We are frequently told to ignore Muslim scholars such as Abul A’la Maududi and Sayyid Qutb. This is a mistake. Both men are quoted in English-language Islamic studies textbooks used to educate Muslim students.

By Elaine Ellinger

A few days ago, someone sent me a video published by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI). In it, British imam Sikander Iqbal speaks about the Palestinians in Gaza, their willingness to sacrifice, and the cause for which they are fighting. What caught my attention was a particular word he used. Although he was speaking English, he referred to the deen of Allah. Yet in the English transcript accompanying the video, MEMRI rendered his words as follows: “when were they last ready to sacrifice their lives, blood, children, and family for the protection and glory of the religion of Allah…”

The imam did not say religion. He said deen – a word that is used almost 100 times in the Quran. This substitution might appear inconsequential to anyone unfamiliar with Islamic doctrine, but it goes to the heart of a classification error that has shaped Western understanding of Islam for centuries. Here was a Muslim imam speaking English and deliberately retaining an Arabic term, only for the organization transcribing his remarks to substitute the very English word that obscures its meaning. The audience is left with an understanding different from the one conveyed by the speaker himself. It is a small example of a much larger problem, and one that continues even among organizations devoted to explaining Islamic affairs to Western audiences.

The meaning of deen has never been a secret. Classical Arabic lexicons preserve a range of meanings extending far beyond worship or personal belief. Lisān al-ʿArab, compiled by Ibn Manzur, includes recompense, reckoning, judgment, obedience, submission, customary practice, authority, ruling power, sovereignty and dominion among its meanings. Tāj al-ʿArūs, compiled by al-Zabidi, similarly records obedience, subjugation, authority, governance, administration, worship and revealed law. These meanings vary according to context, but their collective significance is unmistakable. The word belongs to a conceptual world in which authority, law, obedience and accountability are closely connected.

Yet we are frequently told to ignore Muslim scholars such as Abul A’la Maududi and Sayyid Qutb. This is a mistake. Both men are quoted in English-language Islamic studies textbooks used to educate Muslim students. The very voices we are told not to listen to are those that we should be listening to. They are telling the truth to other Muslims – the whole truth, not a sanitized rendition of it. That is, the truth according to Islam:

“Allah is the Truth (al-ḥaqq), and that which they call upon other than Him is falsehood.” (Quran 22:62)

“It is He who has sent His Messenger with guidance and the Deen of truth to manifest it over all Deen, although they who associate others with Allah dislike it.” (Quran 9:33)

Mohammed said: “A group of people from my Umma will continue to fight in defence of truth and remain triumphant until the Day of Judgment.” (Sahih Muslim 1923)

Consider the scholars and preachers invited to address tens of thousands of Muslims at major international events such as Canada’s Reviving the Islamic Spirit (RIS) conference: Tareq Al-Suwaidan, a Kuwaiti preacher who described Jews as “the most evil of peoples”; Bilal Philips, barred from several countries for his teachings; Abdul Nasir Jangda, whose reported positions include classical Islamic rulings permitting the execution of apostates and female slavery; Zakir Naik, banned from entering the UK and Canada; and Yasir Qadhi, resident scholar at the East Plano Islamic Center and a leading figure behind Texas’s controversial EPIC City development, who spoke at RIS 2024.

These scholars and preachers have substantial audiences and influence within Islamic communities. Their teachings deserve examination if we are to understand what Muslims are actually being taught.

One of the clearest explanations of deen comes from Abul A’la Maududi (1903-1979), the influential Muslim scholar and founder of Jamaat-e-Islami who writes:

“The word ‘state’ as employed in our own day does, to some extent, approximate to the sense, but even this word lacks the far wider connotation which would bring it on a par with the word Deen.”

In his work Four Basic Quranic Terms, Maududi examines four foundational words – ilah, rabb, ibadah and deen – and argues that their meanings have been progressively restricted, leaving readers with an inadequate understanding of the Quran’s message. His discussion of deen is particularly important because he identifies the political, legal and governing dimensions that disappear when the word is translated simply as religion.

Maududi begins with the meanings associated with deen in Arabic usage before the Quran. He identifies four fundamental concepts: dominance or authority exercised by someone in command; obedience, servitude or submission by those subject to that authority; laws, rules and regulations imposed upon them; and the judgment, reward or punishment that follows compliance or disobedience.

In the Quran, Maududi explains that these meanings are brought together into a comprehensive concept encompassing sovereignty and supreme authority, obedience and submission to that authority, the system of thought and conduct established under it, and the rewards or punishments imposed for obedience or rebellion. The word therefore identifies something considerably broader than a set of spiritual beliefs. It concerns who possesses the right to command, whose laws are binding, how human beings must conduct themselves and who ultimately judges whether they have obeyed.

