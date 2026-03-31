While Texas parents fight for basic reading, math, and the right to know what their children are being taught, the Muslim Brotherhood’s youth wing – the Muslim Students Association (MSA) – is quietly turning high schools into recruitment centers for Sharia and Islamic supremacy.

The Muslim Students Association (MSA) has long been entrenched on college campuses across the United States, where it has operated for decades as a primary vehicle for advancing Muslim Brotherhood influence. What began in universities—through recruitment, ideological conditioning, and carefully branded outreach—has now expanded aggressively into America’s public high schools and middle schools.

This is not an organic evolution. It is a deliberate escalation of the Muslim Brotherhood’s long-war “civilizational jihad.”

These clubs are not confined to serving Muslim students or fostering cultural exchange. Their outreach extends directly to non-Muslims—pushing Islam onto non-Muslim students, introducing Islamic doctrine, normalizing Sharia rituals and religious practices in secular environments, and actively recruiting impressionable youth for conversion to help build the global ummah.

Framed under the language of “diversity,” “inclusion,” and “education,” these efforts operate with taxpayer funding and little scrutiny inside America’s public schools.

The strategy is twofold: build insulated internal Sharia enclaves that separate Muslims from Western society while simultaneously expanding outward into public systems with “radicals with a smile.” Inside, parallel networks reinforce ideology and supremacism. Outside, polished student-led initiatives gain access, legitimacy, and influence through dawah disguised as tolerance.

This ruthless two-front jihad is Islam’s insidious plan to conquer America from within.

And now, that strategy has reached America’s K–12 classrooms with alarming aggression.

While Texas parents battle school boards over basic reading, math, and parental rights, this network is already deeply embedded in public high schools, operating with taxpayer funding, teacher sponsorship, administrative blindness, and zero accountability to parents.

RAIR Foundation has documented this pattern for years. What’s happening across Texas right now is not random — it’s a coordinated and accelerating pattern.

In Humble ISD, taxpayer-funded school buses hauled more than 30 high school students from Atascocita and Kingwood High Schools straight to the controversial IslamInSpanish Centro Islámico— a multimillion-dollar dawah propaganda hub that rewrites Latino history, romanticizes the Islamic conquest of Spain as a “golden age,” and tells Hispanic students they are simply “returning home” by converting to Islam.

In Wylie ISD, an ICNA-linked “Why Islam” dawah team — sponsored by the school’s own MSA — set up an unauthorized booth at Wylie East High School, aggressively handing out Qurans, hijabs, Sharia-promoting brochures, and candy to students in a blatant recruitment drive.

In Plano, Muslim teachers have even been caught openly praying to Allah during instructional class time on the taxpayers’ dime, hijacking subjects like pre-calculus for Islamic ritual while Christian teachers would face immediate firing for the same.

In Mesquite ISD, MSA chapters at Poteet and Vanguard High Schools have forged a direct mosque-to-school pipeline: broadcasting “Ramadan Mubarak” announcements over the school-wide PA system, inviting mosque youth directors into classrooms for Ramadan lectures, and shuttling students to local mosque iftars and prayer events.

What was once largely confined to radicalizing college students has now metastasized downward with alarming aggression. The Muslim Brotherhood’s MSA is no longer satisfied with infiltrating universities — it is deliberately and systematically targeting impressionable high school students across America.

These are not organic teen clubs.

They represent a calculated escalation of the external-front jihad, aimed at penetrating every aspect of Western society.

These “radicals with a smile” mask their agenda in the rhetoric of inclusion, diversity, and tolerance. The Muslim Students Association is grooming the next generation before they even reach college—normalizing Sharia rituals, flooding young minds with sanitized dawah, and building a pipeline of future activists and converts straight from America’s public high schools.

This deliberate shift reveals the Brotherhood’s long-term strategy: capture the children early, and the civilization jihad writes itself.

Now, Humble ISD’s twin MSA chapters — at Atascocita High School and Kingwood High School — are marching in lockstep, openly advancing the same Brotherhood agenda right under parents’ noses.

