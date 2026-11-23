Fresh off reelection, 30-year-old Somali-born state rep Munira Abdullahi is casting herself as Columbus’s Mamdani—a DSA-aligned progressive with longstanding Muslim American Society leadership (tied by federal prosecutors to the Muslim Brotherhood) who wants to become the city’s first Muslim mayor by declaring war on its corporate “shadow government.”

By Amy Mek

Just days after securing another term in the Ohio House, 30-year-old State Rep. Munira Abdullahi has formally launched her campaign for mayor of Columbus. She is declaring war on what she calls the city’s “shadow government” of corporations and positioning herself as the progressive outsider who will prioritize “grassroots” demands over the status quo.

If successful, the Somali-American immigrant would become the city’s first Muslim mayor, first female mayor, and first foreign-born mayor in its 215-year history. Born in a Kenyan refugee camp, she arrived in the U.S. around age two, first living in Salt Lake City, Utah, before her family settled in Columbus around age four or five. She was raised in the city’s large Somali community.

This is no ordinary challenge to incumbent Mayor Andrew Ginther or City Council President Shannon Hardin. Abdullahi is openly seeking the endorsement of the local Democratic Socialists of America chapter, a first for any Columbus mayoral candidate—and has stated that her values align with DSA, the Working Families Party, and progressive Democrats who center the working class. She has slammed City Hall as controlled by big business through the Columbus Partnership and called for policies that expand affordable housing, push transit projects (including rail), invest in youth programming over traditional policing tools, and create a community engagement office to sideline what she terms a closed-door “CEO club.”

Local progressive circles and media are already rushing to brand her the “Mamdani for Columbus.” In the wake of New York City’s experiment with Mayor Zohran Mamdani, the open socialist and DSA standard-bearer whose agenda has prioritized identity politics, expansive government programs, and soft-on-crime policies, some Columbus voices are openly cheering the parallel. One local outlet put it bluntly: “If you live in Columbus and are a fan of Mayor Mamdani, you are going to love Mayor Munira.” Like Mamdani, Abdullahi combines identity-first politics, DSA alignment, and a willingness to frame traditional institutions as obstacles to “the people.” For critics watching New York’s trajectory, the prospect of importing that model to Ohio’s capital is a warning, not a selling point.

More concerning to critics is her longstanding leadership role in the Muslim American Society (MAS). Federal prosecutors have previously identified MAS as the “overt arm of the Muslim Brotherhood in America.” Abdullahi has worked with the group since at least 2012, including as a youth director and national program figure; she remains listed in national leadership and has headed the Columbus chapter. She has hosted events featuring speakers critics describe as ultra-conservative and pro-Hamas-aligned, and campaign finance records show mutual financial ties.

Columbus already hosts the nation’s second-largest Somali-American population after the Minneapolis area. That community has faced intense scrutiny amid Minnesota’s massive fraud scandals involving taxpayer-funded programs, with spillover allegations in Ohio, including cash movements tracked through Columbus airport, Medicaid and daycare concerns, and nonprofit audit issues involving local Somali groups. Abdullahi has previously defended the community against such criticisms while advocating for expanded voting access that opponents say risks diluting citizenship standards.

Abdullahi has attempted to justify her progressive agenda by citing personal experiences she claims “radicalized” her. As the oldest of nine children, she says she took on adult responsibilities early for her young parents, including helping with citizenship processes and navigating government systems. She points to conditions at Columbus Alternative High School—the same school attended by City Council President Shannon Hardin, such as the lack of air conditioning and aging facilities as proof of systemic inequities, and cites sidewalks and pedestrian safety in Northland as the basis for her infrastructure and transit priorities.

She has also highlighted her Type 1 diabetes diagnosis and the cost of insulin while working full-time at Best Buy during college. After studying political science and international relations at Ohio State, she says the 2020 Black Lives Matter movement redirected her from international affairs toward domestic progressive politics. She offers these anecdotes to defend priorities such as insulin price controls, free menstrual products in schools, expanded housing and transit programs, and what she frames as fixing “bad policy” from the inside, positions that align with the DSA platform she is actively courting.

At 30, with no prior city government experience, Abdullahi is betting that identity politics, left-wing economics, and community organizing will outweigh questions about her radical associations. Ginther and Hardin have welcomed the competition as democracy in action, but the entry of a candidate with documented ties to a Brotherhood-linked network and open DSA ambitions raises the stakes for a city already grappling with homelessness, transit failures, and rising concerns over assimilation and fiscal integrity.

Voters will decide in the May 2027 nonpartisan primary (if more than two candidates qualify) and the November general. The question is whether Columbus wants its next mayor to be a statehouse progressive with Islamic terrorist organizational roots or someone focused on competence without the radical baggage.

Share