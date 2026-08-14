In one of San Antonio’s most affluent northern suburbs, just a short drive from the U.S. Army’s Camp Bullis training base, a multi-million-dollar mosque and community center is under construction.

The project is led by an imam who publicly celebrated the October 7 Hamas massacre as a “day of remembrance” for Muslims.

It aims to create a sprawling self-contained Islamic campus – complete with future housing and a K–12 school – that exemplifies the Muslim Brotherhood’s long-term strategy of building parallel societies inside America rather than integrating into it.

By Fatima Jaloos

In one of San Antonio’s fastest-growing and most affluent northern suburbs, not far from the U.S. military training installation at Camp Bullis, the Northside Islamic Center of San Antonio (NICSA) is building what it describes as the first mosque on the city’s north side large enough to accommodate more than 2,000 adherents.

The project is led in part by AbdulRhaman Kattab, who has publicly celebrated the October 7 Hamas attacks as a “day of remembrance” for Muslims, invoked anti-Jewish tropes about wealth and influence, and prayed for Muslim victory over Jerusalem — statements that directly clash with the organization’s own constitution condemning terrorism.

The multi-million-dollar project calls for a 33,000-square-foot mosque and community center on 7.25 acres of land purchased for the purpose, positioned as the cornerstone of a much larger, self-contained Islamic campus.

Groundbreaking for the project took place in April 2024. By 2025, organizers reported that the foundation had been completed and the structure was beginning to take shape. However, construction remains ongoing, and the facility has not yet received its certificate of occupancy.

The expansion represents more than a larger prayer space. Future plans include additional community facilities, potential residential development intended to provide revenue and increase attendance, and the long-term goal of establishing a K–12 Islamic school. The proposed campus reflects a broader vision of creating a self-contained Islamic community hub in one of San Antonio’s fastest-growing suburban areas.

Beyond the size of the facility itself, the location of NICSA’s planned campus draws attention because of its proximity to one of San Antonio’s major military installations. It is also part of a larger movement wanting to expand mosques within the United States, specifically in Texas. Influencers, Imams, and other leaders in the area have visited NICSA in order to fundraise for its expansion project. The mosque’s leaders have worked with Muslim Brotherhood organizations on various events throughout the years, linking them all to one network.

A Growing Campus Near Camp Bullis

NICSA’s expansion is located near Stone Oak, one of San Antonio’s flourishing, more affluent northern suburbs, with an estimated population of 43,000 to 52,000 residents.

The area’s proximity to Camp Bullis, an active U.S. Army training camp, has made military compatibility a key planning consideration.

Camp Bullis

According to the 2019 Stone Oak Regional Center Plan, Camp Bullis borders the Regional Center and is used by the U.S. Army, Air Force, and Marine Corps units for combat and medical training exercises.

The plan identifies military compatibility as one of its seven major planning priorities, emphasizing the importance of preventing land-use conflicts and maintaining coordination between military installations, local governments, and surrounding communities.

NICSA’s future campus is approximately a 30-minute drive from Camp Bullis. As the region continues to grow, future development and land-use decisions around the military installation will remain a significant issue for local planners.

Read the Full Report Here

Share