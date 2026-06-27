RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

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Mary Washington's avatar
Mary Washington
3h

Why not just tell the Islamists it’s OK to fuck every single Canadian over without consequences? Your traitorous government is doing it piecemeal. Just do it and get it over with! Geesh, your government is worse than Briton.

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