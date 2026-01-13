By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

As the bloody revolution in Iran enters its 15th day, President Trump has yet to take action to stop the slaughter of innocents there. Iran is actively announcing an alignment with Russia to stop the US from interfering with the mullahs’ dictatorship. Meanwhile, the White House has announced a 25% tariff on any country doing business with Iran and is claiming a deal with the Islamic regime is possible. Note to the Trump administration… You cannot make deals with murderous zealots of a death cult.

The time for the US to act is now, as Russia comes into play

Tariffs and “Let’s Make a Deal” are insufficient when hundreds, if not thousands, are being killed for seeking freedom after 47 years of suppressive Islamic rule. Almost 11,000 have been arrested and basically sentenced to death. The time to act is now. This is not the time to wobble in the face of evil.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivered a warning to Trump via X using his Russian account. The message was in very bad Russian, but it was a signal that Russia has Tehran’s back, according to Fox News.

Russia is reliant on Iran for drones and other military equipment for its war with Ukraine. That may push Putin to step in to defend Iran. However, Russia did not come to Iran’s defense following the 12-day war with Israel. The calculus here may be the same.

The post was dated January 11th, and Khamenei wrote, “The United States today is miscalculating in its approach toward Iran.” A second message, also in Russian, warned that Americans had suffered defeat before because of “miscalculations” and would do so again because of “erroneous planning.”

Crossing a red line

Some estimates of those now dead in the crackdown by the mullahs are more than 3,000. With an Internet blackout in place, it is hard to verify. Elon Musk has smuggled in Starlink, but even that is being suppressed to an extent.

Sunday, on Air Force One, President Trump stated when asked whether Iran had crossed a red line, saying, “They’re starting to, it looks like. And they seem to be some people killed that aren’t supposed to be killed. These are violent. If you call them leaders, I don’t know if they’re leaders, or just they rule through violence. But we’re looking at it very seriously. We’re looking at some very strong options.”

Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have alluded to the fact that they are reviewing military moves against Iran to stop the slaughter, but there have been few outward signs of it yet, and more and more people are dying in the streets. That “red line” has been stomped on, and the US needs to act, especially since Trump has repeatedly said that we would intervene.

Dealing with bloodthirsty monsters

Iranian leaders are predictably threatening to annihilate US bases, etc., if we act against them. At the same time, they claim to be open to diplomacy. In a head-scratching development, Trump has reportedly said we are open to a deal. Iran claimed on Monday that communication between Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff remains active.

“We might meet with them. A meeting is being set up, but we may have to act because of what is happening before the meeting, but a meeting is being set up. Iran called, they want to negotiate,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One.

While airstrikes are one of many alternatives open to the president, “diplomacy is always the first option for the president,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

“What you’re hearing publicly from the Iranian regime is quite different from the messages the administration is receiving privately, and I think the president has an interest in exploring those messages,” she said.

“However, with that said, the president has shown he’s unafraid to use military options if and when he deems necessary, and nobody knows that better than Iran,” Leavitt added.

Hostage crisis, Part Deux

Also, per the mullahs’ playbook, Iran may now have more than eight American citizens and residents in its captivity, according to Fox News. For those who remember how this all started in 1979 with the Iran hostage crisis and Jimmy Carter vs. Ronald Reagan, it’s de ja vu all over again.

From Fox News:

Navid Mohebbi, who worked as a Persian media analyst for the U.S. State Department’s Public Affairs Bureau, wrote a booklet on “Breaking the Trend: How to Combat the Hostage-Taking Business in Iran” for the U.S.-based National Union for Democracy in Iran. He told Fox News Digital, “Iran’s hostage-taking is not a series of isolated cases; it is a systematic state policy designed to extract political and economic concessions. The Islamic Republic has learned that detaining Americans and other Western nationals carries little cost and often produces tangible rewards — whether sanctions relief, access to frozen assets, or asymmetric prisoner swaps. As long as this behavior is treated as a humanitarian problem rather than a coercive strategy, Tehran will continue to rely on hostage-taking as a core tool of statecraft.” He continued, “To reverse this pattern, the United States must impose consequences that are measurable, cumulative, and irreversible. Every hostage-taking case should trigger automatic penalties: targeted sanctions on judges, prosecutors, interrogators, prison officials, and intelligence officers involved; permanent confiscation — not escrow — of regime assets tied to hostage diplomacy; and coordinated diplomatic consequences with allies, including travel bans, removal of regime officials from international bodies, and the pursuit of Interpol red notices where applicable. The message must be unambiguous: hostage-taking will leave the regime worse off, not better.” Mohebbi urged that, “The U.S. should formally designate Iran as a state that engages in hostage-taking, ban the use of U.S. passports for travel to or through Iran and maintain a public registry of regime officials involved in these crimes. At the same time, Washington must provide stronger, more transparent support to families of hostages and ensure sustained public naming and shaming. Only by raising the cost across legal, diplomatic, financial, and reputational fronts can the United States begin to dismantle Iran’s hostage-taking business,” he said.

That should have been done 47 years ago, and this was utterly predictable. But it should not sway the US from acting against Iran. If we don’t, this vicious cycle will just keep on repeating itself, and more and more people will die because of it. Remember, Iran is the number one purveyor of terrorism on the planet.

Tariffs are announced

Trump announced today that tariffs against countries doing business with Iran will now be imposed.

“Effective immediately, any Country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America. This Order is final and conclusive,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

From The Washington Times:

China, Brazil, Turkey, India, and Russia are Iran’s largest trading partners, combining for more than $10 billion in trade annually, according to data from the Observatory of Economic Complexity. In 2023, Iran had the 36th-largest economy in the world and ranked 92nd in total exports, according to OEC’s data. The move comes as Mr. Trump continues to weigh his options for U.S. intervention in Iran as the country escalates its attacks against anti-government protesters. Several hundred protesters have been reportedly killed, and internet access has been cut off. Potential next steps for Mr. Trump include bolstering anti-government organizations in Iran, unleashing cyber weapons against its military and civilian sites, placing more sanctions on Tehran, and military strikes. The president is not expected to send U.S. military forces, and there has been no movement of U.S. military vehicles in the region.

Tariffs are a good idea, but they will not stop Iran. The people there are praying for Trump to help them in their darkest hour, and time is running very short.

It could well be that Trump is giving mixed messages on purpose to muddy the waters and keep Tehran guessing. Persians, Americans, and millions across the planet are praying that the president makes the right decision and removes the Islamic overlords from power there.

