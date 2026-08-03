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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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The woman locked in her Ceuta home understood the crisis better than Brussels, Madrid, or the NGO-government complex ever will. She was not living through an academic debate about migration. She was watching looting, fear, abandonment, and invasion outside her window. Borders mark more than territory. They mark law, memory, culture, faith, and the right of a people to remain themselves. Europe’s master class keeps treating the frontier as a management problem. It is a clash of civilizations, and the danger is far greater than the palace bureaucrats dare admit.

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