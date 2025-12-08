For one insane, fleeting moment, I actually agreed with a religious Islamic leader.

He flat-out ADMITS the so-called “Islamophobes” are right.

He says Muslims shouldn’t run Western politics, shouldn’t reshape Western nations, and should go back home.

It’s shocking. It’s honest. And it’s basically career suicide. The Ummah does not tolerate brothers who say the quiet part out loud.

But here’s the real twist: When we say this to protect America?

CAIR screeches. The left-wing media convulses. Suddenly, we’re bigots, radicals, terrorists, take your pick.

Yet he missed a little thing that the Ummah will never forgive: He forgot the Hijrah memo.

Hijrah isn’t optional. It’s the command to migrate into non-Muslim nations, embed, influence, transform, and eventually replace the host society.

Is he talking about being a “guest”? Hijrah demands being the successor.

He says Muslims shouldn’t change America? The doctrine says the entire point is to change America.

He says Muslims should respect the host country?

Islamic law says the host country is a temporary land to be conquered spiritually, culturally, and politically, step by step.

Bold take from him. But let’s be brutally honest…

Men who talk like this don’t stay safe for long.

And in the Islamic world, a man labeled an apostate doesn’t just lose followers, he risks losing his life.

This guy didn’t just break ranks. He violated the script.

And the Ummah does not tolerate brothers who expose the strategy.