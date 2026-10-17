RAIR Foundation USA

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Misslizz
Oct 17

Can you run for office if you’re not a citizen? Can you legally be a citizen if your allegiance is to a foreign country? @Gingrich 360 Team

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Thorsmama1950
Oct 17

Florida wake up. Congressman Randy Fine, why is this being allowed? GOP get this man out of the party, NOW

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