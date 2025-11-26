On Thanksgiving, American Muslims for Palestine is assembling the surviving infrastructure of the U.S. Muslim Brotherhood in Chicago for the largest anti-Western conference in America, bringing together Hamas-linked operatives, campus agitators, political radicals, and youth indoctrination programs to advance an ideological war against the United States.

As millions of Americans gather with their families for Thanksgiving, the leaders of American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) will be gathering in Chicago to advance a very different mission. In the wake of President Donald Trump’s announcement designating chapters of the Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist organizations, AMP is hosting the largest anti-Western, jihadist-aligned conference taking place in the United States this year.

AMP is considered the successor to the Islamic Association for Palestine (IAP), an organization that court filings described as the primary propaganda arm of the U.S. Muslim Brotherhood’s Palestine Committee. According to evidence presented in the Holy Land Foundation trial, America’s most significant terrorism-financing case, the IAP operated as a media outlet, while the United Association for Studies and Research (UASR) published materials related to Hamas. The trial also noted that Shukri Abu Baker, one of the “Holy Land Five” defendants, had served on the board of the IAP.

AMP was formally incorporated in 2006, shortly after the U.S. government seized the assets of KindHearts, an organization that funded Hamas, and following the dissolution of the IAP. Some point to this timing as evidence of a deliberate restructuring meant to evade legal scrutiny and the $156 million judgment awarded to the Boim family in their 2004 lawsuit against IAP and the Holy Land Foundation.

Today, the same operatives named in federal terrorism-financing cases, FBI files, and the Boim family’s landmark lawsuit, the case that proved U.S. Muslim Brotherhood fronts funneled support to Hamas, have simply rebranded themselves. Now calling themselves “civil rights advocates,” “educators,” and “community leaders,” they are gathering openly at AMP’s Chicago conference to chart the next phase of their ideological war against the United States and its allies.

Several figures who previously held leadership or speaking roles within the IAP/HLF network now occupy prominent positions within AMP. A few will be speaking at this conference. These include:

Hatem Bazian : Chairman of AMP’s national board; previously spoke at IAP events and participated in fundraising efforts for KindHearts.

Osama Abuirshaid : AMP’s executive director; formerly edited an IAP-affiliated newspaper and was named as a defendant in the Boim lawsuit.

Rafeeq Jaber: AMP’s financial adviser and a former president of the IAP; also listed as a defendant in the Boim case.

Salah Sarsour: AMP board member; previously involved in fundraising activities for the Holy Land Foundation.

For eighteen years, American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) has hosted its annual conference in Tinley Park, just outside Chicago, Illinois. Each year, the event features speakers and rhetoric that express extremist or pro-terrorist messaging. This year’s theme, “Beyond Survival: Resisting Genocide,” includes several of the exact figures who participated in the Detroit-based Jihad conference, The People’s Conference for Palestine. That earlier event drew such intense scrutiny that President Trump intervened to block the visas of several planned speakers. (RAIR Foundation reported on each speaker at the Conference in Michigan. You can read it HERE.)

Anti-Western, Muslim Brotherhood-linked Jihad Conference:

The American Muslim’s for Palestine conference claims, “Never in the history of the Palestinian people have we faced such annihilation. Not during the great revolt of 1936. Not during the Nakba of 1947-49. Not during the Naksa of 1967. This is something entirely different. Never have the Palestinian people been so devastatingly abandoned by the powers that be or the organizations and international mechanisms designed to prevent the crime of genocide.“

Just like at the People’s Conference for Palestine, the AMP jihadist-aligned conference will have a special program for children of all ages. The children’s programs range from 1-4 years old, 5-10 years old, and 11-12 years old.

Loie Ghannam is scheduled to lead the high school program, which will present a revisionist version of the “history of Palestine” that seeks to rewrite historical narratives by asserting an ancient national history. The program is also expected to teach students about the false claims of a “genocide in Gaza” and “ethnic cleansing.” The final component focuses on “freedom and liberation,” a phrase in jihadist contexts, which is used to justify achieving political goals “by any means necessary,” including violent efforts aimed at eliminating the state of Israel.

AMP played a substantial role in the pro-Hamas college encampments that spread across campuses in the United States, especially in Chicago. Fittingly, this year’s conference will include a dedicated “Campus Activism” program.

On the final night of the largest anti-Western, jihad-aligned conference, organizers plan to hold a “Night of Sumud” during which they will honor what they refer to as “martyrs.” In this context, the term “martyrs” is being used to glorify individuals involved in violent jihad who killed others in the name of Allah.

The conference is expected to feature a number of speakers who have previously expressed support for, or been linked to, terrorist organizations. From former members of Congress to well-known activists, the event is bringing together one of the most controversial lineups seen at a U.S. gathering.

Conference Speakers

1. Former Congressman Jamal Bowman

Jamaal Bowman served as a U.S. Congressman from 2021 to 2025 and lost his reelection bid, largely due to his controversial stances on Israel. In March 2025, he launched a Super PAC, Built to Win, with the explicit goal of targeting and unseating pro-Israel candidates. During his time in Congress, Bowman boycotted a speech by Israeli President Isaac Herzog, repeatedly accused Israel of genocide, voted against multiple House resolutions expressing solidarity with Israel, and largely ignored rising campus antisemitism.

He also publicly questioned verified reports of Hamas committing sexual violence during the October 7 attacks, dismissing them as “propaganda” before later retracting his comments. In his primary campaign, Bowman framed his race as a confrontation against what he called the “Zionist regime” of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), signaling a willingness to politicize foreign policy for partisan purposes. When speaking about Israel’s pager attack on Hezbollah, Bowman lied and said, “Israel’s pager attacks in Lebanon have injured thousands and led to the death of innocent civilians, including multiple children. This attack not only falls in clear violation of international law but also further escalates a brewing regional conflict.”

2. Former Congresswoman Cori Bush

Former Congresswoman Cori Bush, a prominent member of the progressive “Squad” alongside AOC, Rashida Tlaib, and Ilhan Omar, has faced repeated scrutiny for her positions on Israel. Like Jamaal Bowman, she blamed her political setbacks on pro-Israel lobbying, declaring, “AIPAC, I’m coming to tear your kingdom down!” Bush sponsored a congressional resolution calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and repeatedly criticized Israel’s defensive military actions against Hamas, framing them as “collective punishment” of Palestinians despite being a response to the October 7 terrorist attacks.

