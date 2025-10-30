A Pakistan-based movement accused of enforcing blasphemy laws abroad is rapidly expanding its U.S. network of mosques and charities under tax-exempt status, raising questions about foreign influence, funding, and oversight.

America is in serious trouble when an Islamic organization like Dawat-e-Islami is allowed to expand its “civilization jihad” project in the open — building mosques, raising money publicly, and embedding itself across the United States with no interference from federal authorities.

This is not a charity. It is a global blasphemy-enforcement movement building under U.S. nonprofit protection.

A Radical Network Masquerading as a Religious Charity

Dawat-e-Islami is a Pakistan-founded Islamic movement now operating as a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) nonprofit in the United States. According to the organization’s own promotional video, they run 18 centers across the country — not storefront mosques but high-value campus-scale facilities — and presents itself as a religious and educational charity.

But Dawat-e-Islami is no benign religious entity. Founded in 1980, it is a hardline Barelvi movement known for violently enforcing Pakistan’s blasphemy laws and grooming loyalists for anti-blasphemy violence. Its founder, Ilyas Qadri, has declared:

“All Muslim scholars agree that a blasphemer must be killed… If a lover of the Prophet kills a blasphemer extra-judicially, the killer is not executed.”

This is not fringe rhetoric — it has inspired real-world terror. The 2020 Paris attacker who stabbed two men outside the former Charlie Hebdo offices cited both Tehreek-e-Labbaik clerics and Dawat-e-Islami’s Qadri as his guides. That act helped trigger a wave of anti-blasphemy violence now global in scale.

Global Footprint of Violence and Ideological Warfare

Links to assassins and extremists:

• The murderer of Pakistani Governor Salman Taseer was reported to have ties to Dawat-e-Islami.

• In India, one of the men who beheaded a Hindu tailor in Udaipur trained at a Dawat-e-Islami center.

Glorification of violence:

Dawat-e-Islami–linked networks and their supporters have publicly celebrated blasphemy killers as heroes, normalizing the belief that critics of Islam deserve death

Antisemitic and sectarian rhetoric:

In the U.K., the group distributed a leaflet calling a former synagogue a “place of worship of non-believers.” In Pakistan and abroad, the group targets Ahmadiyya Muslims as heretics — a label that in Pakistan carries the death penalty, thanks in part to Barelvi lobbying.

Attacks on apostates:

In 2016, Asad Shah — a Scottish Ahmadi shopkeeper — was murdered by a Dawat-e-Islami supporter for “disrespecting Islam.” The killer praised Qadri in court.

False moderation narrative:

Western analysts often label Barelvis as “moderate ” compared to Deobandis or Salafis. Dawat-e-Islami shatters that myth. Its teachings call for strict sharia enforcement, religious supremacy, and ideological purity.

Ilyas Qadri

Indoctrination Behind a Charitable Front

Beneath blood drives and food pantries lies a doctrine of religious supremacism. Dawat-e-Islami teachings describe polytheism as a crime punishable by “the most admonitory and worst form of death.” Qadri commands followers not only to boycott Jewish products but to avoid imitating Jewish behavior.

Participation in jihad is preached as an obligation. Preachers like Muhammad Qasim Attari openly quote scripture to call Muslims into religious battles. While Dawat-e-Islami claims to be “non-political,” its sermons and publications promote theocratic rule.

The group enforces cult-like obedience. U.S.-based Dawat-e-Islami preachers warn that deviation from Qadri’s teachings jeopardizes one’s salvation. Even Muslims outside their camp are targeted for exclusion or condemnation.

Tahir ul-Qadri, another Barelvi cleric, was instrumental in introducing Pakistan’s capital punishment for blasphemy legislation, now weaponized against Christians and Ahmadis. The Barelvi movement does not merely inspire mobs — it crafts the laws that empower them.

What They Are Building in the West

Dawat-e-Islami’s record across Europe is no less alarming:

In Germany, Dawat-e-Islami speakers used a Prophet’s Day rally to praise the assassination of Governor Taseer and endorse killing blasphemers.

In France, Zaheer Hassan Mahmoud, a Dawat-e-Islami follower, stabbed two people outside Charlie Hebdo’s former offices.

In the United States, Khatme Nubuwwat — a Barelvi-linked group formally distinct but ideologically aligned — held a Virginia conference attacking the Ahmadi faith and calling to criminalize it on American soil.

These are not isolated incidents. They reflect a transnational ideological agenda — one that is now entrenching itself inside America’s nonprofit system.

Houston Parade, Public Messaging, and Domestic Penetration

Just months ago, Dawat-e-Islami hosted a parade down a Houston street celebrating Muhammad’s birthday. What appeared on the surface as a religious procession carried deeper signals: gender-segregated lines, chants asserting Islamic dominance, and active recruitment efforts — all wrapped in a public show of presence and power.

The group’s 18 U.S. centers — including in Texas, Illinois, and New York — serve not just as religious hubs, but as ideological outposts. With no federal oversight, Dawat-e-Islami is replicating in the West what it built in Pakistan.

Documented by Governments, Ignored by Ours

Western intelligence is beginning to catch on. The UK government’s 2024 anti-extremism review identified Dawat-e-Islami as an active player in blasphemy enforcement efforts — working alongside Tehreek-e-Labbaik to pressure democracies into criminalizing criticism of Islam.

In India, counter-terrorism units exposed Dawat-e-Islami’s use of a 40-man enforcement cell funded via cross-border “religious donation” channels — the same model the group now uses in the U.S. through tax-exempt donation boxes and remittance schemes.

Undercover investigations revealed Dawat-e-Islami’s online indoctrination strategy: encrypted, audio-only “religious classes” glorifying Pakistan, martyrdom, jihad, and Islamic supremacy. Over 2,000 donation boxes were found funding this radicalization system — a system that now exists inside Western countries with IRS protections.

A National-Security Breach Disguised as Faith

Despite all of this, despite the violence, the doctrine, the transnational structure, and the abuse of charitable platforms, Dawat-e-Islami remains fully operational in the United States. Its tax status is intact. Its expansion is accelerating. And there is still no federal action.

This is not a First Amendment issue. This is not about religion. This is a national-security breach masquerading as faith, and America is subsidizing it.

RAIR Foundation USA continues to document Dawat-e-Islami’s growing footprint across the United States and calls for congressional inquiry into the abuse of federal nonprofit law by foreign-linked ideological movements.

