A Spanish government that deliberately dismantled its last border deterrent, knowing the predictable result, enabled a manufactured 60,000-strong Moroccan invasion of Ceuta that locked its own citizens in their homes amid looting and violence—the latest act in a 1,300-year pattern of conquest by settlement.

By Vlad Tepes

In the last week of July 2026, roughly 60,000 people crossed from Morocco into the Spanish city of Ceuta in under 48 hours. At least 67 died trying. A woman filmed inside her own home, unable to leave, gave the plainest account of what that actually looks like on the ground.

What she describes is not a humanitarian emergency that arrived by accident. It is the latest chapter of a pattern with a 1,300-year history, enabled by a government that had every reason to know what would happen.

“We Are Spanish. We Are Locked in Our Homes.”

The footage, shared by Tommy Robinson and circulating widely on X, shows a Ceuta resident speaking directly to camera, trapped inside her house as the crisis unfolds around her.

“They have invaded us,” she says. “We are locked in our homes. Supermarkets are looted. There is absolutely nothing. I don’t know when we will start to be hungry because we are emptying our fridges.”

She describes her sister forced to climb out through a window because men were breaking into the house next door “screaming.” She describes 70,000 people in a city of that size, telling her there is nothing to fear, while she cannot leave her own street. “This is a real madness. There is no one to protect us. They have abandoned us. We are Spanish. We have our business, our lives. We are hardworking people, like any Spanish. We need help.”

She is careful, more careful than many commentators have been on her behalf, to note that children among the arrivals deserve compassion. But she will not let that override what she is actually watching happen outside her window: “There are many bad people. 70,000 people… how many people can sneak (in who are) good and how many people can sneak (in who are) bad.” Her closing line carries the whole indictment in five words: “Shame on the government. Shame on politicians.”

This is not rhetoric. It is corroborated, point for point, by the wire services. Spain’s Interior Ministry confirmed close to 50,000 migrants entered Ceuta in a single 24-hour stretch, with the total climbing toward 60,000 within days.

Reuters and the Associated Press reported looting, mass property invasion, and Spain deploying military units to reinforce the Guardia Civil. Ceuta’s own president, Juan Jesús Vivas, called it “a situation of absolute humanitarian and social emergency,” comparing the scale to “a million people entering Spain irregularly” if projected onto the mainland’s population.

Unlike the 2021 Ceuta crisis, which involved mostly minors and sub-Saharan migrants, this wave was overwhelmingly adult, male, and Moroccan. Riccardo Fabiani, North Africa director for the International Crisis Group, did not hedge: “I think that after almost 48 hours since the beginning of the crisis in Ceuta, we can safely say that this was a manufactured crisis.” He cited video of trucks unloading people directly in front of passive Moroccan police.

Did This Look Like 711?

In the year 711, an invading force crossed from North Africa into Iberia, defeated the Visigothic (Pre-Spanish) kingdom, and within a few years held most of the peninsula. That territory, Al-Andalus, remained under Islamic rule for centuries and was only fully retaken by Christian forces in 1492. Modern Islamic jurisprudence has never treated that loss as a closed chapter.

The Reliance of the Traveller (Umdat al-Salik), one of the most widely certified manuals of classical Sunni law, classifies jihad in Book O9.0 as war waged against non-Muslims to establish Islam’s dominance in a territory.

Critically, it is a fard kifaya, a collective obligation resting on the Muslim community as a whole, not a personal duty each individual must consciously carry out.

It is discharged when enough of the community, acting through whatever means, by the sword, by the purse, or by settlement, advances the same end. Land once brought under Islamic rule is treated in Islamic legal thought as a waqf, a religious endowment in perpetuity that cannot be legitimately surrendered.

Hamas states this doctrine plainly in its own founding charter, Article 11: the land in question “is an Islamic Waqf consecrated for future Moslem generations until Judgment Day… it, or any part of it, should not be squandered.” ISIS’s Dabiq magazine explicitly named Al-Andalus as unfinished business. Erdogan has publicly tied Turkey’s Islamic revival to a civilizational line “from Bukhara to Andalusia.”

None of this requires that the young men swimming the breakwater into Ceuta last week were reciting doctrine as they climbed out of the water. It requires only what Islamic law itself requires: that the obligation sits on the community, not the individual, and that hijra, migration into and settlement of a territory, has always been recognized in Islamic history as one of the legitimate means by which that obligation is carried.