Bush was one of only two Democrats to vote against a resolution barring members of Hamas involved in the October 7 attacks from entering the United States, dismissing the measure as “extraneous.” During her reelection efforts, she aligned herself with openly anti-Israel advocacy groups, including If Not Now and Jewish Voice for Peace—the former known for promoting pro-Hamas narratives, and the latter accused of receiving foreign funding, including from China. Bush’s alliances and policy positions not only undermine U.S.-Israel relations but also risk normalizing groups and rhetoric associated with extremist agendas.

3. Chicago Alderwoman Rossana Rodriguez

3. Chicago Alderwoman Rossana Rodriguez

Hasana El Nounou, a former board member of the Muslim Student Association at UC Davis, spent her college years vocally attacking Israel and Jewish communities. After graduation, she became Senior Programs Manager at Manara West (formerly MSA West), a West Coast, student-led nonprofit that actively recruits young Muslims into political activism aligned with jihadist views.

She previously worked at CAIR Sacramento Valley/Central Valley as Outreach & Youth Coordinator and served as Youth Director at the Islamic Center of Irvine. El Nounou has built a career working with organizations linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, transforming her campus activism into a platform for advancing an Islamist agenda among American youth.

5. Dr. Mohammad Abbasi

According to AMP’s own profile on Dr. Mohammad Abbasi, he “specializes in nonprofit management, organizational leadership, and personal development.” He has helped Muslim Brotherhood-linked organizations and leaders further develop their Islamist agenda within the United States. Abbasi has consulted with major anti-Western organizations such as Islamic Relief, Life for Relief and Development, and United Muslim Relief. Previously, he was a Professor at Rutgers University for a short period of time. He has been fundraising and speaking for the Islamification takeover for over 35 years.

6. Watfae Zayed

Watfae Zayed, a Chicago native, became active in the Muslim Student Association (MSA) while in high school and later spoke at a joint MSA and Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) conference in 2018. A DePaul University graduate, Zayed spent her high school and college years engaging in protests and online activism, promoting pro-Hamas messaging and consistently targeting Israel and Jewish communities.

During the Black Lives Matter movement, she tweeted, “reminder that if you support the #BlackLivesMatter movement, you have to be anti-Zionist too. You cannot support Israel while also supporting BLM,” and later claimed that Israeli forces were deporting Black citizens, dismissing Israel’s solidarity efforts as “all an act”—statements which were false and intentionally misleading. Zayed has leveraged social activism to advance an anti-Israel agenda and radicalize others through her public platform.

7. Kobi Guillory

Kobi Guillory, a Chicago native, is deeply embedded in militant Palestinian activist circles and has ties to radical organizations. He is active in the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU), the United States Palestinian Community Network (USPCN), the National Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression (NAARPR), the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO), and the Coalition Against the Trump Agenda. USPCN was founded by Rasmea Odeh, a convicted PFLP (Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine) terrorist deported from the United States in 2017 for visa fraud, and Hatem Abudayyeh, who was investigated by the FBI for alleged ties to Hamas and the PFLP.

Guillory has publicly declared, “Palestine is Palestine. There is no country called Israel. Jerusalem is our capital. We have the right to return to Palestine,” reflecting an uncompromising stance against the existence of Israel. He has led elementary school children in chanting the words of Assata Shakur, a convicted murderer and armed robber, while wearing a keffiyeh, and has traveled to Syria alongside pro-Assad activists. Guillory maintains connections with influential Chicago figures, including activist Frank Chapman and CTU President Stacey Davis Gates. His activism deliberately promotes extremist ideologies, anti-Israel narratives, and radicalization through both educational and public platforms.

8. Zarefah Baroud

Zarefah Baroud serves as the Digital Media Associate for American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) and has written for Islamic propaganda networks, including Al Jazeera, Mondoweiss, Middle East Monitor, CounterPunch, and The Palestine Chronicle. Baroud earned a PhD from the University of Exeter’s European Centre for “Palestine Studies,” and has publicly referred to herself as a “doctor.” Her dissertation, The Colonial Origins of Israel’s Carceral Regime, was dedicated not only to her family but also to what she described as “martyrs” in the Israel/Gaza conflict.

Baroud currently lectures in Ethnic Studies at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and has openly called for dismantling Israel’s court system. She has collaborated with Americans for Justice in Palestine Action (AJP Action), an advocacy group also associated with Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib. Critics Baroud’s academic work, public statements, and organizational affiliations reflect a deliberate effort to advance anti-Israel narratives and influence young activists, effectively using both media and educational platforms to promote a radicalized ideological agenda.

9. Khalid Turaani

Khalid Turaani, now the Executive Director of CAIR–Ohio, has spent nearly three decades in Washington, D.C., and Europe advancing a hardline Islamist political agenda. He has been deeply involved in electoral organizing, working to position candidates who share his ideological goals. Under his direction, CAIR–Ohio hosted former Congresswoman Cori Bush on October 28, 2025, for an event themed “A New Chapter in Civil Rights: American Voices, Muslim Values,” a program that masks overtly political advocacy under the language of civil rights. Turaani previously served as CEO of Life for Relief and Development.

In 2008, the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force raided five locations, including the main LIFE offices in Michigan and the homes of prominent LIFE leaders. Following a lengthy court process, LIFE executives agreed to pay $780,000 in penalties for having “knowingly and willfully formed a conspiracy for the purpose of transferring funds from the United States to Iraq … “ Turaani served as the executive director of the American Muslims for Jerusalem (AMJ). In a 2002 speech he called for jihad to “conquer the land of Palestine.” Turaani also served as a member of the American Muslim Council, a lobby group founded by Abdurrahman Alamoudi, an Al Qaeda fundraiser convicted in a plot to assassinate the Saudi crown prince.

Turaani’s controversies extend beyond his association with Life for Relief and Development. In 2017, he attempted to purchase a firearm but was denied due to his status as the target of an FBI investigation. He responded by suing former FBI Director Christopher Wray, but the case ultimately reached the U.S. Supreme Court—where Turaani lost, he didn’t meet the criteria under the law to allege a lawsuit where relief (recovery) could be obtained.

10. Chris Inserra

Chris Inserra is a music and arts teacher at McCormick Elementary School in Chicago, Illinois. For more than five years, she has taught preschool through 3rd-grade students what she describes as “Global Music” through an “anti-racist–rooted” curriculum. Inserra’s approach goes beyond standard music education and reflects an attempt to introduce young children to highly politicized ideological frameworks at an age when they are most impressionable. Chris’s activism extends beyond the classroom, including her involvement with the Sanctuary Working Group, which advocates for migrant protections, and Christians for Ceasefire/Mennonite Action, which promotes a “Free Palestine” agenda. In November 2024, she traveled to the region as part of an international Sabeel Palestine delegation.

