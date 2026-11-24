A former Christian church in Houston has been permanently converted into Masjid Istiqlal, a foreign-funded Indonesian mosque whose leaders openly state their goal is to convert White and Hispanic Americans and help make America Islamic – better than the Arabs.

In 2015 the pastor rejected a higher cash offer and sold the building to the Indonesian American Muslim Community. Indonesian state-linked oil money from PGN Saka, delivered in the presence of the Consul General, plus donations solicited from Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar, paid for the expansion into a campus for roughly 600 worshippers.

The land and new mosque have been locked under waqf so they can never be sold or returned to non-Muslim control. Zakat is used to fund dawah and the New Muslim Circle, the mosque’s dedicated program that targets White and Hispanic converts and aims to train them as future missionaries.

The mosque has repeatedly hosted Muslim Brotherhood-linked figures Hamed Ghazali (named in the 1991 Explanatory Memorandum) and Main Al Qudah, and operates as a permanent outpost consistent with the multi-generational strategy outlined in the Brotherhood’s 1982 document known as “The Project.”

By Paul Christensen

HOUSTON — November 23, 2026

For years, the greater Houston Indonesian Muslim community kept to a musalla, a small prayer room, inside the Indonesian Consulate. Discussions about a permanent mosque began as early as 2009–2010. That changed in 2012. On February 11, they formally established the Indonesian American Muslim Community (IAMC) and began looking for a permanent base to expand into Masjid Istiqlal Houston, named after Jakarta’s grand mosque in Indonesia. Three years later, they found what they wanted: a former Christian church. They purchased the property and converted the building from a Christian place of worship into a mosque, community center, and caretaker residence.

When the Muslim Indonesian community moved to buy the former church in 2015, another buyer suddenly made a higher cash offer. According to later accounts from the mosque’s own leaders, the pastor still chose to sell to them. Community members described the outcome as a “miracle.” The property became theirs, and the church became the first Indonesian mosque in Texas. It is another example of Christian leadership quietly submitting to Islamic expansion instead of defending its own house of worship.

The Construction

Since taking over the site, they have steadily expanded it. They added an outdoor dining area, a basketball court, an additional parking lot, and a children’s playground. Organizers have openly said these upgrades are “just the tip of the iceberg,” with more renovations still planned. What began as a Christian church in the heart of Texas has been transformed, over a 13-year effort, into a growing Islamic community hub. Speakers at the soft opening repeatedly stressed that the project was built with the younger generation in mind and that they would carry the legacy forward.

In 2022, Masjid Istiqlal Houston moved forward with plans to expand in order to accommodate a larger congregation of roughly 600 worshippers. The project called for a new, larger mosque and additional parking. Once the new mosque was finished, the existing masjid will become a multipurpose hall. The board also planned additional rear parking, building on earlier work that had already added front and side parking lots and a drainage system with a retention pond.

The project itself had an estimated cost of $3,000,000 and sits on just over 5 acres. Baba Harris, an Indonesian architect from Washington, DC, and an alumnus of the Bandung Institute of Technology, designed the new building. ACE Consulting Engineers, Inc. produced the new design; this was not their first mosque project. In 2010, they worked with the Nigerian Muslim Association of Greater Houston (NMAGH).

In 2024, Masjid Istiqlal held its groundbreaking ceremony. Indonesian Muslim community members gathered with mosque officials; each picked up a shovel and turned a ceremonial spadeful of dirt. At that same December 2024 meeting, Vice President Bambang laid out the next phase: foundation work and heavy equipment were set to roll in on December 16, 2024. The metal frame had already been ordered, the retention pond upgraded with a pump to meet county requirements, and the electrical systems beefed up. The new masjid was pegged at roughly 60 by 75 feet plus overflow space. One donor handed over $18,000 as soon as the update was announced. Speakers also noted that the Islamic school had already more than doubled, from about 60 to 130 children, and that non-Indonesian participants and donors now make up a large share of the community, and in some activities, a majority.