This is particularly clear in Maududi’s discussion of the third meaning of deen, which includes law, rules, regulations, Sharia and the code of conduct governing a person’s life. The authority behind those rules determines whose deen is being followed. If human beings establish the governing order, that order reflects their authority. If Allah is recognised as the supreme authority, then the laws and obligations attributed to Him become the governing standard. Accepting Allah’s deen necessarily entails accepting Allah’s sovereignty and submitting to the system of conduct prescribed under that sovereignty.

The Quran itself demonstrates that deen includes law and government. In Quran 12:76, concerning Joseph in Egypt, the expression deen al-malik refers to the law of the king. The passage concerns the legal authority under which Joseph was operating, rather than the king’s private religious beliefs. Maududi also draws attention to the account of Pharaoh, in which deen encompasses the political and social order whose preservation concerns the ruler. These examples illustrate why the word cannot be adequately understood through the narrow Western conception of religion as a matter principally of faith and worship.

Maududi’s analysis becomes still more consequential when he explains the Quranic demand that the deen belong exclusively to Allah. The issue is not simply that individuals should believe in one God or perform acts of worship. It is that ultimate authority belongs to Allah and that human beings are required to obey His commands detailed in sharia. Quran 33:36 states that believing men and women have no choice in a matter once Allah and His Messenger have decided it. Quran 45:18 places Mohammed upon an ordained path that he is commanded to follow, while Quran 5:44 addresses judgment according to what Allah has revealed. Taken together, these passages illustrate the relationship between divine authority, prescribed conduct and the obligation to judge according to revelation.

This is also why Maududi’s explanation cannot be separated from the Quran’s declarations concerning the supremacy of Islam. Quran 9:33, 48:28 and 61:9 state that Allah sent His Messenger with guidance and the true deen so that it would prevail over all other deens. In Quran 8:39, believers are instructed to fight until fitnah ceases and deen belongs entirely to Allah. These are characteristics that do not disappear simply because Islam is classified as a religion.

Educational Materials

Nor is Maududi alone in explaining Islam this way. The same understanding appears in Islamic studies textbooks written in English for Muslim children. These books repeatedly present Islam as a complete way of life governed by Sharia, rather than a system limited to personal belief and worship. One Grade 8 textbook makes the relationship explicit: “the Sharee’ah virtually is the ‘deen’, which is often inadequately translated as religion”.

Yahiya Emerick makes the same point in the school text ‘What Islam Is All About.’ On page 2, he writes, “Islam is not a religion, but a complete way of life”. On page 113, he elaborates:

“Islam is referred to as a Deen, or lifestyle…unlike any other system or ideology known to the world… Christianity, Judaism, Buddhism and Hinduism can be called religions because they are related to culture. Islam on the other hand, does not limit itself to establishing only a set of common standards. It goes beyond this to actually proclaiming right from wrong on the absolute level as well as the actual application of belief in a person’s spiritual and social life. You can’t say you believe and then live your life like you don’t. This is what people do in a religion”.

The agreement between these educational materials, Arab-to-Arab lexicons, Maududi’s explanation and the doctrine itself is significant. These are different kinds of sources, written for different audiences and purposes, yet they converge upon the same central conclusion.

While Western constitutional systems protect freedom of conscience, religious belief and worship, Sharia prescribes obligations that conflict with principles of equal citizenship, freedom of conscience and the supremacy of civil law. Such conflicts cannot be adequately examined without recognizing the governing claims of Islamic doctrine. Nor can the legal status of institutions teaching or seeking to implement those obligations be accurately assessed by those who have an inadequate understanding of Islamic doctrine and jurisprudence.

Unless non-Islamic states acknowledge and correct their misclassification of Islam, they will continue to facilitate the advance of Sharia within their own legal systems. A deen that claims supremacy over every other way of life cannot be treated as a private religion without consequence. The very laws intended to protect liberty are already being used to advance a rival legal order.

Maududi’s own description of the deen makes this plain. The foundational Islamic texts that confirm his definition are widely available.

The misclassification is a simple one. It can be corrected.

Elaine Ellinger is the author of:

The Deen Fallacy: How the West Came to Misclassify Islam. Cause, Consequence, and Correction (2026) The Deen Fallacy identifies a foundational error in Western thinking: the classification of Islam as a religion in the conventional Western sense. Mistranslation produced misclassification; misclassification produced defective policy. The book offers a coherent corrective legal framework.

The Hidden Curriculum of Islamic Schools: From Prayer to Sharia – A Child’s Indoctrination (2026) – a critical examination of Islamic Studies curricula and supplementary texts used in Islamic schools, mosque and home schools from Grades 1–12 in English-speaking countries.

A Civilizational Reckoning: Understanding the Threat, Reclaiming the Future (2025), an thorough examination of Islamic doctrine, sharia, their implications for non-Islamic societies, and proposals for legal reform complete with draft legislation and a guide to adjudication.

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