11. Dr. Waltrina Middleton

Dr. Waltrina Middleton serves as the Executive Director of the Community Renewal Society. In 2016, she was appointed Associate Dean of the historic Andrew Rankin Memorial Chapel at Howard University, where her work focused on community organizing and expanding the chapel’s activism-oriented “social justice” programming beyond the campus.

Middleton has also aligned herself with the Coalition Against the Trump Agenda, an organization founded by Hatem Abudayyeh of USPCN. She joined the group in protests against President Trump in September 2025—this reflects her willingness to partner with activists linked to highly controversial and radical political networks.

There she said:

“We’re sick and tired of being sick and tired,” Waltrina Middleton, Community Renewal Society director, told Tuesday’s crowd. “If you believe in equity, diversity and inclusion. If you believe in love and if you believe that there is no place for ICE here, no place for Trump here, no place for occupation here, let me hear you say that we’re sick and tired of being sick and tired. This is our duty to envision a democracy where freedom rings resoundingly throughout the land, for every human life and for all creations.”

On April 18, 2022, the Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine organized a rally of nearly 1,000 demonstrators—largely youth from Chicago’s Palestinian community—in response to the confrontations at the al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. The Coalition is composed of some of the most controversial and politically aggressive anti-Israel organizations in the region, including American Muslims for Palestine, the United States Palestinian Community Network (USPCN), Students for Justice in Palestine–Chicago (SJP), Al-Nahda, the Palestinian American Community Center, and the Palestinian American Council.

During the event, organizers read a statement from Rev. Dr. Waltrina Middleton. In it, she declared, “I must condemn the violent and fatal use of force upon worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque during Jumu’ah prayers,” and went on to claim that “The inequitable use of force against unarmed worshippers and Palestinians at-large are crimes against humanity.” Middleton’s remarks uncritically echoed propaganda pushed by the Coalition’s member organizations, portraying Israel as the sole aggressor while omitting any mention of Hamas-linked rioters or the coordinated provocations that triggered the clashes.

12. Mohammad Habehh

Mohamad Habehh is the Director of Development for American Muslims for Palestine, where he leads national “grassroots advocacy initiatives” and oversees the organization’s development strategy. According to his Canary Mission Page, Mohamad Habehh has mocked the Holocaust, celebrated violence against Jews, and spread anti-Semitism and homophobia. He has also promoted incitement, shown support for terrorists, called for intifada and expressed hatred of Israel.

On November 17, 2012, Habehh tweeted: “Hitler said in his book my struggle: I could have killed all the Jews in the world but left some for you to see why I was eliminating them.” On November 20, 2013, Habehh tweeted: “So in Brooklyn they changed it up to where you have to KO [knock out] a yahoodi [Jew].” On May 24, 2016, Habehh tweeted: “Calling someone a yahoodi [Jew] is the worst type of insult in the Arab world

Mohamad has been featured on Islamic propaganda news such as TRT World and Al Jazeera, as well as local media outlets, for his “expertise.”

13. Jinan Chehade

Jinan Chehade is a DePaul University graduate who served as president of the campus chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP). Throughout her college years, she was heavily involved in anti-Israel activism, including public demonstrations and outspoken support for Rasmea Odeh—a PFLP member convicted in Israel—during Odeh’s immigration-related legal proceedings in the United States.

In 2022, while attending Georgetown University Law Center, Chehade was listed as the co-founder and co-president of Law Students for Justice in Palestine (LSJP Georgetown). That same year, she was also described as the “co-founder and past chair of SJP Chicago,” a coalition that defines itself as a “unified front” of SJP chapters.

Chehade now works as a junior civil litigation staff attorney for the Muslim Legal Fund of America (MLFA).

She has repeatedly targeted elected officials, in the middle of the night, including Representative Brad Schneider and Governor J.B. Pritzker, through aggressive protest actions that cross the line into intimidation. During the Israel–Hamas war, she was arrested at O’Hare International Airport following a disruptive protest that blocked access roads. She was also active in the college encampment movement, participated in efforts to shut down the NASCAR event in downtown Chicago, and helped organize “Hell Week” protests during the Democratic National Convention—actions marked by continuous demonstrations throughout the day and night.

14. Suhaib Webb

Suhaib Webb, who has spoken openly about spending his youth involved in a local gang and working as a hip-hop DJ, later converted to Islam and received a scholarship to study at al-Azhar University in Cairo. Al-Azhar has long been associated with promoting Muslim Brotherhood–aligned religious thought and has produced a number of extremists who later joined violent organizations, like Al Qaeda. He is also an active member of the Muslim American Society, an organization that has ideological ties to the Muslim Brotherhood.

According to research published by Islamist Watch, Webb has been a regular guest at events organized by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and has been an outspoken supporter of the organization, stating that even “if they [CAIR] can’t pay me an honorarium, I’ll still go.” When contacted by Islamist Watch regarding concerns about Webb’s more controversial past statements, CAIR reportedly declined to comment—an omission that critics argue underscores CAIR’s long-standing pattern of avoiding accountability for issues involving extremist rhetoric.

Webb has come under fire in the past for his antisemitic and homophobic sermons.

15. Rebekah Levin

Rebekah Levin has been a prominent critic of laws that restrict the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, aligning herself with organizations that actively challenge Israel’s legitimacy. She is a founding member of the Committee for a Just Peace in Palestine/Israel, a member of Jewish Voice for Peace, and serves on the steering committee of the Illinois Coalition for Human Rights. In 2024, Levin spent five weeks in Judea and Samaria and other areas of Israel/Palestine. Following her trip, she toured churches and community organizations to mislead the public on what happens there.

Levin was in Israel during the October 7 attacks. Her activism and public statements consistently present Israel as the sole aggressor while downplaying or ignoring the role of Hamas and other militant groups, effectively advancing a one-sided narrative of the conflict and shaping public perception through ideological advocacy.

16. Josh Paul

Josh Paul served for 11 years as Director of Congressional and Public Affairs for the State Department’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, a position that included oversight of major arms transfers and sales. He resigned on Tuesday, October 17, 2023—just 10 days after the October 7 attacks by Hamas against Israeli civilians—reportedly citing opposition to U.S. arms support for Israel under the Biden administration. Since leaving government service, Paul has become a public speaker for organizations linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, raising concerns about the alignment of his post-government activities with ideologically extreme groups.

In a letter, Josh Paul claimed that the United States “has actual knowledge that these arms will be and are being used to commit human rights violations” in both the West Bank and Gaza. He cited alleged misuse of firearms by units “credibly alleged to have committed gross violations of human rights” and referenced air-to-ground munitions, artillery, and tank shells, which he said were used in what President Biden described as “indiscriminate bombing.” Paul asserted that, based on his years participating in internal U.S. government debates, he could speak with confidence about these violations and that he raised these concerns before resigning in October 2023. However, none of the specific outcomes he predicted have materialized, casting doubt on the accuracy and motivation behind his warnings.

