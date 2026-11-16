Muslim imams are openly celebrating after Democrats flipped key races in Texas during the midterms. Imam Karim Abuzaid told a crowd that Texas turning blue is their opportunity to “grab” the state. He called Dallas the “Medina of America,” declared “we’re Muslim, and that’s why we want Islam for this country,” and said the victory belongs to the people of Taqwa.
This is the same imam who has promoted jihad, stated that there is a prize for those who die in the cause of Allah, and claimed that through jihad Allah will punish disbelievers and hypocrites. He has called for the flogging and stoning of adulterers (suggesting even children should witness the punishments), referenced the killing of Jews as a solution, blamed COVID on homosexuality and adultery, defended Taliban restrictions on women, and asserted that if Americans truly understood Sharia they would chant “long live Sharia.”
Abuzaid is also behind the Richardson project to convert a former Korean Baptist church into a mosque, an Islamic K-12 school, and a dawah seminary. He is now treating Democratic control as a golden era for Islam in Texas while labeling Republicans Islamophobic.
RAIR has warned about Abuzaid for years. He and others are stating their plans in plain language. The truth is not Islamophobic.
See Previous RAIR Foundation Coverage
Texas Church Conquered: Converted to Radical Dawah Seminary by Banned Imams Pushing Sharia Conquest
March 9, 2026
A former Korean Baptist church in Richardson is being transformed into an Islamic fortress -mosque, fully Islamized K-12 school, and dawah seminary – run by imams Karim AbuZaid and Uthman Ibn Farooq to expand Sharia and refute Christianity across Texas.
Urgent Warning: Two Radical Imams Relocating to Texas to Build Mega-Mosque, Convert Churches and Accelerate Islamic Takeover (Video)
March 22, 2025
Dallas Muslim leaders openly announce the arrival of Imams Karim AbuZaid and Uthman Ibn Farooq to accelerate mega-mosque construction, church conversions, and a coordinated Islamic expansion across the DFW region.
Islamic Conquest in Texas: Sachse Mega-Church the Latest Trophy in a Statewide Mosque Expansion War (Video)
April 14, 2025
In Sachse, a 56,000-square-foot mega-church is being seized and converted into a major Islamic center as part of a deliberate statewide campaign of territorial and religious conquest.
Muslim Brotherhood-Linked Imam Builds $80 Million Self-Contained Islamic Compound on Texas Farmland – Openly Aims to Change American Identity (RAIR TV)
November 13, 2026
Main Al-Qudah is constructing a $70–80 million self-contained Islamic compound in Katy – mosque, K–12 school, apartments, clinic – while advancing a parallel Sharia society that rejects American identity.
Whats new thats all of islam