Islamic Religious Holidays, Prayers, Symbols & Historical Revisionism

Atascocita High School MSA has hosted various events and trips and has coordinated with its counterpart at Kingwood High School. Instagram posts reveal joint Teacher Appreciation Iftars: Muslim students and staff celebrating Ramadan under school auspices.

Why not a neutral appreciation event? Because the objective is ritual normalization, pushing Islamic practices into public school culture.

Pictures from both the 2026 and 2024 Iftars show students and adults openly performing Islamic prayers inside the gym — prostrating toward Mecca on taxpayer-funded public school property during a school-sanctioned event. This wasn’t a quiet corner or private room. It was a bold, collective display of Islamic ritual taking over a shared school space, complete with teacher sponsorship and administrative approval.

2026 Teacher Appreciation Iftar

Imagine the nuclear-level outrage if Christian students organized a school “prayer breakfast” and dropped to their knees in the gym to pray to Jesus Christ in front of everyone. The ACLU, teachers’ unions, atheist activists, and every legacy media outlet would scream “separation of church and state!” and demand immediate investigations, lawsuits, and firings. Christian clubs have been banned from public schools for far less – a simple Bible study or a voluntary prayer circle often triggers hysterical accusations of “theocracy” and “indoctrination.”

But when it’s the Islamic community? Silence. Accommodation. Celebration. School administrators bend over backward while the MSA normalizes Islamic supremacy under the banner of “diversity” and “inclusion.”

In the 2025 Teacher Appreciation Iftar, Persian designs were heralded as “inspired by centuries of Islamic artistry.” While the Kingwood MSA gushed about “sharing our traditions” to create a “more understanding and compassionate environment,” the event once again exposed a favorite tactic: culturally appropriating the achievements of ancient Persian civilization and falsely claiming them as “Muslim” or “Islamic” contributions.

The original picture was cropped into multiple pictures, but has been manually reassembled.

“Persian designs are synonymous with intricate floral patterns, flowing arabesques, and deep, rich colors. Inspired by centuries of Islamic artistry, Persian carpets and textiles reflect a deep appreciation for nature, balance, and divine beauty. The swirling patterns mirror the poetic and philosophical traditions of Persia, where art and faith have long been intertwined. A Persian table runner embodies elegance and spiritual reflection. Just as the Quran speaks of gardens and flowing rivers in paradise, Persian designs capture a glimpse of that beauty on earth. It serves as a reminder that Islam encourages the pursuit of artistry, creativity, and cultural expression across generations and borders.”

Persian art, architecture, poetry, science, and governance flourished for thousands of years before the Arab-Muslim conquest of Persia between 633 and 651 AD. These were distinctly Persian accomplishments rooted in one of the world’s oldest continuous civilizations, long predating the birth of Islam by over a millennium. So how did Islam inspire something that already existed and was flourishing long before its existence? Islam routinely hijacks this history, slapping an Islamic label on Persian grandeur while erasing the violent Arab conquest that destroyed Zoroastrian temples, burned scriptures, executed priests, and imposed dhimmi subjugation on the Persian people.

The Kingwood High School MSA has also partnered with the Math Honor Society for presentations on “Muslim mathematicians” – classic dawah designed to once again portray Islam as the cradle of civilization while ignoring its historical record of conquest and knowledge suppression.

As we saw with the 2026 and 2024 Iftars, Islamic prayer and symbols are welcome. During Ramadan last school year, a classroom door (from what appears to be a Social Studies classroom – perhaps that of staff sponsor Layla Kaiksow) was decorated in Islamic symbols, including the crescent moon. While crosses and Bible symbols are banned from our public schools, once again, the rules do not apply to Islam.

Islamic Center Dawah Trips

Even more alarming is that the Kingwood High School and Atascocita High School MSA clubs organized a student field trip to the Clear Lake Islamic Center – a documented Sharia enforcement hub that RAIR has exposed for years.

