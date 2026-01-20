WARNING: Turkey's Military Mosques Invading America – 'Barracks for Faithful Soldiers', Just Like Europe (RAIR TV)
America is rolling out the red carpet for our own conquerors, welcoming Turkish government-funded mosques as ‘cultural centers’ while Erdogan openly calls assimilation a crime against humanity and frames the faithful as his soldiers.
Through Turkey’s Diyanet, their powerful state-run religious authority, Turkish President Erdogan continues to fund and build massive mosque complexes — right here on American soil.
Erdogan’s Diyanet network is planting barracks disguised as mosques, enforcing Turkish identity over American values, and building unassimilated communities just miles from our capital.
Demand accountability — tell your elected officials they must ban foreign state funding of religious institutions and stop rolling out the red carpet for our own conquerors!
Perfect set up. Erdogan actually thinks he’s the soon coming Mahdi. This guy would slit his own Mothers throat if she stood in his way or criticized his plans. He’s ruthless. So Turkish sponsorship of attacker and fighter housing makes perfect sense, Our feckless political class will deserve everything that’s coming their way. We all know that Mosques are outposts in a foreign land under attack. The French cracked open several Mosques over the recent years and found huge stashes of arms and munitions. Suicide vests and bomb-making materials. Right here under our noses. If you live within 12 miles of a Mosque, Islamic Community Center, a Masjid or other Muslim structure you are in harms way.
This will not end well. Write my Congressman……..arm up.