Letitia Plummer, the CAIR-backed Muslim Democrat for Harris County Judge who wants ICE out and defends a group Texas calls an Islamic terrorist front, must be stopped – Texans, show up and vote November 3.

Letitia Plummer is the Democratic nominee for Harris County Judge, the state’s most powerful local executive seat. She oversees the nation’s third-largest county, its budget, the commissioners court, and the machinery that feeds the courts. If she wins on November 3, she becomes the first Muslim woman to hold that office. She already made history as the first Muslim woman elected to Houston City Council.

She was raised Muslim. Her mother is Yemeni-Indian/Persian. Father is African American and converted to Islam. Her own words: “I learned to pray in Arabic. This is who I am. I own that.” She doesn’t wear a hijab and calls herself more spiritual than strictly observant. She has never walked away from the faith.

On immigration, she has been consistent for years. She pushed to limit Houston PD cooperation with ICE. On the campaign trail, she said it plain: “It’s time for ICE to get the hell out of Harris County.” She treats state 287(g) mandates as an unfunded burden and has pledged, as county judge, to make the relevant budget line disappear so the county can “protect our immigrant communities.”

CAIR

CAIR Action Texas endorses Plummer. In November 2025, Governor Greg Abbott designated both CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood as foreign terrorist organizations and transnational criminal organizations under Texas law. The proclamation pointed to FBI characterizations from the Holy Land Foundation case, the largest terrorism-financing prosecution in U.S. history, where CAIR was named an unindicted co-conspirator and described as a front for Hamas and its support network. Abbott also cited statements from CAIR leadership on political mobilization.

When Abbott drew the line, Plummer called the designation “dangerous and Islamophobic.” She called CAIR “a vital civil-rights organization that supports Muslim Texans facing discrimination” and said Houston stands with its Muslim neighbors.

She is also backed by Emgage, the Muslim political operation with historical ties to CAIR and ISNA. Emgage’s co-founder and chairman, Khurrum Wahid, has worked with CAIR and has been reported as having been placed on a federal terror watchlist. The broader network has included figures connected to Sami al-Arian, who pleaded guilty to providing services to Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Parallel Systems and Institutional Entry

Texas already has groups operating as Islamic tribunals or Sharia-based mediation bodies. Governor Abbott has called for investigations into Dallas-area entities he says are “masquerading as legal ‘courts’” and purporting to issue binding decisions under Islamic jurisprudence. Attorney General Ken Paxton has issued formal requests to examine at least one such Dallas-based Islamic Tribunal.

At the same time, the same networks are moving into the actual American courts. California Governor Gavin Newsom appointed Haaris Syed to the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Before taking the bench, Syed spent years suing Los Angeles County because its 401(k) and deferred-compensation plans used interest-based investments, forbidden under traditional Sharia (riba). With help from Stanford’s Religious Liberty Clinic, he forced the county to create Sharia-compliant options. CAIR-LA celebrated the appointment. Religious objection, legal pressure, institutional accommodation, then the robe. That is the template.

The Red-Green Alliance

Plummer’s coalition is the standard progressive apparatus. The Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus (The Caucus) has endorsed her. Indivisible Katy and other far-left groups are involved. State Representative Gene Wu, the state’s most prominent Chinese-American Democrat, has backed her. Wu has worked with the National Iranian American Council (NIAC), long criticized as an apologist vehicle for the Iranian regime. He fought Texas measures restricting land purchases by citizens of China, Iran, Russia, and North Korea, calling the restrictions racist, and has credited allied groups with helping kill earlier versions.

Beto O’Rourke, James Talarico, and Jasmine Crockett have shown up to help. Progressive organizations clear the path for candidates whose primary institutional networks include groups the State of Texas has designated as terrorist-linked. This is the red-green alliance in practice: Marxists and Islamic political operations unite against common enemies even when their long-term visions for society are incompatible.

On the LGBTQ endorsement: groups that celebrate Pride Month and demand expansive gender and sexuality accommodations are lining up behind an Islamic candidate. Islam goes beyond merely disapproving of homosexuality. Sharia teaches that homosexuality is a vile form of fornication, punishable by death. Islamic jurisprudence has prescribed severe penalties, including execution by methods such as throwing from heights, for homosexual acts. The alliance is transactional and opportunistic. Voters can decide whether that tension holds once power is secured.

The Stakes

Harris County Judge is not ceremonial. It controls the commissioners court, sets policy direction for the largest local government in Texas, and shapes the environment in which the county’s courts operate. Handing that seat to a candidate who has defended an organization designated by the governor as a foreign terrorist front, who has called for ICE to leave the county, and who is backed by the same networks building Sharia-compliant parallel structures is not diversity. It is the dual strategy: parallel systems for the community, institutional capture for everyone else.

Texas has already drawn lines on CAIR, on land purchases by adversary-linked actors, and on entities purporting to operate as Sharia courts. November 3 will test whether those lines hold. Early voting is underway. Show up. Vote.

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