Led by imams Shaykh Waleed Basyouni and Kamal el-Mekki, the mosque preaches that women must submit, child marriage is justified, honor killings can be excused, homosexuality is a “mental illness,” and brutal hudud punishments like stoning for adultery are defended.

Dr. Waleed Basyouni has openly preached that Hamas is not a terrorist group. He explicitly states Hamas is “not included in the group that I am talking about” when listing terrorists – because, he claims, “what defines a terrorist group is not the State Department for us… It’s the Quran and Sunnah.”

A Houston police officer was filmed converting to Islam inside the mosque, while in full uniform. Video shows the imam leading the conversion as the officer recites the Shahada on camera.

As previously exposed, the local MSAs also push “IslamInSpanish” – a known dawah operation targeting non-Muslim students. Steeped in historical revisionism and targeted dawah, the Houston-based IslamInSpanish project rewrites Latino identity to claim that Hispanics are “returning home” to their supposed roots in Muslim Spain – while whitewashing the brutal Islamic conquest of al-Andalus, the centuries of oppression, church destructions, jizya taxes, and Sharia apartheid imposed on non-Muslims.

Staff & Guest Speakers: Terrorist Sympathizers, Designated Terrorist Organizations, and Radicalization

The Atascocita High School Muslim Students Association rolled out the red carpet for Mohamad Fattouh, a documented Muslim “youth activist,” former Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) officer, and unapologetic promoter of antisemitism and terrorist sympathizers. This is not “youth empowerment.”

This is the Muslim Brotherhood’s MSA doing exactly what it was designed to do: radicalize impressionable high school students into supporting terrorism, glorifying jihadist networks, and normalizing raw Jew-hatred right inside public school classrooms.

Fattouh served as the 2017-2018 secondary student officer for SJP at the University of Houston. SJP itself is a notorious campus arm of the terror-tied American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) network – an organization with direct ideological and financial roots in the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas support infrastructure. Multiple congressional investigations, ISGAP reports, and counterterrorism analyses have exposed SJP’s deep ties to Hamas (the Muslim Brotherhood’s Palestinian branch) and its pattern of praising terrorists, justifying the October 7 massacre, and pushing the same “from the river to the sea” eliminationist rhetoric that defines Hamas ideology.

Fattouh didn’t hide his hatred. As documented by Canary Mission, on August 15, 2014, he publicly tweeted at someone: “You freaking Jew” – using the word “Jew” as a slur in classic antisemitic fashion. While the year before, he tweeted praise of Hitler.

He disrupted a 2018 speech by then-U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley on campus, screaming that “the blood is on your hands,” accusing her of “genocide,” and labeling her a “white supremacist” for daring to support Israel. He promoted events glorifying the Hamas-backed “Great March of Return,” honored “martyrs” killed while attacking Israel, and openly supported the “Holy Land Five” – convicted Hamas terror financiers sentenced to decades in prison for funneling money to the terrorist group. In November 2018, Fattouh proudly shared the Palestinian Youth Movement’s call to “free the Holy Land Five.”

These are not cultural exchanges. They are taxpayer-funded recruitment drives.

Kingwood High School’s MSA is equally aggressive. School records confirm it has hosted Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) speakers; in 2024, it hosted a “Know Your Rights” workshop with CAIR-Houston. CAIR is designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization in Texas, named as an unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation Hamas case, and has documented ties to the Muslim Brotherhood (which is also banned in Texas) – yet its speakers were invited into our public schools.

The staff sponsor of Kingwood High School MSA, Social Studies teacher Layla Kaiksow, is Muslim and maintains a public record of radicalism, in sync with CAIR’s policies. She rails against “Zionism,” cheers “Free Palestine” rhetoric, and opposes ICE.

Kaiksow praised “inclusion” in a pride-month post by Mayor Whitmire, yet simultaneously supports “anti-zionism” content steeped in antisemitism.

In another display of ideological grooming, the Kingwood High School Muslim Students Association has turned “Spirit Week” during Ramadan into a full-blown platform for political activism and antisemitic symbolism. Their “Iftar Spirit Week” included a dedicated “Show Your Cause Day,” where students were explicitly encouraged to wear clothing or items that represent their “global cause.”