Nobody demands that a Nazi soldier had personally read Mein Kampf before his conduct is explained by the doctrine his state was built on. The same standard applies here. By their fruits you shall know them: this was not the behavior of grateful refugees anxious to prove their worth to a host society. It was young, overwhelmingly male, looting supermarkets, breaking into occupied homes, and treating the population already living there as an obstacle rather than a host. That is conquest behavior. The doctrine explains it. It does not need to be secretly recited to be operative.

A Government That Built the On-Ramp

The second question is what Madrid’s government did to make this outcome not just possible, but likely.

On July 8, 2026, Spain’s Supreme Court ruled that migrants intercepted swimming into Ceuta or Melilla could no longer be summarily returned without due process, ending the “hot returns” practice that had functioned as the enclaves’ last real deterrent.

Spanish broadcaster RTVE reported that news of the ruling spread rapidly across Moroccan social media in the days that followed, and is credited by multiple outlets with helping trigger the very crossings that followed. This is not disputed by anyone reporting on the crisis; it is the mainstream explanation offered by NPR, the BBC, and Time.

Layer onto that Pedro Sánchez’s government’s regularization program, which has offered a path to legal status for over 500,000 undocumented migrants already in Spain, with more than a million applications received. European Parliament figures reacted immediately: Manfred Weber of the EPP called the Ceuta images “the direct consequence of the pull factor of massive regularisation.” Italy’s foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, said granting citizenship to 500,000-plus irregular migrants “encourages human trafficking” and is “profoundly wrong.” Spain’s government insists that none of this week’s arrivals qualify for that existing scheme. That is a fair point to concede. But because It does not change what the amnesty and the court ruling together signal to everyone watching from the other side of the strait, it looks more like plausible deniability than any real objection to what is happening. Spain’s border is porous and its consequences for crossing it, negligible to non-existent. In actuality, the Spanish government makes sure this behavior is rewarded.

Sánchez governs only with the support of Sumar, Podemos-aligned partners, and Basque and Catalan nationalist parties. A government whose survival depends on that coalition has an obvious structural interest in policies that expand a dependent electorate loyal to the parties offering it status and benefits. You do not need a memo proving intent to notice that the incentives and the outcome point in exactly the same direction.

Not “Importing Voters.” Cloward-Piven, Applied to a Nation

The explanation now spreading across social media is that this is simple vote-buying, Sánchez “importing voters” to secure permanent socialist majorities. It is a comfortable story. It assumes migrants become loyal, grateful clients of the existing political system, and it lets people who oppose Sánchez feel they understand the game without confronting what is actually happening underneath it.

In 1966, Marxist theorists Richard Cloward and Frances Fox Piven published “The Weight of the Poor: A Strategy to End Poverty” in The Nation. Their strategy was not to win elections. It was to deliberately overload a system, in their case, the welfare rolls, past its administrative and fiscal capacity, forcing a crisis that would compel the wholesale restructuring of the political order. Crisis, not incompetence, was the mechanism.

Nobody needs to prove that every Democratic official currently opening the American border has that 1966 essay memorized for the same logic to describe what is happening: manufactured overload, forced crisis, pressure toward more centralized control as the answer to the chaos the policy itself created. Charlie Kirk has made this exact argument about the United States. But this strategy is about how to make a nation communist. Charlie demonstrated how the Democrats used it in the USA. But it is a policy we can see being deployed across the Western World overall with the exact same consequences.

Applied to Spain: a court ruling that predictably triggers uncontrolled mass entry,a government whose base already includes explicitly Marxist and separatist coalition partners, a reception system openly and repeatedly overwhelmed, and a resulting emergency that pressures the state toward more centralized, more radical intervention rather than less. In other words, more state power, fewer individual rights, and especially for the legacy people of Spain.

Whether or not anyone in Madrid has read Cloward and Piven, the logic being executed against Ceuta’s Spanish residents is theirs. The purpose of a policy that can be obviously known to produce a specific destructive result, and is enacted anyway, is that result.

The purpose of these state policies, stemming from the UN and its “Migration Compact of 2018” It is not about which party wins the next Spanish election. It is the deliberate use of mass hostile migration to break a people, a culture, a legal order, a history and a religion, and to rebuild what remains on entirely different terms.

The woman locked in her home in Ceuta, watching her neighbors’ houses broken into while her own government tells her to be more understanding, is not confused about what she is living through. Her government is the one pretending not to understand.

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