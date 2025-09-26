The FBI’s hate crime statistics are not facts — they are unproven allegations packaged as data, deliberately inflating ‘white offender’ numbers to shield favored minorities and weaponize justice for the radical left.

MENA Offenders Hidden as “White”: Arabs who commit hate crimes are counted as “white.” This skews the data and inflates “white offender” numbers.

No Due Process, Just Allegations: Anonymous graffiti or unverified claims count as “hate crimes.” No arrest, conviction, or offender required.

Victim Categories Without Offender Categories: “Anti-Arab” and “Anti-Islamic” victim groups exist, but no MENA offender category. Whites take the blame.

Zero Transparency: No raw reports, police files, or conviction data. Fake or dismissed cases still appear in official statistics.

Political Weapon, Not Justice: Hate crime laws were created and expanded by the radical left to privilege certain groups and punish political opponents.

Fake Hate Crimes Run Rampant : From Jussie Smollett to CAIR’s constant “Islamophobia” hoaxes, hate crime charges are routinely abused.

COVID-19 “Anti-Asian” Panic Was Propaganda : Leftist groups, politicians, and media used it to smear Trump, with zero evidence of a crime wave.

Blind Justice Undermined : Two identical assaults get different punishments depending on the victim’s identity. That’s not justice, that’s politics.

The Solution: Overhaul FBI statistics for accuracy and neutrality, or better, eliminate “hate crime” designation altogether.

The FBI’s Hate Crime Statistics need a complete overhaul. They portray Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) offenders as “white”, do not provide source data, and only track alleged crimes reported to law enforcement. An offender is not even needed for the “hate crime” to be reported as a hate crime. For example, anonymous grafitti can be included as a “hate crime”.

No due process is needed. Forget about the right to face one’s accuser. The FBI hate crime statistics would be more accurately named “The FBI allegations of bias-motivated crimes statistics”.

The Radical Left’s Push for Hate Crime Laws: From California’s 1978 Statute to Federal Expansion in 2009

The FBI defines a hate crime as a “criminal offense against a person or property motivated in whole or in part by an offender’s bias against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity.” In general, a hate crime is a traditional criminal offense – such as assault, vandalism, or murder – but with an added element of bias motivation. Note that there is no category for political views.

Hate crimes were not legally recognized in America until 1978, when California introduced the first such law. This initial legislation focused on bias enhancements for murder cases.

Organizations such as the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), and the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) have pushed the rest of the states to fall in line and pass their own hate crime laws. Most states gave in, eventually. Arkansas, Indiana, South Carolina, and Wyoming are the only states that have been able to resist imposing hate crime laws.

Unfortunately, the Obama administration steamrolled the entire country when the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd, Jr., Hate Crimes Prevention Act of 2009 (Shepard-Byrd Act) was signed into law. This is notable because the legislation was a significant expansion of federal authority to address local bias-motivated crimes.

Ironically, Matthew Shepard was not murdered because he was gay, despite being the namesake of the legislation. Like most “hate crimes”, the truth does not fit neatly into the leftist narrative.

Disparity Between Hate Crime Victims vs. Hate Crime Offenders

While “Anti-Arab” and “Anti-Islamic” are categories for hate crime victims, there is no corresponding “Middle Eastern and North African (MENA)” category for offenders in the FBI Hate Crime Statistics. This discrepancy not only distorts the data but also unfairly targets white people as offenders, as MENA individuals are scooped into the white category.

For example, if an Arab Muslim commits a hate crime against a Jewish person, the offender would be classified as “White” in the racial category.

Raw Source Data is Not Available

But the lack of MENA offender categorization is just one problem with the FBI Hate Crime Statistics. As with all hate crime reports, the FBI data is unavailable for scrutiny. There is no way one can comb through the raw data.

There is no information on police reports, arrests, prosecutions, or convictions.

In other words, researchers have no way to access basic, case-specific information (e.g., incident descriptions, evidence summaries, or enough details to confirm the reported bias and offender classification) beyond the aggregated data in the FBI’s Crime Data Explorer.

‘Hate Crimes’ Should Be Abolished Entirely

In truth, the designation of “hate crime” should be done away with entirely, as it prioritizes certain victims over others, violating the foundational principle of “Blind Justice”.

Hate crimes create a perception that crimes against protected groups are “worse” than similar crimes against others, effectively prioritizing certain victims over those not covered by hate crime protections. If two identical assaults receive different penalties based on perceived bias, the law is no longer blind!

By focusing on the act (e.g., assault, vandalism) rather than the victim’s identity, the justice system can treat all victims equally, ensuring fairness. The FBI’s data limitations (no narratives, no conviction tracking, MENA misclassification as White) further highlight how the designation obscures truth. Americans should return to punishing crimes based on their objective harm, not perceived biases.

Fake Hate Crimes

Fake Hate Crimes are another illustration of how the hate crime enhancement is used for political gain. Hate crimes are an excellent tool for militant organizations to 1.) perpetuate a victimhood status and 2.) distract from their own bad behavior by pointing at their political opponents.

As observed at RAIR, the “strongest indicator that a ‘hate crime’ is a hoax is when the ‘victim’ uses the occasion to blame society.”

Case Study: Jussie Smollett

In 2019, Jussie Smollett famously “blamed Trump supporters for an anti-gay, racially motivated hate crime.” As reported at RAIR, the entire democrat apparatus and their allies in the legacy media jumped to Smollet’s defence and target Trump supporters. When it was proven that Smollett was lying about the attack, no apologies were offered.

Watch the initial reaction by the media, compiled by the Washington Free Beacon:

CAIR Jumps on the Hate Crimes Bandwagon

The Hamas-linked Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) is very skilled at turning every perceived sleight into a opportunity to demand hate crime charges and cry “Islamophobia”. This isn’t about genuine concern for Muslims; it’s a calculated political attack.

In 2019, for example, CAIR Executive Director (San Francisco Bay Area Branch) Zahra Billoo falsely claimed that “Trump supporters…are in the streets committing hate crimes”.

Recently, CAIR exploited an obvious schoolyard altercation to “launch a misleading hate crime narrative”. CAIR immediately put out a press release and engaged in local media appearances to promote the lie. Like most fake hate crimes, the media does not follow up and the damage is already done.

Alleged Hate Crimes Against Asian Americans

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) attempted to shift attention from their role in Covid-19 by claiming that hate crimes were escalating against Asian Americans.

As reported at RAIR at the time:

Leftist activists associated with an influential but secretive Maoist group called ‘Liberation Road’ are working with the establishment media to promote Chinese Communist Party (CCP) propaganda that Asian Americans are facing rising ‘hate crimes’ in the face of the Chinese coronavirus, and President Trump is to blame. This propaganda has been regurgitated in mainstream media outlets such as NPR, PBS, the Washington Post, the New York Times and countless others with zero evidence that any such phenomenon is taking place.

Protestors started using signs stating “Racism is the Virus”, “I am not a Virus”, “Stop Asian Hate”, etc.

The lie was promoted by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the non-physician, China-approved, Marxist revolutionary head of the World Health Organization. During a speech on February 15, 2020, he declared:

It’s the stigma that turns us against each other. We must stop stigma and hate!

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris also repeatedly exploited this falsehood.

Closing

What the FBI presents as data is better described as a collection of unverified claims. A complete overhaul is essential to ensure accuracy, neutrality, and adherence to the principles of due process and blind justice.

If they are to be taken seriously, the FBI Hate Crime Statistics must be entirely revamped. As they stand, they are biased and only relevant to those with a political agenda. But in truth, America’s experiment with “hate crimes” should be over. It is time to return to the ideal of “blind justice”.

Share