An aerial overview of the construction phase shows a building labeled “The New Muslim Circle of Living,” a house for the Imam, a brand-new masjid, and ample parking. The most recent update from January 2026 shows the interior with elaborate chandeliers throughout. The layout includes separate entrances for brothers and sisters, an upstairs sisters’ hall, an AV room, a brothers’ ablution area, four men’s restrooms, a sisters’ ablution area, a shower room, and six women’s restrooms.

They allowed the community to tour the new building while it was under construction.

Simultaneously, they worked on renovating their multipurpose room. With the larger space, Imam Muthahhir has said the mosque is now better positioned to host expanded Ramadan programming, including more taraweeh prayers, studies, and structured activities for a bigger congregation.

In an interview with the Indonesian Post, Muthahhir said the diaspora’s role was crucial in turning the mosque into a tangible place that Indonesian Muslims in Houston can now benefit from. He continued, “This mosque is a symbol of the ummah’s unity, a place for us to strengthen our faith, preserve ‘harmonious’ Islam, and nurture young people who will carry Islam into the future with ‘noble character’.” He added that Muslims also carry a moral and social responsibility to support converts so they feel welcomed and receive proper guidance. Spreading dawah is now a form of zakat, an obligation, and the mosque is participating in their jihad to further Islam in the West.

Stated Purpose: Explicit Dawah Outpost

In April 2022, then-President Eka Kristanto openly stated the mosque’s real purpose in a TVRI World interview. He described buying and converting a former Christian church as a simple matter of local rules: Texas let them do whatever they wanted with the property, and neither the community nor the government offered meaningful resistance. Built in a suburban area close to downtown, the site was, in his words, a “free zone, where you can do anything.” Kristanto said the initial concept was straightforward: they wanted the masjid to be the center of all their religious and social activities, and they were already turning that idea into reality. When TVRI asked whether there were any particular challenges to building a mosque in a predominantly non-Muslim society, his first answer was money. Beyond funding, he said, they saw no real obstacles.

The mosque deliberately shares the name of Jakarta’s grand Istiqlal Mosque. Kristanto framed it as a permanent platform for dawah, an outpost to bring Indonesian Islamic scholars into the United States and lock the second and third generations of Indonesian Muslims into the faith and culture. He explained that their pengajian (halaqah) circles revolve around one fact: Indonesia has the world’s largest Muslim population. Inside Indonesia, that fact is unremarkable; outside, it becomes a mission. According to Kristanto, Allah decreed Indonesia the largest Muslim population so that Indonesians would stand at the forefront of the dawah circle. They possess the ideal traits: patience and humility, and the Islamic thought that developed around that character is, in his view, potent. His question was blunt: why not introduce it to the world? The masjid is the place to start. Kristanto went further, stating that Indonesians have to have a masjid in all cities where an Indonesian Muslim community is present around the world.

He added that they use iftar, the daily breaking of the fast, to introduce outsiders to both Indonesian food and Islam. During Ramadan that year, they invited a young Indonesian hafiz to lead the taraweeh prayers. (Come for the food, stay for the conversion.) Kristanto stressed that the hafiz was young; that was the point they wanted to show the world. The local Indonesian Islamic community mainly funded the original church purchase. Kristanto made clear that the converted church was only temporary. They were still collecting money to build a proper masjid; the same expansion project that would later break ground and open in 2025–2026.

In a live discussion with viewers back in Indonesia, then-President Eka Kristanto and Imam Muthahhir Arif were unusually forthcoming about why Masjid Istiqlal Houston exists. They said the mosque was built because Muslim Indonesians were almost invisible inside other Houston mosques, even though Indonesia has the largest Muslim population on earth. Their explicit goal was to create a permanent platform to bring Indonesian Islamic scholars to the United States and promote Indonesian Islamic thought as equal in quality to anything coming out of the Middle East or South Asia.

They were just as open about the New Muslim Circle. Kristanto explained that the Indonesian American Muslim Community founded the group, then spun it off as its own organization with its own space on the mosque grounds. The Circle targets new converts, especially White and Hispanic Americans. Leaders claimed they already see 50 to 60 shahadas a year in the Houston area and that the Circle itself has guided nearly 30 people in its first couple of years. Their longer-term ambition is even clearer: persuade Indonesia’s two largest Muslim organizations—Muhammadiyah, a group that runs thousands of schools and universities, and Nahdlatul Ulama, the country’s biggest traditionalist organization—to fund scholarships so American converts can study Islam at Indonesian pesantrens, the traditional Islamic boarding schools that produce most of the country’s preachers, and then return to the United States as dai, trained missionaries ready to spread the faith here.