One of the highlighted items? The keffiyeh — the black-and-white checkered scarf that has become the universal symbol of the pro-Hamas, “From the River to the Sea” movement. What the MSA calls “cultural expression” is in reality the uniform of choice for those who celebrate the October 7 massacre, chant for the elimination of Israel, and support designated terrorist organizations.

“Show Your Cause Day” was deliberately scheduled during their Iftar Spirit Week, blending Islamic ritual with political radicalization. Students are being taught that wearing the keffiyeh is just another “global cause” on the same level as environmentalism or animal rights, when in fact it signals solidarity with a genocidal terrorist movement that slaughtered Jews on October 7 and multiple intifadas.

Promoting Sharia Norms in Public School: Hijabs, Halal Food, and Islamophobia

Under Kaiksow’s watch, Kingwood MSA has run “Hijab Day” events complete with staff participation – Instagram photos show teachers and students trying on hijabs framed as “empowerment.” Students can be seen putting hijabs on non-Muslim girls, with staff members also putting hijabs on each other.

While Iranian women are arrested, beaten, tortured, and raped for trying to liberate themselves from the oppression of a hijab, Kingwood High School students and staff celebrate it.

As we saw with the Iftars, Christianity is hijacked for Hijab day – with historical revisionism and cultural appropriation. At the 2025 Hijab Day Social, they claimed the Virgin Mary wore a hijab:

The Muslim Students Association doesn’t operate in isolation – it deliberately infiltrates and partners with other identity-based student clubs to expand its reach and Islamize non-Muslim students from within. Kingwood High School MSA has aggressively collaborated with the Black Student Union (BSU), the Hispanic Heritage Club, and ACA (Asian Cultural Association), using “unity” and “everything is connected” events as cover for dawah and cultural conquest.

The food served at these events is no accident. The MSA has pushed halal meals during these joint gatherings, forcing non-Muslim students – Black, Hispanic, and Asian – to unknowingly participate in Islamic rituals while building “intercultural” bonds. By embedding itself in Black, Hispanic, and Asian student groups, the MSA is not promoting diversity – it is hijacking these clubs to spread Islam, erode Western identity, and create a coalition of students conditioned to accept Sharia norms.

Further pushing Sharia norms, Kingwood MSA brought halal food trucks onto campus during lunch hours. Instagram posts celebrate “Muslim Food Truck Day.” Parents and students are rarely told that halal certification funnels money to Islamic organizations and that the meat is slaughtered according to ritual – invoking Allah while the animal bleeds out, unstunned and fully conscious. As RAIR has documented, halal is economic jihad: a funding stream and tool of market dominance.

The club has also hosted “Islamophobia” awareness sessions – the global Islamic tactic to criminalize criticism of jihad, Sharia, or Islamic supremacism and pave the way for blasphemy laws.

The Interfaith Trap for Dawah

Kingwood High School MSAs has turned public school grounds into dawah recruitment centers using “interfaith” events as a Trojan horse. Kingwood MSA openly brags about its “Interfaith Tables” where non-Muslim students are invited to ask questions about different religions. They held an “Annual Interfaith Banquet” featuring guest speaker panels from “different faith groups” and a moderated Q&A.

The goal is clear – push core Islamic beliefs on impressionable Christian, Jewish, atheist, and secular students under the banner of “diversity.” Every “interfaith” table, banquet, and iftar is another opportunity to normalize the hijab, Islamic prayer rituals, and the idea that Islam is just another equally valid faith – when in reality it views all other religions as inferior or corrupted.

The Red/Green Alliance: Muslim Students Association and Trans Movement Mirrored Tactics

The Muslim Students Association at Atascocita and Kingwood High Schools in Humble ISD is no different from the radical trans movement – both are deliberate psychological operations targeting America’s children with the same sinister playbook of identity politics, victimhood narratives, cultural erasure, and institutional infiltration. They don’t compete; they operate hand-in-hand as the red-green alliance: the radical Left (red) provides the woke infrastructure and moral shield, while Islam (green) supplies the supremacist ideology and long-term demographic conquest. Together they dismantle Western civilization from within public schools, using taxpayer dollars and complicit teachers to groom the next generation.