17. Meredith Aby

Meredith Aby-Keirstead was listed as the lead spokeswoman for the anti-Israel group Minnesota Anti-War Committee (MAWC) in May 2025. As of the same date, Aby-Keirstead was listed as a social studies teacher at Kennedy High School in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Jessica Costescu of the Free Beacon reported in November 2023, three weeks after 10/7, that Meredith Aby-Keirstead praised what she described as the “wins of Palestinian freedom fighters” and stated that she does not support a “complete ceasefire” in Israel, claiming she “only wants one side to stop fighting.” On December 23, 2013, Aby-Keirstead wrote an article expressing support for Rasmea Odeh, a convicted PFLP terrorist.

18. Taher Herzallah

Taher Herzalleh has moved through the ranks of AMP from West Coast Regional Director & National Campus Coordinator, to Associate Director of Outreach & Grassroots Organizing, and now to his current position as Director of Outreach & Grassroots Organizing. He was previously a CAIR intern and President of the Muslim Students Association West in California.

19. Alicia Koutsoulieris

Alicia Koutsoulieris brands herself as a “community activist” in Florida, but her professional history places her firmly within some of the most hardline anti-Israel advocacy networks in the state. She previously served as Outreach Manager and Community Outreach & Event Coordinator for CAIR–Florida—an organization long criticized for promoting Muslim Brotherhood agendas.

For over sixteen years, Koutsoulieris has also been a “Member Leader” with Amnesty International, a group whose increasingly hostile stance toward Israel has drawn accusations of bias and selective reporting. She additionally sits on the board of Partners for Palestine, a group that functions as an activist pipeline for some of the most aggressive anti-Israel organizing efforts in the region.

According to her LinkedIn profile, as recently as two months ago, she was seeking new employment in community organizing—signaling her continued commitment to expanding her influence within activist networks that push a highly adversarial, ideologically driven narrative about Israel and the Jewish community.

20. CAIR Director Nihad Awad

Nihad Awad, the longtime Executive Director of CAIR National, has been one of the most controversial figures in American Islamist activism for decades. According to FBI wiretap evidence referenced in court documents from the 1990s, Awad was recorded expressing support for Hamas in 1993—an allegation that has followed him throughout his career. In the Holy Land Foundation trial, the largest terrorism-financing case in U.S. history, federal prosecutors identified CAIR and its founders in exhibits linking the organization to the Muslim Brotherhood’s Palestine Committee, which supported Hamas. CAIR was labeled as an unindicted co-conspirator.

According to the ADL, in April 2024, Awad publicly eulogized Sheikh Abdul-Majid al-Zindani—designated by both the U.S. and the United Nations as an al-Qaeda recruiter and fundraiser—praising him on Facebook in terms that whitewashed Zindani’s extremist record.

Following Hamas’s massacre of Israeli civilians on October 7, Awad and other CAIR leaders made statements widely condemned as excusing or justifying the attack. Awad argued publicly that Israel had no right to defend itself and said he was “happy” on October 7 “to see people breaking the siege”—comments that critics describe as openly endorsing violence carried out by a U.S.-designated terrorist organization.

21. Jawhara Qutiefan

Jawhara Qutiefan serves as the President of AMP Columbus and sits on the steering committee of Ohio Divest, where she has been a leading force behind efforts to pressure institutions to withdraw millions of dollars in investments from Israel. She testified at the Ohio State House in opposition to House Bill 188—the Ohio-Israel Trade and Innovation Partnership—but ultimately failed to stop its passage. Qutiefan also appeared before lawmakers to argue against Senate Bill 158, which would adopt the IHRA definition of antisemitism in schools, positioning herself firmly against widely accepted guidelines designed to protect Jewish students. She has spent her career speaking out against bills that will stop her from spreading the Islamist agenda.

22. Dr. Hatem Bazian

Hatem Bazian is the founder of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) and American Muslims for Palestine (AMP), two of the most influential and controversial anti-Israel activist organizations in the United States. According to documentation compiled by Canary Mission, Bazian has called for an “intifada” in America, defended Hamas, voiced support for individuals involved in terrorism, and raised funds for a charity the U.S. government has linked to Hamas—allegations that have fueled longstanding concerns about his ideological agenda. Bazian has used academic platforms to advance political activism, promote anti-Israel narratives, and encourage pro-Hamas campus encampments.

Bazian previously served as provost, co-founder, and faculty member at Zaytuna College for Muslim Studies. He was also a lecturer in the Department of Ethnic Studies at the University of California, Berkeley, where he founded the Center for the Study and Documentation of Islamophobia in 2009. This initiative functions more as a political advocacy project than an academic research center.

He has also been instrumental in helping to advance Omar Suleiman’s Yaqeen Institute, an online Islamic education platform that promotes narratives aligned with Muslim Brotherhood–influenced ideology. The institute’s content reaches millions and collaborates with figures they view as part of an international network of Islamist activists.

Hatem Bazian maintains associations—directly or indirectly—with numerous individuals and organizations tied to the broader Muslim Brotherhood network, reinforcing concerns about his ideological alignment and influence.

23. “NYS”

“Nys” is the Digital Media Specialist for CAIR Washington and a Journalist with the Palestine Chronicle. She is also a “TikTok Activist, where she calls herself the “Palestine Princess” and has amassed over 157,000 followers. On her LinkTree, she raises funds for over 30 “Gazans,” these funds typically never make it to the people they are purported to support, but allegedly to Hamas itself.

24. Chris Smalls

Chris Smalls is an activist who became famous for protesting Amazon and being detained on one of the Flotillas to Gaza. He now tours and speaks at these conventions. He was a speaker at the People’s Conference for Palestine in Michigan.

25. Josh Ruebner

Josh Ruebner is an adjunct lecturer in Georgetown University’s Program on Justice and Peace, where he teaches a course titled “Justice and Peace in Palestine/Israel.” He holds a PhD in “Palestine Studies,” a field rooted in a highly politicized framework rather than balanced scholarship. Ruebner currently serves as the Policy Director for the Institute for Middle East Understanding’s Policy Project, an organization known for aggressively promoting anti-Israel narratives.

His career has been anchored in the same ideological space: he previously held roles at Americans for Justice in Palestine Action, the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights, and even worked at the Congressional Research Service. Ruebner’s academic and professional trajectory reflects a long-standing pattern of one-sided advocacy packaged as policy expertise.

