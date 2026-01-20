America is rolling out the red carpet for our own conquerors, welcoming Turkish government-funded mosques as ‘cultural centers’ while Erdogan openly calls assimilation a crime against humanity and frames the faithful as his soldiers.

Through Turkey’s Diyanet, their powerful state-run religious authority, Turkish President Erdogan continues to fund and build massive mosque complexes — right here on American soil.

Erdogan’s Diyanet network is planting barracks disguised as mosques, enforcing Turkish identity over American values, and building unassimilated communities just miles from our capital.

Demand accountability — tell your elected officials they must ban foreign state funding of religious institutions and stop rolling out the red carpet for our own conquerors!

