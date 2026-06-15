Canada is turning into a safe haven and operational base for the Muslim Brotherhood (Ikhwan).

While Europe is starting to push back, Canada, under Mark Carney, is actively enabling it through funding, political access, and institutional infiltration. Because of the long undefended border, this is not just Canada’s problem. It’s becoming America’s problem, too.

While Europe is finally waking up to the threat of Islam, Canada is quietly turning into a safe haven and operational hub for the Muslim Brotherhood (Ikhwan), the ideological father of Hamas and the driving force behind modern Islamic infiltration in the West.

A major new report from the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP) and recent investigative reporting paint a disturbing picture: Canada has become one of the easiest places in North America for the Brotherhood network to operate, raise money, influence politics, and spread its “civilizational jihad” strategy.

Taxpayer-Funded Infiltration

Organizations with documented ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, such as the Muslim Association of Canada (MAC), Islamic Relief Canada, and others, have received tens of millions in Canadian federal funding. These groups often present themselves as moderate charities and community organizations while maintaining ideological and sometimes financial links to the global Brotherhood network including entities tied to Hamas.

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MAC, one of the largest such groups, has openly acknowledged its roots in the teachings of Muslim Brotherhood founder Hassan al-Banna. At its own events, participants have been asked what kind of future they want to build, while the words “Jew-free” appeared among the responses on screen.

Civilizational Jihad – Canadian Edition

This is classic Muslim Brotherhood strategy: long-term, patient infiltration of institutions rather than immediate terrorism.

Schools, universities, charities, politics, and even law enforcement are all targets. The goal is to gradually shift Canadian society toward sharia or Islamic norms while using democratic freedoms to undermine democracy itself.

Foreign intelligence officials have privately described Canada as a growing concern. A place where Brotherhood networks can operate with relative impunity and potentially use the long, undefended border with the United States as a back door.

Why Americans Should Be Deeply Concerned

This is not just Canada’s problem. But Because of:

The world’s longest undefended border

Easy cross-border movement

Canadian Islamic groups are already attempting to influence U.S. campuses and policy

What happens in Canada increasingly affects the United States. Islamic networks can use Canada as a logistical, financial, and recruitment base to support operations south of the border. The same “Islamophobia” narrative pushed in Ottawa is exported to weaken American resolve.

While some European countries (France, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Austria) are beginning to restrict Brotherhood-linked organizations and funding, Canada, under Mark Carney, appears to be doubling down on denial, focusing on fighting critics of Islam rather than the Muslim jihadis themselves.

Time for America to Wake Up

The Muslim Brotherhood’s “civilizational jihad” is often negated by critics as being a conspiracy theory.

It must be understood that it is a documented, decades-long, established strategy, published by the Muslim Brotherhood itself, taught in countless mosques, and fully consistent with Islamic scripture and history.

Canada is proving to be fertile ground for it. Americans should treat Canada’s growing Islamic infrastructure as a national security concern, not just a friendly neighbor’s internal issue. Stronger border vigilance, monitoring of cross-border funding flows, and resistance to Canadian-style political correctness on Islamism are now necessary.

The Ikhwan (Muslim Brotherhood) is playing the long game. The question is whether the United States will tolerate Canada becoming the launchpad for the next phase of its war on Western Civilization.

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