From illicit massage parlors and human trafficking to military access and political allies — how a bankrupt Chinese national built a shadow network across Texas with ties to the Communist Party.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is constantly in the news for finding ways to spy on and subvert America. From Chinese nationals joining the military to spy on it, to purchasing land next to military bases, and more, it never ends. We’ve told you before about Sun Guangxin’s ownership of Texas oil and land near military bases. But the Chinese subversion efforts don’t stop there.