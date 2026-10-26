RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

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Unknown's avatar
Unknown
4h

She is a Crockett looking fraud! Traitor!

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dave's avatar
dave
1h

Good start i guess. Texas is still fucked

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