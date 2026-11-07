NEW JERSEY – THIRD TIME LUCKY? A proposed law that could turn criticism of Islamic doctrine into evidence of discriminatory intent.

By Elaine Ellinger

When discussing Islam, one must always begin by examining its foundational doctrine. What does it say? This is what its followers are obligated to follow and defend. Nowhere is this more obvious than the abdication of rational thought in favour of revealed ‘truth.’

Reliance of the Traveller (ROT a1.4):

“…the good of the acts of those morally responsible is what the Lawgiver (syn Allah or His Messenger) has indicated is good by permitting it or asking that it be done. And the bad is what the Lawgiver has indicated is bad by asking it not be done. The good is not what reason considers good, nor the bad what reason considers bad. The measure of good and bad… is the Sacred Law, not reason.”

Koran 33:36: “It is not for a believing man or woman, when Allah and His Messenger have decided a matter, to have any choice in their affair.”

Which brings us to a discussion about why non-Islamic countries are following in its footsteps when they are not compelled to. A prime example is proposed in the New Jersey Assembly Bill A1146 (2026–2027 session)

THE BILL

Purpose and status

The synopsis is: “Adopts State definition of Islamophobia for certain civil and criminal purposes.” It was introduced on January 13, 2026, and referred to the Assembly State and Local Government Committee. It remains pending in committee and is not yet law. It is a carry-over of earlier bills (A3684 and S1592).

Definition (Section 2(a))

“Islamophobia” is defined as “a type of racism that targets expressions of Muslimness or perceived Muslimness,” which may include:

(2) “hostility and fear of Islam, and as a result, a fear of and aversion to all Muslims or the majority of Muslims.”

(5) making “mendacious, dehumanizing, demonizing, or stereotypical allegations about Muslims, or of Muslims as a collective group, especially but not exclusively, conspiracies about Muslims entry into politics, government, or other societal institutions, the myth of Muslim identity having a unique propensity for terrorism, and claims of a demographic threat posed by Muslims or of a Muslim takeover .”

(11) accusing Muslim citizens of being more loyal to a transnational Muslim community or to their countries of origin, or to the alleged priorities of Muslims worldwide, than to the interests of the people of New Jersey or the interests of the people of the United States.

The Legislature finds and declares that: ‘In addition to Islamophobia, the term anti-Islamism… may also be used to define the same characteristics of Islamophobia.’

Operational effect (Section 2(b))

In reviewing, investigating, or deciding whether there has been a violation of any policy, law, or regulation prohibiting discriminatory acts under New Jersey civil or criminal law, a public official or law enforcement officer “shall take into consideration the definition of Islamophobia” to determine whether the alleged act was motivated by Islamophobia and discriminatory anti-Muslim intent.

The bill does not create a new free-standing crime for expressing the listed views. It supplies a definition to be used when assessing motive under existing discrimination and hate-crime statutes. It also states that the term shall NOT INCLUDE criticism of any Muslim-majority country similar to that leveled against any other country, and that nothing in the act shall be construed to conflict with local, State, or federal anti-discrimination laws or regulations. First Amendment protections are not repealed, but the definition becomes relevant evidence in investigations and adjudications.

This stipulation is nonsensical. Islam is a single doctrinal system that Islamic states incorporate into law just as Western states are increasingly doing. Quran 9:33, 48:28, 61:9, and the classical juristic literature do not become different texts or different obligations when they cross a border. The rules concerning the supremacy of the deen, the status of non-Muslims, jihad, hudud punishment, and the ummah are the same whether they are applied in Riyadh, Islamabad, or a Western jurisdiction. The bill’s carve-out for Islamic states ignores this doctrinal continuity.

Quran 13:41 and 21:44 specifically state: “Have they not seen that We set upon the land, reducing it from its borders?”

Contrary to Section 2(a)(11), loyalty to the global Muslim community is a foundational principle of Islamic doctrine, expressed through al-wala’ wal-bara’ – loyalty and disavowal. Numerous Quranic verses and hadith address this principle, including Quran 48:29: “Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah; and those with him are forceful against the disbelievers, merciful among themselves.”

On one side, the bill treats Islam as a religion entitled to the full protections of free exercise and non-discrimination instead of as the deen that it is by its own definition. On the other side, it draws a bright line at the border of a Muslim-majority state: criticism of that state’s policies is allowed while the same doctrinal content, when discussed in relation to Muslims or Islamic institutions inside New Jersey or the United States, can be classified as “hostility and fear of Islam,” a “demographic threat,” or a “Muslim takeover.”

There is no coherent basis for that distinction. Either the doctrine is open to the same scrutiny as any other political-legal system, or it is not. The bill tries to have both: it grants religion-level protection while simultaneously inventing a territorial limit that Islamic doctrine itself does not recognize. That is not a legal principle; it is an attempt to police the subject of discussion.

To underscore an earlier point – this is not a new proposition, it is a revival of earlier legislation. Similar bills, A3684 and S1592, were introduced in 2024. Clearly, there is a persistent effort to bring this about.

Central Question

Arguments that cite Quran 9:33 (“He it is Who has sent His Messenger with guidance and the deen of truth, that He may cause it to prevail over all deen”) and Quran 8:39 (“And fight them until there is no fitnah and [until] the deen, all of it, is for Allah”) could be treated as evidence of Islamophobia under the proposed definition.

Those verses are standard doctrinal claims of the supremacy of the Islamic deen and of fighting until it prevails. Under Section 2(a)(5) they can be characterized as “claims of a demographic threat posed by Muslims or of a Muslim takeover.” Under Section 2(a)(2) they can be characterized as expressions of “hostility and fear of Islam” that produce aversion toward Muslims as a group. Under the loyalty provision they can be characterized as accusations that Muslims prioritize a transnational community over American interests.

Because Section 2(b) requires officials to consider the definition when deciding whether discriminatory conduct was motivated by anti-Muslim intent, such citations could be introduced as evidence of motive in civil or criminal discrimination proceedings. The bill does not criminalize the mere statement of the verses, but it supplies a statutory framework in which those statements can be used to establish the required discriminatory intent.

What Does the Future Hold?

Millions of people still deny there is a problem, even though the remedy is a fairly simple proposition. What it demands, however, is rational thought, common sense and reason – qualities that seem to be in shorter supply with every passing day.

The United States is quickly assuming the traditional status of a dhimmi. As Bat Ye’or wrote in her book Eurabia (p.35, 2005)

“The culture of dhimmitude was characterized by surrender and passive submission, imposed by leaders who had been won over to the service of Islam by ambition and financial interest.”

An observation that still holds true today.

Elaine Ellinger is the author of:

The Deen Fallacy: How the West Came to Misclassify Islam. Cause, Consequence, and Correction (2026) The Deen Fallacy identifies a foundational error in Western thinking: the classification of Islam as a religion in the conventional Western sense. Mistranslation produced misclassification; misclassification produced defective policy. The book offers a coherent corrective legal framework.

The Hidden Curriculum of Islamic Schools: From Prayer to Sharia – A Child’s Indoctrination (2026) – a critical examination of Islamic Studies curricula and supplementary texts used in Islamic schools, mosque and home schools from Grades 1–12 in English-speaking countries.

A Civilizational Reckoning: Understanding the Threat, Reclaiming the Future (2025), an thorough examination of Islamic doctrine, sharia, their implications for non-Islamic societies, and proposals for legal reform complete with draft legislation and a guide to adjudication.

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