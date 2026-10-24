When the law treats Dawood Faisal’s escalating attacks on Jews in Queens, from vandalizing an Israeli-flagged bagel shop to the high-speed crash that killed Cara Trager, as separate crimes rather than a single jihad campaign, it guarantees the jihadist wins by demanding specific intent it cannot prove and refusing to name the war it is fighting.

By Vlad Tepes

On May 15, a Muslim named Dawood Faisal knocked over nine metal plant stands outside Bagels & Co., a kosher shop in Fresh Meadows, Queens, that displayed Israeli flags. He picked up the debris and threw it at the store. Eight days later, he came back and kicked over eleven more. Two days after that, he did donuts in his car on Francis Lewis Boulevard, accelerated to 75 miles an hour in a 35-mile zone, ran two red lights, and killed a 71-year-old Jewish woman named Cara Trager.

The Queens District Attorney charged the plant as a hate crime. She did not add that particular dimension to the murder, however.

The vandalism had the hate-crime additional charge on it because the motive was obvious. Faisal targeted a Jewish-owned business because it was Jewish. He knocked over the plant stands because they were outside a Jewish store. He threw dirt at the Israeli flags because they were Israeli flags. The evidence was on camera. Witnesses who recorded the attack said it plainly: “He’s a Muslim at an Israeli bagel store.”

The killing was something else. The DA’s press release describes it as manslaughter. Faisal was speeding. He ran red lights. He hit two cars. One of them was pushed into a crosswalk where Cara and Michael Trager were walking. He fled on foot. Good Samaritans chased him and detained him. He faces 15 years if convicted.

That is how this event, treated as a law-and-order matter, will work out at best for the victim. A man who drove recklessly and a woman who died. Two separate incidents. Two separate cases. Two separate burdens of proof.

Michael Trager sees something different. He was there. He was walking beside his wife of 47 years when the car hit her.

He told NewsNation the driver was doing donuts on Francis Lewis Boulevard before accelerating to 75 in a 35. He was not drunk. He was not on drugs. He ran the red lights, hit a Mercedes, which hit a Nissan, which was pushed into the crosswalk where the Tragers were walking. When his Prius became undrivable, he got out and ran. He grabbed a tree branch to fend off the people chasing him.

Every car he hit was driven by a Jew. The first driver was Jewish. The second driver was Jewish. Cara was Jewish. Michael is Jewish. The ambulance that took them to the hospital was a Jewish ambulance company. As Michael said: “It’s all Jewish. If you’re looking to do damage, it’s a perfect location to do it because it’s heavily Jewish.”

He also said something the law cannot process: “He wasn’t out to kill Cara Trager specifically.”

That is exactly right. Faisal was not targeting Cara Trager. He was targeting Jews. He had already attacked a Jewish business ten days earlier. He had attacked it again two days earlier. Then he drove to the same neighborhood, the same intersection, and drove as dangerously as any other car. He did it in a heavily Jewish area. Every person his jihad attack touched was Jewish.

The law cannot connect the vandalism to the killing because the law treats them as two separate criminal cases. The vandalism has a motive the DA can charge: he targeted a Jewish business. The killing requires something different. It requires proof that he intended to kill this specific person because she was Jewish. In a vehicular case, the defense has built-in advantages. He didn’t know who was in the crosswalk. He couldn’t have foreseen the chain reaction of car hitting car hitting pedestrians. He was driving recklessly, but not provably with intent to kill by the standards of American jurisprudence.

Creating reasonable doubt is easy under formal court laws and is confined by the nature of the charges. This is not the case with a military situation, though. When a bomber hits a city, you don’t arrest the pilot and find motive for each victim of the various dropped bombs; you fight back, remove the threat, and retaliate as effectively as possible.

Here is the problem. If you treat jihad as a law-and-order issue, the jihadi will win every time,e and the victims will lose every time.

The jihadi will look at the outcome of his acts. Maybe a 15-year sentence in Club Fed where he gets a mosque and 3 squares a day, and out in half that time most likely for good behavior and regular mosque attendance, and knows he is going to the Islamic Sky Brothel as his reward for a successful jihad attack against Jewish people. The cost of his act is far lower than his perceived benefits.

