Sayed Mohassib, the former NYPD cop who was arrested for stabbing a female jogger to death in October, is now saying Allah made him do it. He grinned when he confessed to that part. The devout Muslim was taught to follow Allah and the Quran in Egypt and at an American mosque. The murder of infidels is part of that ideology.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Allah made him do it. Former Marine, teacher’s aide, and NYPD officer Sayed Mohassib, 27, was busted in October for stabbing a female Brooklyn jogger multiple times, leaving her for dead in her own blood. Her father found her, and she died three days later. The media did everything they could to cover up that this maniac is Muslim, and when that no longer worked, they seized on the mentally ill angle. Yep, he’s nuts, but there’s an argument to be made that that state of mind is prevalent in the Religion of Peace.

Allah Made Him Do It

The New York Post got an exclusive jailhouse interview with Mohassib, who admitted to the media outlet that he murdered the girl and that he lied to the police when he was arrested. He grinned when he admitted it and said that Allah told him to kill her, which is in line with the teachings of Islam and the Quran.

“Allah told me to kill a person, so I killed her, the jogger Katie Suarez,” Mohassib said during a brief sit-down Saturday at Rikers Island.

“I didn’t know her; she was just there,” Mohassib claimed, his hair disheveled and his khaki jumpsuit unbuttoned at the chest to show his tiger, shark, and Allah tattoos. That last one should have been a dead giveaway.

“Two days before it happened, Allah told me I had to kill a person,” he asserted.

Mohassib appeared almost self-righteous during the interview, coldly admitting his motive for the stabbing attack on Suarez, 28, as she jogged along a waterfront promenade in Bath Beach on Oct. 30.

According to the New York Post, the Jihadist invoked Allah 5 times in the interview that lasted less than five minutes.

“Allah told me to do it, so I did it,” he bluntly stated.

He admitted he lied to detectives, who arrested him eight days after the murder.

“At first I said that I didn’t do it, but now I’m saying that I did it because Allah told me to,” Mohassib contended.

The Slaughter of the Innocent

Suarez was a bank teller who attended Brooklyn College at the same time Mohassib did. He stabbed her twice in the neck. She was found bleeding and unconscious by her father and was then put on life support before passing away three days later.

Originally, Mohassib told the NYPD that he blacked out and woke up covered in blood. He had the murder weapon as well but told the Post he remembered much more than that. His statement seems to indicate premeditation.

“I got home from work, I got the knife, and I killed her… I went home, I cleaned up,” he recalled.

The interviewer asked if Mohassib wanted to say anything to Suarez’s family, and he evilly responded, “No. Allah told me to do it.”

“There was a little blood …” he added before stopping the interview and just walking away.

During his interview at the 62nd Precinct stationhouse by detectives, he said that he ditched the knife in the garbage. Police now believe that the unrecovered weapon may have ended up at a New Jersey landfill, where it will never be found.

The devout Muslim is now being charged with second-degree murder. You can bet his lawyer will go for an insanity defense.

Another Murderous Jihadist

Mohassib returned to his new job as a paraprofessional at PS 200 elementary school in Bath Beach after butchering Suarez as if nothing had happened. His colleagues say that he was mumbling to himself, speaking incoherently and acting erratically.

His family called 911 at one point when he threatened to “chop them up,” according to the Post. But his mother still defends him.

She lamely claimed she felt sorry for the victim but then obscenely contended that her loss from having a son in jail was the same as the loss suffered by Suarez’s family. Her son wasn’t stabbed to death by a raving Jihadist.

Allowed to Work with Children After Being Deemed Mentally Unfit

Days after the murder, before he was arrested, Mohassib was reportedly seen leaving his Brooklyn home wearing only his underwear.

In 2022, he worked for the NYPD for only six weeks before enlisting in the Marines. So, previously, he was part of the police force with no qualms about his mental status.

The Marines discharged him after it was determined that he was psychologically unfit, and his attempts to rejoin the NYPD just three months later were denied after he showed up at a precinct appearing disheveled and erratic. They took him to Bellevue Hospital that same day.

Since he couldn’t be reinstated at the NYPD, he returned to the Department of Education, where he had previously worked as a paraprofessional before joining the NYPD.

Following the Teachings of Another Hateful Imam and the Quran

The Jihadist’s past is worthy of note – from the New York Post:

Neighbors previously told The Post Mohassib changed around three years ago, with one saying something happened after his NYPD stint, when he went for vacation to his native Egypt. “He came back different. I don’t know what happened,” he told The Post. The mosque he regularly attended, the Muslim American Society Youth Center, hosted a radical imam who preached about warfare against Jews and opposing the US government.

Mohassib was taken into custody on Nov. 7 at his Bensonhurst home. He was wearing a bright red Von Dutch jacket and showed no emotion as he was arrested. He’s next due in court on Dec. 4.

PJ Media sums it up perfectly:

Religious tolerance was one of the founding principles of the United States, but Islam is not a religion in the same way that Judaism or Christianity is. First, it is highly political in addition to being religious; secondly, it endorses many evils that are antithetical both to freedom and to Christian civilization. Among these evils is the endorsement in Islamic sacred texts and sharia of murdering non-Muslims. In fact, as author Dan Burmawi has pointed out, killing infidels is the only sure way for a Muslim to earn himself a ticket to paradise and make sure all of his family joins him there. Put simply, Islam is completely incompatible with American values.

It would not have taken much to turn a Muslim like this Jihadist violent. He probably became more and more devout and simply followed the teachings of a hateful imam and the Quran. Religious tolerance is a foreign concept in Islam.

Amy Mek of RAIR Foundation asked shortly after Mohassib’s arrest if it was time to have an honest conversation about Islam and what it teaches. It’s long, long overdue. Islam is becoming the predominant religion across the planet, and if Americans don’t want to live on their knees in subjugation to the Religion of Peace, they better wake up fast.

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