Four witnesses identify more than a dozen Moroccan police commanders responsible for the invasion of Spain before Judge María Tardón

By Vlad Tepes

Four protected witnesses have told Spain’s Audiencia Nacional (National Court) what the government in Madrid spent months refusing to admit was real: the mass entry into Ceuta at the end of July was managed on the Moroccan side by police commanders who gave orders over the radio, pushed men, women and children into the sea, and herded the crowds toward the Spanish border in controlled batches of about 400 people at a time.

Judge María Tardón took testimony from the four witnesses, who had earlier given statements to investigators from the Centro Nacional de Inmigración y Fronteras (CENIF), the National Police unit that polices the entry and exit of people from Spain. Their accounts, reported by El Español on November 11, add more than a dozen names to a list that already includes two of the most senior police officials in northern Morocco.

This adds credibility to the idea that this invasion was what Daniel Greenfield describes as “Military Colonists.” People who are not the elite of a given nation, or even trained soldiers, but rather the undesirable elements of a population, used to claim territory in a target nation by moving them from the attacking nation to a target nation and then claiming the target territory as their own.

“Get in the water or get out of here”

One witness described arriving at the Moroccan coast near Castillejos on the morning of July 30 with his mother and his brother. He saw police and soldiers, some in uniform and some in plain clothes. Then a senior officer gave an order.

“The one who seemed to be the highest rank, in a uniform I had never seen, gave an order to the rest of the soldiers, who quickly went down towards the shore and began pushing people into the water,” he told investigators. The witness said he was certain the men were acting under orders because he heard them over their radio equipment and because of what the officers shouted: “Get in the water or get out of here.”

The same officer, the witness said, pushed his mother and nearly knocked her to the ground while yelling, “Entrad ya! Meteos ya!” (Go in now! Get in the water now!). “My mother, my brother and I put our heads down and kept moving forward.”

Another officer stood by the fence directing the crowd with hand signals, shouting “avanzad” (move forward) and “tira, tira” (keep going, keep going). Beside him, two more men did the same. Their message was consistent: nobody was to stay on the sand. Either into the water, or back the way they came.

People were drowning in front of them

The witnesses described both a clearly organized effort by the Moroccan state as well as a shocking indifference to the deaths of the people they ordered into the water.

The first witness said that in front of the officers directing the crowd, people were drowning. The officers “stayed completely still and paid them no attention at all.” Instead, he said, they shouted things like “venga, aprovechad ahora” (translated from the Spanish source) “come on, take advantage now”.

A second witness told the court that on July 30 he saw “many dead along a line” on the Moroccan coast near Ceuta, with several members of the Moroccan Auxiliary Forces standing by and doing nothing. “They let people pass, and only covered the corpses when people pulled them out of the sea,” he said.

The same witness described at least three Moroccan men in civilian clothing selling inflatable floats to the crowd for 10 or 20 dirhams, roughly one or two euros. The floats were black with a white or grey print, shaped like a tire inner tube. For extra pay, the same men waded into the sea to accompany migrants to the Ceuta shore, then swam back to Morocco. “This was happening in collusion with the Auxiliary Forces, who shared the money with them,” he testified.

This is the picture in essence: Moroccan police shoving families into the sea, other Moroccan police making a profit selling flotation devices, and the bodies of the drowned being covered so as not to slow the flow of the invasion of Spain.

A planned invasion, not a border failure

The most striking detail for anyone who followed the official narrative is the use of border fencing on the Moroccan side.

One witness identified the head of the Tetuán riot police, whom CENIF identifies as the commander of the Mobile Groups for Order Maintenance, and described what his men were doing between two roundabouts on the road to the border about a mile away. One by the Hotel Senator and the last one before the customs post.

“They had a fencing system set up for the people heading to the border, and this man was the boss of all of them. When they wanted, they opened the fence and gave the order for people to pass. When about 400 people had gone through, they gave the order to close it and people stopped,” the witness said.

At every moment, he said, the officers “controlled the amount of people going to the border.”

This is a turnstile. It is the architecture of an organized operation, with a defined throughput, staffed around the clock by men answering to a chain of command. It is also the exact opposite of what European governments have been describing for years when they speak of migratory pressure at Spain’s borders.

In the following video, it is stated that this was a planned invasion of Spain by the Moroccan government “in connivance of Sánchez”, the Spanish Prime Minister:

The police report that started the case

The testimony confirms what Spanish police investigators had already concluded. On September 1, El Español reported that a CENIF report (the National Police unit that runs migration and border control for Spain) sent to Judge Tardón described an “active guiding of the mass” toward the crossing points by Moroccan security forces, some in uniform and some in plain clothes, with an order running through the whole operation. The report itself is public. Tardón had requested it on August 3, days after the crossing, to determine whether the entry of July 30 and 31 was a directed action rather than a spontaneous surge.

The investigation has already named the two men at the top of the chain. They are Mohamed El Oualidi, police prefect of the Tetuán region, and Abdel Fattah El Sayed El Radi, supervisor general of M’diq-Fnideq, the district that includes Castillejos. Both men hold the direction and supervision of the Moroccan National Security Directorate and the Auxiliary Forces in the region. Both were in Castillejos on July 30 and 31. The four witnesses who testified this month identified more than a dozen more commanders below them, including the officer who pushed the witness’s mother and the riot chief running the fencing.

The numbers the government does not want known

The court record is now colliding with the official account of the scale of what happened.

Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska put the number of entries at 72,000 and said some 70,000 had returned to Morocco. But a Guardia Civil report dated this month puts the number of returns at 88,146. More people went back to Morocco than the government said entered Ceuta in the first place. Meanwhile, the Ceuta government has put the total near 100,000. Reuters counted 57 dead and roughly 49,000 crossings in a single day at the height of the breach.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, in the days after the crossing, attributed the event to mafias and traffickers. The testimony now before the National Court points elsewhere: to named commanders of the Moroccan police and gendarmerie, operating in daylight, under orders heard over the radio, with money changing hands between flotation-device sellers and the Auxiliary Forces.

If the trafficking mafia frame were correct, the guilty parties would be shadowy figures in the background of a poor country. Instead, the witnesses keep describing uniformed state officials running a border-crossing operation, complete with crowd-control fencing, batch scheduling, and a revenue share.

NTN24 first published the following video on YouTube on July 31, 2026. The events in it took place on July 30, 2026. Please watch this video with attention. It says a lot about the real situation here, and even mentions the Sanchez government disarming Spain, seemingly to make all this happen without a meaningful Spanish response.

What the case is really about

A foreign state used thousands of its own citizens as a projectile against the border of a European country. Some of those citizens drowned, and the officers on the shore covered the bodies and kept the line moving. The Spanish government, for its part, understated the scale of the event, blamed traffickers, and moved on.

Morocco has used the population weapon before, most famously in 2021 when it loosened border controls with Ceuta during a diplomatic dispute with Madrid. What is different this time is that a Spanish court is assembling, witness by witness, a documented record of how it worked. Protected testimony, police intelligence reports, Guardia Civil counts, and the identification of named commanders now point to the same conclusion: this was policy, executed by the Moroccan state’s own police hierarchy, from the prefect of Tetuán down to the men selling floats on the beach.

Spain votes on November 29. The hearings are taking place in the middle of the campaign, and each new witness makes the credibility gap wider between what the courts are establishing and what the government consistently stated all summer. Spain no longer has to ask what happened at the fence. The question is why the government that watched it happen spent months describing it as a problem of traffickers, and why it took protected witnesses, a judge and a police report to say what was visible on video from day one.

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