26. Hamza Ali

Hamza Ali is the President of MPI Media Group and the co-founder of Watermelon Pictures. His productions include The Encampments, The Voice of Hind Rajab, and Palestine 36—projects which function less as documentaries and more as politically charged agitprop. Ali has announced plans to launch a new streaming platform, a move that could further amplify inflammatory anti-Western narratives, blood-libel–style accusations, and other propaganda that contributes to social and political polarization.

27. Dr. Allison Tanner

Allison Tanner serves as the National Organizer for the Apartheid-Free Communities initiative, a campaign convened by the American Friends Service Committee that promotes a deeply biased, one-sided narrative against Israel. Tanner is also a leading figure in the Bay Area’s Interfaith 4 Ceasefire coalition and has spent more than twenty-five years as the Pastor of Public Witness at Lakeshore Avenue Baptist Church in Oakland, California. Tanner uses her religious platform to legitimize anti-Israel activism under the guise of faith-based advocacy.

28. Osama Aburirshaid

Osama Abuirshaid is the Executive Director of American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) and has long been one of the most polarizing figures in U.S.-based anti-Israel activism. Throughout his career, he has spoken at events featuring figures associated with Muslim Brotherhood–linked networks, amplified rhetoric sympathetic to designated terrorist organizations, and helped coordinate large-scale anti-Israel demonstrations. He also participated in the Colombia pro-Hamas encampments.

Abuirshaid’s social media history has also drawn scrutiny. He has repeatedly claimed that Israel “continues the Judaization of Jerusalem” and is moving “closer every day to dividing al-Aqsa.” According to documentation compiled by Canary Mission, Abuirshaid has for years denied or downplayed the existence and scale of Hamas’s tunnel infrastructure in Gaza. On July 18, 2015, he tweeted in Arabic:

“Whether you love Hamas or hate her, her opponents respect her. She stands by her principles and negotiates from a position of strength ….”

He has also publicly praised the Muslim Brotherhood. On March 6, 2013, Abuirshaid posted on Facebook:

“The Brotherhood, as a group … are the best of people by the way they were brought up, morals, sacrifice, belonging to the causes of their people and nation.”

These statements, combined with his leadership role at AMP, underscore a long-standing ideological alignment with movements hostile to Israel and supportive of extremist narratives.

29. Dr. Manal Fakhoury

Manal Fakhoury, a CAIR National Board Member and former Chamber of Commerce Chairwoman, lists an array of leadership roles — from the Truist Bank Board of Directors to the YMCA Executive Board, Rotary International, Toastmasters International, and more. She also founded Ollin Women International and manages TEDxOcala. Yet despite this long catalog of titles, her influence on the ground has often appeared far less substantial than her résumé suggests.

In 2021, Fakhoury entered the race for Mayor of Ocala, Florida, but her campaign struggled to resonate with voters. Her messaging failed to create a clear contrast with opponents, and the broad leadership portfolio she frequently highlighted did not translate into grassroots enthusiasm or electoral momentum. That same year, fellow Islamic militants, such as Abdullah Hammoud (Dearborn), Amer Ghalib (Hamtramck), and Bill Bazzi (Dearborn Heights), successfully won their races. Fakhoury, by contrast, was unable to translate her extensive professional credentials into a compelling political strategy, resulting in a decisive loss.

30. Ahmad Abuznaid

Ahmad Abuznaid is the Executive Director of the United States Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR) and previously led the National Network for Arab American Communities (NNAAC). Despite presenting himself as a civil-rights advocate, much of his public work has drawn controversy. Canary Mission reports that he is the son of Dr. Nabil Abuznaid, a longtime PLO diplomat and advisor to Yasser Arafat. He spent time around Arafat as a child. He immigrated to the U.S. at age one and eventually became a citizen.

Abuznaid has a history of high-visibility activism, including helping organize a 31-day sit-in at the Florida Governor’s Office in 2013. He served as a keynote speaker at the event “Supporting and Defending Civil Rights: The Case of Rasmea Odeh,” aligning himself with a figure who was deported from the United States for lying on her visa application for being a convicted terrorist. Abuznaid has expressed admiration for Leila Khaled, a convicted PFLP member, raising further questions about the political signals he chooses to send.

In addition, he has organized numerous delegations to “Palestine,” often bringing along activists from various organizations, including Black Lives Matter. These trips, framed as educational, are attempts to advance a narrow, radical ideological narrative rather than foster genuine dialogue. Overall, Abuznaid’s career is marked by polarizing choices that have repeatedly cast doubt on the broader intentions and impact of his advocacy.

31. Ayah Ziyadeh

Ayah Ziyadeh is a Senior Policy Manager at the Indivisible Project and formerly served as Director of Advocacy for Americans for Justice in Palestine Action (AJP Action). She has also worked as a campaign manager for Mike Weismann in 2020 and as a legislative aide in the Colorado state legislature. In 2023, she became the advocacy director for American Muslims for Palestine (AMP).

In her role at AMP, Ziyadeh visited members of Congress and made several statements that drew controversy. Reports indicate she described the October 7th massacre as “more of a response than an attack” and referred to hostages — including those “taken from concerts” or “raped in the streets” — as “collateral damage.” She also defended Representative Ilhan Omar after Omar was removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee in 2023 over antisemitic remarks, stating that “no member should ever be kicked off of a committee or punished for speaking out in criticism of Israel.”

32. Dr. Thaer Ahmad

Thaer Ahmed, a Chicago resident, reportedly “volunteered” at Nassar Hospital in Gaza following the October 7, 2023, attacks on Israel. Nassar Hospital has been linked to Hamas activity. In February 2024, the IDF recovered vehicles used by Hamas on October 7, along with firearms, explosives, and other military equipment, detaining hundreds of operatives. Thaer claims he was at Nassar Hospital in January 2024 and did not encounter any Hamas members.

Thaer has also courted public attention for walking out of a meeting with President Biden and Vice President Harris, citing “respect for his community,” and for serving as a keynote speaker at the People’s Conference for Palestine in Michigan. Between conferences, he has actively lobbied members of Congress, including Representative Lauren Underwood, pressing them to criticize Israel’s handling of Gaza, including allegations of starvation of the population.

33. Medea Benjamin

Medea Benjamin, founding director of Global Exchange, helped establish the coalition United for Peace and Justice and co-founded CODEPINK. She is frequently active on Capitol Hill, harassing and confronting members of Congress.