Look at the identical tactics. Just as the trans lobby floods schools with “gender affirming” propaganda, pride flags, and demands for pronouns and bathroom access, the MSA pushes Hijab Day events where non-Muslim students and teachers are pressured to try on the hijab as “empowerment” and “cultural appreciation.” They mirror the trans obsession with clothing and identity symbols to normalize supremacist dress codes. Halal food trucks and halal pizza at joint events with the Black Student Union, Hispanic Heritage Club, and Asian groups serve the exact same purpose as the trans movement’s “safe space” snacks and rainbow cookies – forcing participation in ritual practices (Islamic slaughter invoking Allah) while claiming it’s about “inclusion.” Non-Muslim kids – Black, Hispanic, Asian – are unknowingly eating Islamic-certified food and bonding over it, just as trans activists lure kids into gender ideology through clubs and candy.

The revisionism is identical too. The MSA’s “Muslim mathematicians” presentations and Teacher Appreciation Iftars shamelessly appropriate ancient Persian art- achievements that predated Islam by millennia – and slap a Muslim label on them, erasing the violent Arab conquest that nearly destroyed Zoroastrian Persia. This is no different from the trans movement rewriting biological sex, erasing women’s sports and spaces, and claiming historical figures were “trans.” Both rewrite history to justify their supremacist claims and guilt-trip Western students into submission.

Add the mosque field trips to the Clear Lake Islamic Center (a documented Sharia hub), and the taxpayer-funded IslamInSpanish dawah junket that rewrites Latino history to claim Hispanics are “returning home” to Islam – all while demanding special accommodations and crying “Islamophobia.” It is the precise mirror of the trans movement’s campaigns, school trips to gender clinics, and endless victim parades.

It is coordinated civilization jihad and cultural Marxism working in perfect sync. The MSA and the trans activists use the exact same weapons – schools, teachers, identity clubs, food, clothing, trips, historical lies, and fake solidarity – to break down resistance and convert or confuse the next generation. Parents in Humble ISD and across Texas are watching their children being radicalized into supporting terrorism, antisemitism, and Sharia norms under the banner of “diversity.”

The Muslim Students Association: Muslim Brotherhood’s Campus Jihad Pipeline

The Muslim Students Association was founded in 1963 at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign by Muslim Brotherhood operatives. Brotherhood members from Egypt, Iraq, Syria, and Sudan came together explicitly “to spread Islam as students in North America.” Holy Land Foundation trial exhibits show MSA conferences ran in tandem with Brotherhood gatherings; recruitment into the Ikhwan (Brotherhood) required active MSA leadership. Founders such as Ahmed Totonji, Jamal Barzinji, and Hisham al-Talib were documented as Brotherhood leaders.

Heavily funded by Saudi “petro-Islam” millions, with co-founders like Ahmad Totonji linked to terror-financing networks such as the SAAR Foundation, the MSA has consistently pushed Islamic positions derived from the Muslim Brotherhood and Jamaat-e-Islami. Its mission – to enable Muslims to practice Islam as a “complete way of life” – translates in practice to aggressive dawah recruitment, demands for Sharia accommodations like segregated housing and meals, marginalization of women, and relentless political activism that includes antisemitism masked as anti Zionism, celebration of jihadist violence, and “Islamophobia” victim narratives designed to silence critics.

MSA was named one of 29 Muslim Brotherhood “organizations of our friends” in the infamous 1991 Explanatory Memorandum. That document – entered as evidence in the Holy Land Foundation Hamas-financing trial – outlines the “grand jihad” strategy: “eliminating and destroying the Western civilization from within and ‘sabotaging’ its miserable house by their hands… so that God’s religion [Islam] is made victorious over all other religions.” MSA was explicitly listed as a vehicle for this internal conquest.

