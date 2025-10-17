There’s nothing that says Texas quite like… Arabic.

A driver just outside Dallas sent RAIR this photo — a massive billboard for Aswat FM 94.1 HD4, proudly declaring in gold letters:

“نحكي لكم بالعربي” — “We speak to you in Arabic.”

This isn’t “diversity.” It’s replacement. One highway at a time.

Once our freeways celebrated BBQ, cowboys, and country pride — now they’re broadcasting foreign-language propaganda across the Lone Star State.

Texas has been branded “The Mecca of the West” — and now, the same global networks building mosques, housing projects, and political enclaves are marking their territory — in Arabic.

What’s next, y’all? Sharia FM on Route 75?

Hijab Highway Radio?

It starts with signs.

Then schools.

Then city halls.

This is cultural colonization, disguised as “inclusion.”

🟥 RAIR’s Intel Team is tracking every front — from the billboards to the bureaucrats behind them.

📸 Keep sending your photos, tips, and videos to RAIR Foundation!

Defending America starts right here — starts with you and me!