Following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on Israel, a group of Harvard University students signed an open letter criticizing Israel. After the students faced negative media coverage, the ANSWER Coalition issued a public defense in a letter titled, “Open letter against intimidation at Harvard: Defend the freedom to speak in support of Palestine!” Medea Benjamin was among the signatories. The letter claimed that pro-Palestine student activists were facing harassment, intimidation, and even death threats, and argued that these attacks were intended to silence their advocacy for Palestinian rights. It also noted that right-wing operatives had taken steps such as renting a TV truck to display the students’ faces on campus. Medea Benjamin was a signatory of this letter.

Medea Benjamin was one of 100 “prominent Americans” who signed an October 26, 2004, statement circulated by 911Truth.org calling on the U.S. Government to investigate 9/11 as a possible “inside job”.

She has spent decades pushing radical ideologies across many countries, including the United States, Cuba, South Korea, and others.

34. Guy Christiensen

Guy Christensen, a pro-Palestinian TikTok influencer with over 3 million followers, sparked intense backlash in May 2025 after posting a video in which he refused to condemn the shooting of two Israeli embassy employees, instead labeling the alleged assailant a “resistance fighter.” The video, subsequently removed from social media platforms, drew widespread condemnation and calls for disciplinary action. In response to the incident, Christensen was expelled from Ohio State University.

35. Summer Homayed

Summer Homayed, a TikTok influencer with 1 million followers, has used her platform ostensibly focused on food to promote anti-Zionist messaging. She frequently criticizes the state of Israel and frames her recipes as a showcase of “Palestinian cuisine,” while claiming that Israelis appropriate Palestinian food, blending culinary content with politically charged rhetoric.

36. Salem Furrha

Salem Furrha, known on TikTok as “thefurrhafamily,” is a social media influencer who gained 11.9 million followers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Born in Kuwait, he immigrated to the U.S. in 1966 and was raised in Ann Arbor, Michigan; he now resides in California. Furrha uses his platform to promote pro-Palestinian messaging and has reportedly engaged with organizations linked to the Muslim Brotherhood to advance his cause and expand his influence.

37. Munira Abudllahi

Munira Abullahi, an Ohio State Representative, has positioned herself as a vocal critic of pro-Israel policies. Alongside Jawhara Qutiefan, she opposed House Bill 188, which would have established the Ohio-Israel Trade and Innovation Partnership. She has publicly condemned the ICE detainment of radical Cincinnati Imam Ayman Soliman.

Abullahi has joined activists outside the Ohio State House advocating for a boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) campaign against Israel, and has announced plans to introduce legislation seeking to repeal an Ohio law that bars state agencies and universities from diverting taxpayer funds to entities that boycott Israel or from working with businesses that participate in such boycotts. Her actions have drawn criticism from those who view them as politically provocative and aligned with anti-Israel advocacy. In its 2023 Women’s History Month highlights, CAIR-Ohio featured Representative Munira Abdullahi.

38. Leena Barakat

Leena Barakat is President and CEO of Women Donors Network (WDN) and WDN Action. She previously served as Director of Strategic Partnerships at the Tides Foundation, an organization funded by George Soros, and has held roles as an independent consultant for the Huffington Post and Special Projects Coordinator at the Muslim Public Affairs Council (MPAC). Barakat presents herself as an “innovative champion of social and racial justice,” blending her advocacy work with influential positions within extreme circles.

39. Norman Finkelstein

Norman Finkelstein is a Jewish “activist” and scholar known for his controversial views on Israel and Zionism. He has argued in his book, The Holocaust Industry (2000), that the memory of the Holocaust has been exploited for political and financial gain and used to shield Israel from criticism. Finkelstein characterizes Zionism as a form of settler colonialism and has referred to Israel as a “Jewish-supremacy state.”

His tenure bid at DePaul University in 2007 was unsuccessful, resulting in administrative leave and ultimately his resignation. The university cited multiple reasons for denying tenure, including that his scholarship was considered “deliberately hurtful,” his frequent public clashes with other academics, and his limited engagement with the university community. He now tours the pro-Hamas circuit.

40. Laila ElHaddad

Laila El-Haddad served as the Gaza correspondent for Al Jazeera English from 2003 to 2007. Born in Kuwait, she lived in the United States before temporarily relocating to Gaza to work as a journalist. She now resides in Maryland and is employed by the Institute for Middle East Understanding as an independent media professional and consultant.

Following the October 7th attack on Israeli civilians by Hamas, El-Haddad wrote a New York Times article titled “Is Anti-Zionism Always Antisemitism? A Fraught Question for the Moment.” She also serves as a policy advisor for Al-Shabaka, the Palestinian Policy Network.

41. Dr. Ramzy Baroud

Ramzy Baroud is a Palestinian journalist, Managing Editor of Middle East News Online, and editor-in-chief of the Palestinian Chronicle. In July 2025, he wrote an article about the “Anti-Zionist Congress,” praising the event for what he described as its “moral clarity.”

Baroud argued that, historically, anti-Zionist Jews had largely confined their activism to personal or identity-based statements, emphasizing that Israel does not represent all Jews and that not all Jews are Zionists. He framed the Congress as a step toward uniting these efforts with broader global movements supporting Palestinian causes of liberation.” Liberation to radical jihadists means taking violent actions to ensure the state of Israel no longer exists.

In an interview with New Internationalist, Baroud claimed he was “a Palestinian first.” He went on to say, “We Palestinians have always been united in our will to survive, to fight back, to defeat Zionism, to support our resistance in all of its forms.“

42. “Rabbi” Michael Ben Yosef

“Rabbi” Michael Ben Yosef is a Chicago-based activist known for leading high-profile protests throughout the city. He has attempted to block the Dan Ryan Expressway in demonstrations over the death of George Floyd. A Black Lives Matter protest under his leadership resulted in seven arrests, including one individual accused of striking an officer. Ben Yosef is also a frequent organizer of anti-ICE demonstrations at the Broadview Detention Facility near Chicago, often speaking publicly at the events. He serves as President of Tikkun Chai Inter-National.

43. Mohamad Albadawi

Mohamad Albadawi serves as President and Chairman of the Board of Mercy Without Limits and is also President of A Z Custom Homes Inc. He previously held the role of Executive Director at the Muslim Arab Youth Association (MAYA). Currently, Albadawi is Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Muslim American Society (MAS), an organization linked to the Muslim Brotherhood.

According to the Investigation Project on Terrorism, MAS has become one of the most influential Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated organizations in the United States. Founded in 1993, MAS has surpassed the Muslim Students Association and the Islamic Society of North America in prominence.

It is described as complementing the more-visible Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) in efforts that critics say undermine U.S. government counterterrorism initiatives while advancing the broader goals of the Muslim Brotherhood. A 2004 Chicago Tribune article noted that MAS was established as a more visible American arm of the Brotherhood, with founders instructed to avoid openly acknowledging Brotherhood ties. However, founding board member Ahmad Elkadi has admitted he led the Muslim Brotherhood in the U.S. from 1984 to 1994, and Egyptian Brotherhood leader Mohammed Akef has claimed a role in MAS’s founding.

