Muslim imams are openly celebrating after Democrats flipped key races in Texas during the midterms. Imam Karim Abuzaid told a crowd that Texas turning blue is their opportunity to “grab” the state. He called Dallas the “Medina of America,” declared “we’re Muslim, and that’s why we want Islam for this country,” and said the victory belongs to the people of Taqwa.

This is the same imam who has promoted jihad, stated that there is a prize for those who die in the cause of Allah, and claimed that through jihad Allah will punish disbelievers and hypocrites. He has called for the flogging and stoning of adulterers (suggesting even children should witness the punishments), referenced the killing of Jews as a solution, blamed COVID on homosexuality and adultery, defended Taliban restrictions on women, and asserted that if Americans truly understood Sharia they would chant “long live Sharia.”

Abuzaid is also behind the Richardson project to convert a former Korean Baptist church into a mosque, an Islamic K-12 school, and a dawah seminary. He is now treating Democratic control as a golden era for Islam in Texas while labeling Republicans Islamophobic.

RAIR has warned about Abuzaid for years. He and others are stating their plans in plain language. The truth is not Islamophobic.

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