The law compartmentalizes what is obviously a single campaign. It treats two separate incidents as one escalating operation. It requires specific intent, but the intent was military in nature, specifically jihad. It asks whether he meant to kill this woman, when the question is whether he meant to do harm to Jews. He did. The pattern establishes it. The vandalism and targeting prove who he was after as a group. That makes it military. The “donuts,” the 75 miles an hour in a 35 zone, and the two red lights are merely the weapon. The dead woman and injured husband were the intent.

But the law cannot see it as a campaign because it doesn’t assess campaigns. The law assesses crimes. And in a vehicular case, the crime is reckless driving. The dead woman is a consequence, not a target.

This is not a new failure. In 2009, FBI agents under the Obama administration read Miranda rights to detainees captured on the battlefield at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan. FBI Director Robert Mueller confirmed it happened in cases where the government anticipated civilian prosecution. Rep. Mike Rogers, a former FBI agent who visited Bagram, said soldiers were confused and frustrated. Miranda rights are for criminal defendants. Enemy combatants are not criminal defendants. The moment you classify a captured fighter as a criminal defendant, you give him the full protections of US law that hamstring intelligence gathering and shift the burden to the state.

That signaled that acts of war would be treated as criminal matters. The Obama administration was changing the rules of combat to make America lose the war in Afghanistan. The Faisal case is the domestic version of the same failure. A Muslim wages jihad against Jews in Queens. The law calls it reckless driving.

A jihadi who considers a few years in a New York prison the cost of doing Allah’s work is not deterred by 15 years, if he even is in that long. He considers it the cost of doing business. Framing jihad as a criminal justice matter cannot possibly deter what it cannot even name. If America cannot call this jihad, it cannot assess the threat. If it cannot assess the threat, it cannot defend against it, and that is clearly the point.

As for “hate-crimes” legislation, a free society should never criminalize opinion. Furthermore,e we see in the plainest, large-font neon text that this kind of legislation is always used to the disadvantage of people of a Western mindset and the legacy populations of Western nations. At this point it is common knowledge that factual criticism of Islam in the UK, or exposure of Islamic crimes,s can and does get long prison sentences for non-Muslims, while the exact same laws are ignored for Muslims preaching jihad, or proselytizing Islam (doing Dawa) on the streets of English cities. The crime is the act, not the feeling behind it. But even the hate-crime framework, bad as it is, and even when not selectively enforced against Westerners,s cannot do the job here. It can charge a man for knocking over plant stands outside a Jewish store. It cannot charge him for killing a Jewish woman with his car, because the law requires proof that he killed her because she was Jewish. In a car crash, the defense says he didn’t know who was in the crosswalk.

Wars are won by fighting back harder and better. The law-and-order paradigm guarantees you never fight back harder. You indict. Maybe you convict. Maybe you don’t. The law is reactive, expensive, and time-consuming. The jihadi moves on to the next operation. The cost is low. The damage is serious. A military frame changes that calculus. It does not ask whether he meant to kill this specific woman. It asks whether he was waging war against Jews. The pattern across numerous Jihad attacks in Western countries answers that question. The answer is yes.

The way the event is framed determines the outcome. Treat jihad as a crime, and the jihad wins. Treat it as war, and we have at least a chance. Right now the law is processing a military act through a criminal frame. We need to name this for what it is, and respond as our ancestors in America and Europe did historically. Fight back, ban the enemy ideology, and reinforce Western values, culture,e and history through recaptured education from the Left, who have essentially rendered us defenseless.

Paraphrasing Douglas Murray from his speech at the Pim Fortuyn Memorial Conference in 2006, the left has weakened the West’s societal immune system like AIDS weakens the body’s, so that an opportunistic infection, in this case Islam, can kill a patient who otherwise would have shrugged it off without missing a day’s work.

The left, through linguistic weaponry like Political Correctness, itself a Soviet era weapon against the West, has made it very difficult to name the enemy, and therefore, actually oppose it. And treating jihad, which is war against the non-Muslims to make the world Islamic, as a law and order matter is exactly an example of that. And it kills innocent people.

Michael Trager knows this. He said it without saying it. “He wasn’t out to kill Cara Trager specifically.” No. He was out to do harm to Jews. And he did. The law called it reckless driving.

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