The MSA has hosted terror-linked speakers, assisted Hamas-funding fronts, praised Osama bin Laden as a “freedom fighter,” and produced materials calling for the toppling of America in favor of Sharia rule. Far from fostering integration, this network of over 150 chapters functions as a sophisticated indoctrination and recruitment pipeline for the global Islamic movement, monopolizing the Muslim student voice with anti-American, antisemitic, and supremacist ideology.

Parents: Monitor Your MSA or Watch Your Schools Become Madrassas

These MSA clubs operate with school sponsorship, during school hours, and on school grounds — yet parents receive zero disclosure about Brotherhood ties, radical mosque visits, CAIR speakers, or the supremacist ideology being mainstreamed.

The Muslim Brotherhood laid out its blueprint decades ago in the infamous 1991 Explanatory Memorandum, entered as evidence in the Holy Land Foundation Hamas-financing trial. That document explicitly named the MSA as one of its key “organizations of our friends” and outlined the “grand jihad” strategy: “eliminating and destroying Western civilization from within and sabotaging its miserable house by their hands… so that God’s religion is made victorious over all other religions.”

This is not speculation. It is their stated plan.

And now the consequences are playing out in real time.

In Texas, a federal lawsuit is attempting to force taxpayers to fund an Islamic school run by Hamed Ghazali, a longtime Muslim Brotherhood operative explicitly identified in that same Memorandum. The Houston Qur’an Academy Spring, where Ghazali serves as superintendent, is demanding access to public voucher funds, seeking to turn taxpayer dollars into support for the very infrastructure the Brotherhood has been building for decades.

This is the seamless progression of their strategy: use MSA clubs to infiltrate and recruit inside public schools, then expand into full-time Islamic education subsidized by American taxpayers.

If you have children in Texas public high schools or any American public high school monitor your local MSA chapter immediately. Watch for World Hijab Day events, mosque field trips, CAIR or imam speakers, halal food pushes, “Islamophobia” programming, or “Muslim contributions” dawah sessions. Families must treat these clubs as the Brotherhood infiltration they are.

They are playing the long game, indoctrinating your children one iftar, one hijab fitting, one halal lunch, and one sanitized “Islamophobia” lecture at a time.

Public schools were never meant to host foreign supremacist youth organizations or serve as recruitment pipelines for Sharia and the global ummah.

Texas parents and parents across America must fight back before these MSA chapters complete their mission of turning American classrooms into gateways for the civilization jihad.

The future of Western civilization is sitting in your child’s desk right now.

Wake up. Expose the Memorandum and the network. Push back, before it’s too late.

Contact your Humble ISD leadership, school principals, and attend your next school board meeting to demand answers:

Who is monitoring these MSA chapters?

Why are they allowed to display Islamic religious symbols while other religious symbols are banned?

Why are events that promote Sharia, such as hijabs and halal food, allowed?

Why are speakers tied to multiple terror-linked organizations allowed to speak on campus?

Why are there school-sanctioned trips to mosques preaching hate, gender discrimination, child marriage, and values that directly go against Western society?

Contact Humble ISD Leadership Directly

Dr. Roger Brown, Superintendent of Humble ISD

Email: Roger.Brown@humbleisd.net

Phone: 281-641-8001

Humble ISD Board of Trustees :

Marques Holmes, Board President

Position 6 – President

Term Began May 2023

Term Expires May 2027

Marques.Holmes@humbleisd.net

Marques Holmes B

Michael Grabowski

Position 7 – Vice President

Term Began May 2023

Term Expires May 2027

Michael.Grabowski@humbleisd.net

Mike Grabowski B

Robert Scarfo

Position 2 – Secretary

Term Began May 2023

Term Expires May 2027

Robert.Scarfo@humbleisd.net

Other trustees: Oscar Silva, Ken Kirchhofer, Elizabeth Shaw, Chris Parker

Below is the High School Leadership to contact

Kingwood High School Principal: Meredith LeBlanc

Atascocita High School Principal: Will Falker

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