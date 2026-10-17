Imtiaz Mohammad is running as a Republican – but he calls Pakistan his “motherland” and says anything he does will be “related to Pakistan.”

After losing as a Democrat, he switched parties. His real goal: elect as many Muslims as possible – commissioners, congressmen, everything – until politicians must come begging the Muslim voting bloc.

He wants all Muslims “on one page.” He is not running for Americans. He is running for Islam and Pakistan.

Why is the Florida GOP still featuring him?

Florida, do better.

See Previous RAIR Foundation Coverage

Pakistani Jihadi Imtiaz Mohammad Who Infiltrated Florida’s Republican Party is Now Its Nominee and Campaigns with Terror-Tied Groups and at Mosques – September 15, 2026

Mohammad, a Pakistani immigrant and former Democrat (Bernie/Squad supporter, ICE abolitionist, sanctuary-state advocate), switched parties in 2022 and became the uncontested Republican nominee for Florida House District 103. The piece highlights his past anti-America remarks, ties to WhyIslam/ICNA, campaigning at Darul Uloom (linked to terror figures), criticism of DeSantis on CAIR, and the Florida GOP’s promotion of him despite earlier local party concerns.

ALERT RED STATE FLORIDA: Islamic Infiltration — The Anti-American Democrat We Exposed in 2019 Is Now YOUR Republican Nominee (RAIR TV) – October 14, 2026

Short follow-up alert noting that the same former Democrat is now the Republican nominee for Florida House District 103 after an unopposed primary and appeared on a GOP flyer. It recaps his anti-America statements, progressive past, ICNA/Darul Uloom ties, CAIR criticism, and urges the Florida GOP to drop him from materials, calling the party switch insufficient.

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