44. Noam Perry

Noam Perry served as a faculty adviser for Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) at San Jose State University (SJSU) in 2014 and publicly endorsed the group’s BDS campaign in 2015. SJSU later became the first student government within the California State University system to pass a divestment resolution. Perry was also active in the anti-Israel organization Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP).

According to his Canary Mission profile, Perry has frequently amplified anti-Israel messaging on social media. On March 25, 2017, he shared an article on Twitter titled “Why Jewish Voice For Peace Invited Rasmea Odeh To Speak #terrorism.” In 2019, he coordinated an American Friends Service Committee (AFSC)-sponsored speaking tour across the United States featuring Ahmed Abu Artema.

Perry has also expressed support for Palestinian activist Issa Amro, tweeting on March 19, 2017: “Issa Amro is a nonviolent Palestinian activist in Hebron, who now faces trial in Israel’s military court system…,” a description contested by Israeli authorities due to his vandalism and attack on Israeli police officers and civilians.. In another widely criticized tweet posted shortly after Hamas kidnapped three Israeli teenagers, he wrote: “You may be too refined to say it, but I’m not: I wish all the f**king West Bank settlers would go missing.”

45. Sabha Abour

Sabha Abour is a Chicago-based activist who has played a prominent role in local political organizing. She helped drive the Chicago Ceasefire Resolution in City Hall and is now leading efforts in Springfield to rename Harlem Avenue as “Little Palestine Way.” Through her consulting firm, Draco Strategies, she works with campaigns, elected officials, and advocacy groups to advance their political agendas and has helped raise millions of dollars for progressive candidates and causes.

According to AMP’s profile on her, Dr. Abour serves on Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias’ Multicultural Advisory Board and sits on the board of Chicago Votes. She previously co-chaired Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s MENA Advisory Council. She currently serves as Chief of Staff for Alderman Lamont J. Robinson of Chicago’s 4th Ward.

46. Neveen Ayesh

Naveen Ayesh serves as the advocacy coordinator for Americans for Justice in Palestine Action (AJP Action). She has previously worked as a political assistant for the Council on American-Islamic Relations’ St. Louis chapter (CAIR–Missouri), acted as a contact person for the St. Louis Palestine Solidarity Committee (STL PSC), served as chairperson of the National Women’s Political Caucus (NWPC), claimed she was a Deputy Field Director for Mike Bloomberg’s 2020 presidential campaign, and held the role of Government Relations Coordinator for American Muslims for Palestine (AMP).

Watchdog organizations allege that Ayesh has praised Hamas, expressed hostility toward the United States, and voiced deep hatred toward Jews and Israel. They further claim she has supported Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorists, repeatedly promoted incitement, and posted praise for multiple terrorists on her social media accounts.

47. Wassim Kanaan

According to Canary Mission, Wassim Kanaan (also known as Wassim Abedrabbo) serves as the advocacy coordinator for AMP. He was reportedly the founder and president of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) at Pace University. In April 2015, Abedrabbo served as vice president of the Muslim Student Association (MSA) at Pace. He was also affiliated with the Council on American-Islamic Relations’ New Jersey chapter (CAIR–NJ) in 2021.

As of January 2023, Abedrabbo was listed as “Investigations Manager” on the staff page of the New York City Civilian Complaint Review Board (CCRB), the agency responsible for investigating complaints against NYPD officers. His LinkedIn profile stated in August 2020 that he had been a Senior Investigator at the CCRB since October 2015.

Abedrabbo spoke at a rally organized by Within Our Lifetime (WOL) titled “Defend Palestine! Support Palestinians Resisting in Sheikh Jarrah.” At the same event, WOL leader Nerdeen Kiswani played—and sang along to—a pro-Hamas song titled “Odrob Odrob [Strike a Blow at] Tel Aviv.”

At a 2022 SJP event, Abedrabbo participated as a panelist and claimed that Israel appropriates Palestinian water in the West Bank, destroys water infrastructure, enforces laws dictating where Arabs may live, and constructed segregated roads in the West Bank—assertions that are false and inflammatory.

48. William Asfour

William Asfour is the accountant for CAIR–Chicago and a graduate of DePaul University. His previous positions include serving as a Field Auditor for Cook County Government, working in the District Staff Office of the Illinois House of Representatives, and holding a Staff Accountant role with the Chicago Bears. Asfour was born in Gaza and spent the first four years of his life there before moving to the United States with his parents in the early 2000s.

Asfour has posted content in support of the BDS movement and has publicly criticized laws aimed at restricting participation in it. On March 8, 2025, he wrote on X: “This should concern every American—38 states have passed laws punishing people for boycotting a foreign country. Our government is restricting free speech to protect Israel, setting a dangerous precedent. No matter where you stand on BDS, ask yourself: why is our freedom being sacrificed for a foreign agenda?” His X account has consistently expressed strong anti-Israel sentiment.

49. Sana Wazwaz

Sana Wazwaz is the Chapter Lead of American Muslims for Palestine–Minnesota and an organizer in Minnesota’s Free Palestine Coalition. In 2022 and 2023, she led the National Israeli Date Boycott Campaign, mobilizing consumers and businesses nationwide to stop purchasing and selling Israeli dates. She also pushed for the Minneapolis Ceasefire Resolution—the first resolution in the country to call for ending all U.S. aid to Israel.

Wazwaz spent more than ten months attempting to arrange a meeting between “Gazan” families and Governor Tim Walz, but the effort was ultimately unsuccessful. She has openly acknowledged that she was not born or raised in the United States. After arriving in the country, she attended her first AMP conference at age 11, an experience she says inspired her to eventually join the organization. In an interview, she reflected on that moment: “I had learned Palestine history in detail for the first time there, and couldn’t stop rambling about my newfound knowledge on the ride home from Chicago.”

Wazwaz described how the Minnesota AMP chapter, revived in 2018 after years of limited activity, made a strong impression on her: “I thought AMP-MN was made up of literal legends. These guys were on fire; meeting with the State Board of Investments, holding youth summer camps, presenting at schools—you name it.” She explained that she joined the first cohort of the group’s Youth for Palestine program, which only strengthened her admiration for AMP’s work. As she put it: “I told myself I’d ‘one day join the team,’ but I hadn’t realized that this ‘one day’ could be right after I graduated high school.” From Gaza to the United States, straight to engaging in Muslim Brotherhood-linked organizations, Sana feels right at home.

