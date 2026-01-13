RAIR Foundation USA

Additionally. If the US in fact does launch a military strike or strikes on the Islamic Republic of Iran we can, I believe expect Iran’s globally positioned proxy Terror groups to launch their own complex planned terror attacks here in the Homeland. The presence of these sleeper cells in America is NOT new. Following 4 years of wide open borders it would be the height of willful stupidity to not expect at least 3-5,000 Islamic fighters among the millions. It’s highly likely the Iranian Mullahs will double down and continue punishing their population into submission. If we “interfere” over there retribution may rule the day over here. If you live within 30 miles of a Mosque you are particularly at risk.

Arm up. Prep. Harden your home.

If the President gives an ultimatum to the Iranian Mullahs he better have a hardcore plan to followup and pound the IRGC utterly senseless or they will call his bluff and more will die. This President is unpredictable. While he’s messing with tariffs the killing continues. The entire rest of the world is SILENT. George Patton where are you ?!

