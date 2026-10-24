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Wilma's avatar
Wilma
2d

"Paraphrasing Douglas Murray from his speech at the Pim Fortuyn Memorial Conference in 2006, the left has weakened the West’s societal immune system like AIDS weakens the body’s, so that an opportunistic infection, in this case Islam, can kill a patient who otherwise would have shrugged it off without missing a day’s work.

The left, through linguistic weaponry like Political Correctness, itself a Soviet era weapon against the West, has made it very difficult to name the enemy, and therefore, actually oppose it. And treating jihad, which is war against the non-Muslims to make the world Islamic, as a law and order matter is exactly an example of that. And it kills innocent people."

Yes, if you tell people that Islam is dangerous and a threat to society, the first thing people will say is "That's racist!"

This is a knee-jerk reaction which people have been trained to have, through years of repetition and punishment.

Islam is not a race; it is nothing but a sick, twisted totalitarian political ideology intertwined with a pagan religion.

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William Voelz's avatar
William Voelz
2d

Prison or death the “cost of doing business”. Let’s make the cost of doing Muzzie campaign business so costly it actually becomes a deterrent. But “rule of law” is meaningless to barbarians anyway. Meantime just summarily killing them should work. At least that should get some attention where it’s needed.

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