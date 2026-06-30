The bloody purge has begun in the Democratic Party as the DSA communists and the Islamunists seize control. Hakeem Jeffries, Chuck Schumer, Kathy Hochul, and Scott Wiener are just a few of the Democrats being booted because they are Jewish or not radical enough. Welcome to the Red Wedding.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

The bloody schism in the Democratic Party is now exposed for all to see, and the Red Wedding has only begun. As Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) led by Islamunist New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani surged forward in his state’s primaries, other DSA candidates nationwide are making their move… next up – candidate for Colorado’s 1st Congressional District, Melat Kiros, who just said the quiet part out loud: “The only way we get Medicare for All passed is by getting rid of the Democrats that are actively standing in that way.” Let the purge of non-compliant Dems and Jews begin, or more accurately… continue.

The Red Wedding Begins, and Jeffries is on the Guest List

As DSA candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier won her primary in New York, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries received a wake-up call that his time as a useful idiot for the communists has just about come to an end. The shock came as two other candidates endorsed by Mamdani swept to victory in Queens, where Claire Valdez won, and in lower Manhattan and Brooklyn, as DSA fellow traveler Brad Lander beat incumbent Congressman Dan Goldman, who is Jewish. The next day, Mamdani declared on MS NOW that voters are sick of the “status quo politics.”

(Video Credit: MS NOW)

At the Avila Chevalier gathering and the Valdez party at 99 Scott in Bushwick on Tuesday night, Jeffries could be seen on the big screen congratulating the socialists on their wins, but he was not welcomed with cheers. Instead, a crowd of mostly white, elitist leftists chanted, “You’re next!” in a warning shot at their soon-to-be former leader as the long knives come out.

“It was just a huge wave of euphoria,” Grace Mausser, the co-chair of New York City’s chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, stated at the celebration.

“It’s not an official position of DSA,” Mausser said of Jeffries, “but I think it represents how people feel. They’re angry. They’re dissatisfied with the work that Hakeem is doing.”

The Intelligencer broke the news of Jeffries’ downfall, shattering his dreams of further power-mongering:

Jeffries brushed off worries about a new vision of the Democratic Party growing in his backyard, deeming it unlikely to “reshape who we are as House Democrats.” But by the next morning, the National Republican Congressional Committee was dropping off flowers at his office in faux condolence and pool reporters were asking him if he was concerned that a Mamdani-backed candidate could take him out in two years. “When you ask me a serious question, I’ll give you a serious answer,” he said. Looking forward, the political consultant Bradley Tusk, a Jeffries ally, thinks the new left flank in Congress could complicate his push for Speaker if Democrats take the House. Jeffries will need Mamdani’s and AOC’s backing, “and they’re gonna want stuff for that,” Tusk says. Another potential warning sign: Gossip in DSA circles on Tuesday night surrounded Bed-Stuy councilmember Chi Ossé and whether he could have successfully primaried Jeffries. Ossé had backed away from a potential run this winter after the plan failed to get backing from Mamdani and DSA. “Would Chi have won? Maybe,” says Mausser, who, along with the mayor, opposed the idea of a Jeffries primary earlier this year. Ossé implied he was still interested. “Wait omg this is so fun!” he posted on X. “Who’s next???”

The Invitations Multiply, Adding Schumer and Hochul to the List

Jeffries should not feel all alone… Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is also evidently on the so-called chopping block, as is Governor Kathy Hochul. Their hypocritical grasping of power no matter the cost is about to bite them big time. While the hatred for Schumer for not being radical enough on the left and for being a Jew is well known, Hochul just got her wake-up call as well.

NYC DSA chief Gustavo Gordillo told the New York Times that Hochul “knows we’re coming for her.”

RedState wrote on the toxic whirlpool Schumer and Jeffries helped create for Democrats:

As Joe Cunningham wrote, Democrats like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (NY-08) are now facing problems they helped create themselves “brick by leftist brick” by doubling down on radicalism at every turn. The next generation listened — and now they’re taking things way past what old-schoolers intended. They’ve let the genie out of the bottle, and now they’re paying the price. Schumer found on Sunday just how far his flock has wandered, as what would normally be a friendly crowd toward the senator mercilessly booed him at a Pride parade. You’ve lost your fans, Chuck:

As Winston Churchill famously said, “An appeaser is one who feeds a crocodile, hoping it will eat him last.” Guess who’s on the menu in New York?

The radicalized leftists in the Democratic Party (the only moderate left is Fetterman in Pennsylvania, and the Democrats are getting ready to boot him) who have not gone totally communist are now seeing the red writing on the wall. They will be systematically purged from the party as it goes full Islamunist. It’s a page straight out of Hitler’s playbook concerning the Brown Shirts.

Jeffries, Schumer, and Hochul are in flat-out denial, as they will be until they are kicked to the curb.

