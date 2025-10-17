There’s nothing that says Texas quite like… Arabic.
A driver just outside Dallas sent RAIR this photo — a massive billboard for Aswat FM 94.1 HD4, proudly declaring in gold letters:
“نحكي لكم بالعربي” — “We speak to you in Arabic.”
This isn’t “diversity.” It’s replacement. One highway at a time.
Once our freeways celebrated BBQ, cowboys, and country pride — now they’re broadcasting foreign-language propaganda across the Lone Star State.
Texas has been branded “The Mecca of the West” — and now, the same global networks building mosques, housing projects, and political enclaves are marking their territory — in Arabic.
What’s next, y’all? Sharia FM on Route 75?
Hijab Highway Radio?
It starts with signs.
Then schools.
Then city halls.
This is cultural colonization, disguised as “inclusion.”
🟥 RAIR’s Intel Team is tracking every front — from the billboards to the bureaucrats behind them.
📸 Keep sending your photos, tips, and videos to RAIR Foundation!
Defending America starts right here — starts with you and me!
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.