left-wing lawfare as part of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights coalition. In 2017, it signed a letter urging President Trump to more forcefully address “hate-based incidents,” which they claimed were surging. Leftist activists have long weaponized “hate crime” enhancements against conservatives and white Americans; “hate-based incidents” extends this tactic.

On Facebook, Falbo gushed over the appearance of Omar Suleiman, “one of the most radical and politically influential imams in America.” “OMAR SULEIMAN in Orlando area just 10 days from now!” Terri Falbo posted on Facebook on September 4.

The CAIR-Florida gala is one of three annual galas held in Florida. “Our annual galas are the heart of our mission,” CAIR-Florida states on its website, “raising vital funds to protect Muslim families from discrimination and injustice.”

CAIR-Florida Legitimizes Terrorist-Cheerleader Sami Hamdi

The second gala to be held in Tampa on October 26, 2025 features Sami Hamdi as one of the speakers.

Sami Hamdi could scarcely contain his exhilaration following the Hamas-led terrorist attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, where 1,200 mostly civilians were tortured and murdered and 251 taken hostage.

On the same day, Hamdi reposted a video showing Shiri Bibas and her two young sons, Ariel and Kfir, being taken hostage by Hamas terrorists. Shiri’s parents Margit and Yossi Silberman were murdered on the same day as the kidnappings, and her murdered babies were later returned by Hamas as remains.

Shiri Bibas’s husband, Yarden Bibas, 35, was abducted with his family on October 7, 2023, and held captive for 484 days before being released alive by Hamas on February 1, 2025, during a prisoner exchange.

Sami Hamdi’s post was shared 11k times with 2.3 million views. It still does not have a Community Note on X.

Sami Hamdi’s Ecstatic Endorsement of the October 7 Atrocities

On October 17, 2023, Sami Hamdi and his co-host described the Hamas-led Operation Al-Aqsa Flood (with Palestinian Islamic Jihad and others) as a historic breakthrough: [2:39] “the moment in which the Palestinian resistance completely blindsided the Israelis in a military operation by land by air and by sea which led them to taking back land…”

The British-based Hamas sympathiser expressed profound joy at the terror attack, calling it [21:17] “the greatest threat to Israel’s security since 1948” and a [20:26] “humiliation” for Netanyahu, with Ben Gurion Airport shut down and [20:33] “86% of Israelis… demanding his resignation.” Hamdi praised Palestinians for murdering innocent people: [21:11] “you pulled off… on your own… without [Muslim] support… without [their] weapons.”

Hamdi exclaimed: [1:26:19] “celebrate the victory Allah has shown the world that no normalization can erase the Palestinian cause…when everybody thought it was finished it’s roaring…”

Watch:

Sami Hamdi and Yasir Qadhi

Just last month, Sami Hamdi was also featured with “one of the most dangerous Islamic figures in America”, Yasir Qadhi at EPIC Masjid. During the discussion [17:01], Hamdi revealed how Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens are helping Hamas. He referenced Carlson’s interview with a “Christian lady” [Agapia Stephanopoulos], where Hamas atrocities were heavily downplayed.

During the discussion, she said:

“…I don’t think it’s Islamic terror that’s taking place in the first place. I think we have to disabuse ourselves of that notion that this is a battle between Muslim and Jew or that, you know, constantly you heard after the October event was that Hamas, Hamas, Hamas, even to this day, we hear it’s Hamas, Hamas, Hamas. What is Hamas? Hamas are people who have had their homes taken from them, who, if they live in Gaza, have not been able, basically, been in an open-air prison for certainly the last 20 years going on.”

Later in the discussion, he said of Hamas:

“I would say they’re a resistance movement, simply people fighting for their people, trying to protect their land.”

Watch the discussion here:

RAIR Foundation USA founder Amy Mek observed that Hamdi is “actively teaching Muslims how to use U.S. law to seize power in elections and reshape America.”

Sami Hamdi is a British terrorist-sympathising, subversive Muslim. Why is Hamdi allowed to spend any time in America, let alone invited to speak at CAIR-Florida’s Tampa gala?

Warning Legislators about the Muslim Voting Bloc

In the following clip, Terri Falbo menacingly warns Florida legislators that there are “over 500,000 Muslims in Florida” and “approximately 125,000 – 150,000 in the Central Florida area”:

As you discuss your 2026 state priorities, we’re asking you to oppose anti-immigrant legislation, stand for local control, and leave immigration enforcement to the federal government. Central Florida is home to a vibrant and growing Muslim community. CAIR-Florida estimates over 500,000 Muslims in Florida, approximately 125,000 – 150,000 in the Central Florida area. Keep all that in mind when you discuss legislative priorities. Thank you.

Watch:

CAIR-Florida’s “Advocacy Hubs” are about political conquest. Florida stands firm as a red state under Governor Ron DeSantis today. Fail to crush this threat now, and the Sunshine State will quickly devolve into a Red/Green hellscape.

Backed by Hamas-linked leadership, and powered by far-left activists, this network is quietly transforming Florida’s government into an instrument of Islamic and Marxist influence.

If lawmakers and citizens do not act now – investigate, defund, and expose CAIR’s infiltration – Florida will fall. And when Florida falls, the rest of America follows.