From the New York Post:

Yet Jeffries says the DSA’s march won’t “reshape who we are” as Democrats; Schumer falls back on “We’re going to stop Trump” as if the hard-lefties can’t say the same, but louder. Hochul says … well, who cares? She’s already paid off Mayor Zohran Mamdani with billions in taxpayer cash for his agenda, ensuring no threat from the left in what will obviously be her final re-election campaign. If she wins, she’ll keep up the concessions; it’s what she does. The DSA’s plan is obvious: Keep turning city government into its own patronage farm and power base, starving old-school Dems’ supporters; play “salami politics” by slicing away at safe blue seats to win majorities of the Democratic caucuses in the state Assembly and Senate to push their legislative agendas and to start gerrymandering legislative and House districts to give them safe DSA seats.

And it isn’t just New York by any means. The enemy isn’t just inside the gates for the Dems… hell, it’s in their seats of power across the nation.

Attendees for the Slaughter Encompass Both Coasts

California State Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), an all-around pervert, also got trout-smacked when he was shouted down by anti-Israel activists in his own district because he supports the Jewish state.

He was confronted Friday by a “rabid mob short of hanging him from a tree,” RedState Editor Brandon Morse wrote, for not agreeing a hundred percent with them about Gaza.

As the gay Jew walked through San Francisco’s Trans March at Dolores Park on Friday, multiple hecklers shouted profanity-laced insults at him. Trantifa has officially turned on Wiener.

“We f*cking hate you!” Wiener was told in one video that has been viewed over 11 million times on X and was posted by Dimitry Yakoushkin, who could be heard criticizing Wiener’s position on the war in Gaza as the Democratic lawmaker scuttled away from the crowd.

Conservatives have no sympathy for the San Fran freak, according to Fox News.

“No one more richly deserves this humiliation than Scott Wiener, who learns the hard lesson that you can be a militant for trans radicalism, a full-scale Israel-hater, and an all-around moral derelict…and the hard Left will still yell at you for being a Jew,” conservative commentator Ben Shapiro wrote on X. “10/10, no notes.”

“Hey, Wiener guy!” Reality TV star and former Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt needled the Dem on X. “Remember when you called me a ‘McBigot’? How does it feel now that the Frankenstein you created is coming for you? Every stupid communist learns this history lesson the hard way. Enjoy!”

“I have zero sympathy for eat me last Democrats like Wiener who enabled anti-white bigotry to fester, threw open our borders to foreigners with alien ideologies, and poured gasoline on the dumpster fire of the trans contagion and LGBTQ insanity,” Charlie Kirk Show Executive Producer Andrew Kolvet declared on X.

“The left deserves itself,” political commentator Tim Pool posted on X, noting astutely that karma is indeed b*tch.

Wiener was also harassed at a San Francisco bar over Israel as he attempted to watch a World Cup game.

“For the Jews thinking you can play footsie with these people… they just hate you because you’re a Jew,” XX-XY Athletics founder and CEO Jennifer Sey posted. “That’s it. That’s what it comes down to. Wiener is Jewish. Never bend a knee. It won’t go well.”

“Once they’re done with Zionism, they’ll come after democracy, capitalism, and the foundation of Western society and government,” Hussain Abdul-Hussain, research fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, posted on X. “Palestine is the tip of the iceberg. The iceberg is ‘Islam is the solution,’ the alternative to Enlightenment ideas, as imagined by Muslim Brotherhood ideology.”

“You can see the fear in his eyes, and while I have little in common with him, there is something relatable about this moment,” California Post Opinion Editor Joel Pollak noted on X. “It’s no real consolation to point out that he tried appeasing the hatred (letting the rest of us be victimized). This is what we look like before the end.”

Wiener originally would not use the word “genocide” in connection with Israel protecting herself in Gaza. In January, being the lying leftist political animal that he is, Wiener reversed course, but it was too late, not to mention the underlying fact that he is Jewish.

His office issued a quivering, lengthy statement on the harassment.

“I have no objection whatsoever to anyone disagreeing with me, opposing me, or protesting me,” Wiener deflected. “All of that is core to democracy. I also have no issue when people talk to me on the street and ask questions or express opposition. That’s democracy, even when the people engaging in this conduct misrepresent my views.”

“But when opposition and disagreement transition to harassment, including cornering me, touching me, or trying to physically bully me out of a public event, that crosses a line. We’re living in a time when violence is all too often threatened or used against people in public life. In San Francisco, we’re better than that,” he whined.

No, you’re not, senator.

The Wiener-hate is burgeoning:

A simple question… couldn’t these leftists see where this always leads? Throughout history it has been this way with fascists, Marxists, socialists, communists, dictators, totalitarians, etc. I also want to point out that if the communists think that in the end they will win out over the Islamists, they are assuredly in for a nasty shock.

Fellow travelers turn into vicious predators that eat each other in the end. The crocodile always wins.

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