50. Fatima Mohammad

Fatima Mohammad is a CUNY School of Law graduate and an organizer with Within Our Lifetime (WOL). She has been recorded at protests in New York City calling for “escalation” and demanding that “Zionist professors are not welcome on your campus” and that “Zionist students are not in spaces where Palestinians are.” She has also called for “Zionists out of CUNY” – something that can reasonably be interpreted as calling for the banishment of Jews from a university.

Councilwoman Inna Vernikov publicly submitted a statement to the New York Bar’s Character and Fitness Committee urging them to find CUNY Law’s commencement speaker, Fatima Mohammad, unfit to practice law in New York State and to deny her admission to the bar.

51. Andrew Herrera

Andrew Herrera owns and operates Herrera Strategy, a consulting and strategy firm. He also serves as a lobbyist for the Chicago Workers Collaborative. Herrera began his career working on the rollout of the Affordable Care Act in Illinois. As President of Unite 25, he claims to have helped elect progressive candidates. Unite 25’s Facebook page has expressed support for Chicago government officials such as Marie Newman and Chuy Garcia, who have been accused of making antisemitic statements. Herrera is based in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood.

52. Othman Atta

Othman Atta is the Executive Director of the Islamic Society of Milwaukee, a community center that operates a full-time school across two campuses serving approximately 1500 students from diverse backgrounds, including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Somalia, Turkey, Syria, and Burma. He has served as an advisory board member for Marquette University Law School and has been recognized with the ACLU’s “Civil Libertarian of the Year Award” and the Wisconsin Law Journal’s “Leader in the Law Award.” Atta frequently speaks at conferences linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, including a recent event hosted by MAS Milwaukee.

53. Basim Elkarra

Basim Elkarra is the executive director of the Sacramento chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and a former member of the California Democratic Party’s executive board. He currently serves as President of the Board of Trustees for the Twin Rivers Unified School District.

In late 2006, California Senator Barbara Boxer presented Elkarra with a certificate of appreciation “in recognition of his efforts to protect civil liberties and to build bridges among diverse communities in California.” The award was quickly revoked after the senator’s office determined that CAIR had not been sufficiently vetted. In 2007, Elkarra refused to condemn Hamas and Hezbollah as terrorist organizations. He has also suggested that individuals committing “Islamophobic” speech should face prosecution similar to Holocaust deniers.

In April 2000, while a member of the Muslim Student Association (MSA) at UC Berkeley, Elkarra moderated an event featuring Mohammad Salah, a Hamas operative designated a terrorist by President Clinton. Despite these controversies, he has maintained support from some defenders in Northern California.

Elkarra was also publicly a defender of Rasmea Odeh.

54. Mohammad Mustafa

Mohammad Mustafa Cannary’s Mission page reads as follows:

As of April 2025, Mustafa’s LinkedIn profile said he was the founder and executive chair of Palestine Diaspora Movement (PDM), a “nonprofit grassroots organization dedicated to the liberation of Palestine.”

As of the same date, PDM offered “Resistance 101: Palestinian resistance for beginners” online course, which expressed support for terrorism, promoted martyrdom, and called for Israel’s destruction.

Mohammad Mustafa was arrested during an anti-Israel rally in April 2024. He has called for Israel’s destruction, expressed support for Hamas terrorism and spread hatred of Israelis and Zionists.

Mustafa led multiple anti-Israel protests after Hamas’s October 7, 2023, terror attacks, which included mass murder, torture, rape, and kidnappings, and left approximately 1,200 Israelis dead.

These claims are supported by AMP’s description of him above.

55. Safaa Zarzour

Safaa Zarzour is the President of the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA). The former vice president of ISNA was Siraj Wahhaji, who appeared on a list of unindicted co-conspirators in the trial of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing and provided testimony during the trial in defense of the Blind Sheikh.

According to court documents from the Holy Land Foundation trial, checks from ISNA deposited into the ISNA/NAIT account for the HLF were often made payable to “the Palestinian Mujahideen,” the original name of Hamas’s military wing. From that account, the HLF reportedly sent hundreds of thousands of dollars to Hamas leader Mousa Abu Marzook; Nadia Elashi (cousin of defendant Ghassail Elashi and wife of Marzook); the Islamic Center of Gaza associated with Sheikh Ahmed Yassin; the Islamic University; and several other individuals linked to Hamas.

ISNA was also discussed during the 1993 Philadelphia conference, convened by the Palestine Committee to address the impact of the Oslo Accords. According to reports from the conference, Palestine Committee members considered using ISNA as official cover for some of their activities.

He is the Superintendent of Universal Schools located in Illinois and Indiana, Chief Operations Officer of Zakat Foundation of America, Chief Executive Officer of IQRA International Foundation, and an adjunct law professor at Loyola Law School.

56. Aquil Farooqui

Aquil Farooqui is the National Coordinator (President) of Young Muslims Brothers, America’s largest Muslim youth organization. He served in multiple Muslim Student Association (MSA), most notably on Rutgers-NB E-Board.

The Real Battle Begins Now

While most Americans will spend Thanksgiving gathered with family and giving thanks for their country, the network behind American Muslims for Palestine will be gathering in Chicago for something very different. They will not be celebrating. They will be organizing, strategizing, and strengthening a movement that seeks to reshape the United States from within. Their purpose is not unity or gratitude but the advancement of an ideological project that has openly aligned itself with the goals and rhetoric of the Muslim Brotherhood.

The AMP conference is not an isolated gathering. It is a declaration of intent. At a moment when the federal government has finally begun acknowledging the Muslim Brotherhood’s influence inside the United States, its radical-linked network is responding in the only way it knows how: by accelerating, organizing, and expanding its operations on American soil.

While politicians posture and bureaucracies debate definitions, AMP’s leadership is already building its next generation of ideological foot soldiers, sharpening its political machinery, and forging alliances with radicals who view the West not as a home but as a battlefield. Their Chicago summit is not a weekend of speeches. It is a blueprint, a recruitment drive, and a show of force.

America now faces a choice. It can continue ignoring these networks as they embed themselves deeper into our schools, our nonprofits, our politics, and the minds of our youth. Or it can finally confront what the evidence makes undeniable: this is a coordinated, well-funded, highly disciplined movement with long-term ambitions that threaten the security and stability of the nation.

What happens next will depend not on the intentions of the Muslim Brotherhood’s American affiliates but on the willingness of our leaders and our citizens to recognize the threat and respond with clarity, courage, and resolve.

RAIR Foundation USA will continue to expose the operatives, reveal the networks, and shine a light on the truth. The fight for America’s future is already underway, and silence is not an option.

