RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3h

Wake up. This is how parties are captured: first by language, then by endorsements, then by primaries, then by fear. Regular Democrats fed this monster with anti-police rhetoric, open-borders politics, campus radicalism, Israel-bashing, DEI grievance, and socialist economics. Now the monster wants ownership. Jewish Democrats are learning that progressive status offers no protection when the mob demands submission. Moderates are learning that silence bought them nothing. Conservatives should stop treating this as entertainment. The Red-Green beachhead is building power city by city, district by district, caucus by caucus. The revolution always eats its hosts — then comes for everyone else.

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