Kristanto went further, calling America the real field of dawah today because it remains the center of world attention. He argued that if Islam can expand here, the rest of the world will notice. He also repeated a claim attributed to Muslim Brotherhood-tied Yusuf al-Qaradawi: Indonesians, rather than Arabs, will lead the revival of the Muslim world. RAIR has reported on Qaradawi and his involvement in “The Project.”

Yusuf al-Qaradawi was the Brotherhood’s longtime “spiritual leader” who issued fatwas endorsing suicide bombings against civilians and later headed the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS). As reported at RAIR, the IUMS’s deep ties to Hamas were evident at Qaradawi’s funeral in 2022, where then-head of the Hamas politburo, Ismail Haniyeh, delivered a tribute, joined by senior Hamas politburo members including Khalid Meshal, Mousa Abu Marzouq, Khalil al-Hayya, Ezzat al-Risheq, and Husam Badran. “The Project,” the 1982 Muslim Brotherhood document seized from the home of Brotherhood financier Youssef Nada, outlines a patient, multi-generational strategy for establishing Islamic dominance by infiltrating Western institutions and building parallel societies. Qaradawi was among the key figures who attended the 1977 Lugano meeting that helped shape this blueprint, and the document’s directive- creating parallel Islamic structures, rejecting assimilation, and using dawah and institutional work to advance Sharia- remains the operational framework for Brotherhood-linked networks in the West.

The mosque’s leadership message remained consistent: this is not simply a place for the local Indonesian community to pray. It is a deliberate outpost meant to project Indonesian Islamic influence into America and to turn new converts, specifically White and Hispanic Americans, into future transmitters of that influence.

At the February 2026 soft opening, President Beben Suteja, who has openly credited years of community fundraising plus steady support from the Indonesian Consulate General; Director and Vice President Asri Margono; younger-generation Director Fayz Rahman; Treasurer Hifi Widyaningrum (who also serves as Director of Internal Audit at NRG Energy); and Theo McDowell, the American convert who regularly delivers Friday khutbahs, took the stage. Suteja made sure to thank the earlier IAMC boards that kept the project alive through more than a decade of “challenges.” Imam Muthahhir stated that Muslims carry a moral and social responsibility to support converts so they feel welcomed and receive proper guidance.

Funding: Foreign Money, Zakat as Fi Sabilillah, and Permanent Waqf Lock-In

More than local donations pay for this expansion. This pattern is familiar: acquire a parcel of land (in this case, a former church), convert it into a mosque, then steadily build community infrastructure around it. It is rarely one small mosque; it becomes a permanent local center. As the saying goes, “give an inch, take a mile.”

Funding for Masjid Istiqlal Houston is not limited to Texas. The mosque’s own website actively solicits overseas Muslim donors and lists transfer contacts in Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar. Narasi Media, an Indonesian outlet, separately confirmed that donors from inside and outside the country played a significant role in making the project possible.

Indonesian state-linked corporate money has also flowed in. In September, PGN Saka (also known as PT Saka Energi Indonesia), the upstream oil-and-gas arm of PGN and a subsidiary of the state energy giant Pertamina, publicly handed over a $66,511 donation for the mosque’s construction. The company’s then-President Director, Avep Disasmita, delivered the funds during a working visit to the company’s Houston office. Andre Omer Siregar, then the Indonesian Consul General in Houston, was also present. His attendance further solidifies the direct ties between the Indonesian Consulate and the masjid’s construction. PGN Saka operates oil and gas blocks in Indonesia and holds a stake in a Texas asset, so this was a direct transfer from an Indonesian state-linked firm with U.S. operations straight to the mosque. It is another concrete example of foreign money, tied to the Indonesian government, underwriting the expansion of an Islamic outpost on American soil. The worldwide Ummah is actively and purposefully investing in spreading Islam in the West; Masjid Istiqlal is just another example.

The mosque’s website explicitly treats the contributions as both U.S. tax-deductible and “zakah-eligible.” They justify this by noting that Masjid Istiqlal is “established in a Muslim minority country,” which they claim makes the donations eligible under the ‘Fi Sabilillah’ category of zakat. In other words, the money is framed as a tool to spread Islam and expand its presence in the West, with the long-term aim of transforming a non-Muslim country into a Muslim-majority one.

Zakat is one of the Five Pillars of Islam and Muslims regard it as a religious obligation. Classical Islamic sources do not treat it as ordinary charity. In Reliance of the Traveller (‘Umdat al-Salik), the authoritative Shafi‘i manual, the seventh category of zakat (Fi Sabilillah) is defined as follows:

h8.17 The seventh category is those fighting for Allah, meaning people engaged in Islamic military operations for whom no salary has been allotted in the army roster (O: but who are volunteers for jihad without remuneration). They are given enough to suffice them for the operation, even if affluent, as a fee, including weapons, mounts, clothing, and expenses (for the duration of the journey, the stay there, and the return).

Under that same classical Shafi‘i ruling, when all eight categories of recipients are present, each is entitled to an equal one-eighth share. A fatwa from Perlis, Malaysia, acknowledges the original meaning while noting how some modern scholars have expanded it:

“Fi Sabilillah originally means those who fight on the battlefield of jihad to defend Islam and elevate the word of Allah. However, some scholars have broadened the meaning of fi sabilillah to encompass all efforts to spread da‘wah or uphold Islamic Shariah to Muslim and non-Muslim communities.”

While the mosque treats these donations as zakah-eligible under fi sabilillah (classically linked to those fighting in the cause of Allah), the United States permits foreign networks from countries that severely restrict or ban churches, and that systematically treat non-Muslims as second-class citizens, to fund Islamic institutions on American soil. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has openly described mosques as “barracks.” The RAIR Foundation has long argued that such foreign-funded mosques should be viewed through the lens of strategic outposts rather than ordinary houses of worship. Accepting and facilitating these flows under ordinary nonprofit rules does not neutralize the religious and political objectives attached to the money.

At the December 2024 annual meeting and board handover, the incoming 2025–2026 board made the funding distinction explicit. They stated that the land and the new masjid building would be funded only by waqf (endowment), so the property would become the permanent possession of Allah and could never later be sold or repurposed by a future board. Zakat, infaq, and sadaqah (ZIS) would be directed to the poor, the needy, and new Muslims (converts) through the New Muslim Circle, and would not be mixed into construction. That means these donations are earmarked specifically for spreading Islam through dawah. They also announced plans to raise an additional roughly $350,000 in pure waqf to finish paying for the original land purchase (previously about $1.25 million, of which roughly $900,000 had already come from waqf) and to update the organization’s constitution and bylaws to lock in that separation while seeking U.S. legal protection against any future sale. They are using both Sharia and American law to ensure this mosque remains forever in Muslim hands.

RAIR Foundation has extensively reported on how the waqf is Islam’s ancient tool for Islamic land grabs and global expansion. Waqf is not charity. It is Islam’s oldest legal weapon for permanent land seizure. Once property is declared waqf, it belongs to Allah forever; no sale, no repurposing, no return to non-Muslim control. Hamas wrote it into its charter: all of Israel is waqf and must be reclaimed by jihad. In India, Waqf Boards now control hundreds of thousands of acres and file claims on Hindu temples, the Taj Mahal, and public grounds. In Europe, Qatar, Turkey’s Diyanet, and Saudi money build mosques and Islamic centers on waqf land that then operate as Sharia hubs shielded from ordinary oversight.

This is not a fringe tactic. It is mainstream doctrine applied on a global scale. From the Ottoman conversion of Hagia Sophia to today’s foreign-funded mosques in France, Britain, Germany, and Sweden, the pattern is identical: acquire the ground, lock it under Islamic endowment, and treat it as an irrevocable outpost. Western governments still treat the arrangement as ordinary religious charity. The result is the slow, legal conversion of non-Muslim land into permanent Islamic territory while the host societies fund and protect the process. And now, Masjid Istiqlal is using this same system in America.

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